Newcastle vs Chelsea: Prediction, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds - Premier League preview
Chelsea are back in Premier League action early on Saturday as Frank Lampard’s side face a trip to Newcastle United.
The Blues headed into the international break on a four-game winning streak, with Lampard’s new-look squad beginning to click at both ends of the pitch following over £200million of spending in the summer transfer window.
Hakim Ziyech in particular has looked an astute buy for the Blues, and they will be looking for another victory at St James’ Park to kick off the weekend’s top-flight action.
Date, time and venue
Newcastle vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
The match will be held behind closed doors at St James’ Park.
How to watch
TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 11:30am.
Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.
Team news
Lampard, along with a number of rival managers, has been critical of the Premier League’s fixture schedule - and Chelsea’s early start following the international break will have repercussions on his team selection.
Thiago Silva is unlikely to play due to his travel arrangements with Brazil, though Ben Chilwell is on the comeback trail after picking up a back injury for England against Belgium.
Christian Pulisic remains out with a thigh injury, while Kai Havertz must return a negative coronavirus test before he is allowed to return to action.
Newcastle have a few injury concerns. Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Ryan Fraser, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are all out as it stands, while Callum Wilson is a major doubt due to a thigh injury.
Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
The Blues were on a roll before the international break, so form will obviously be impacted by that - but Chelsea will be expected to pick up another three points on the road.
If Thiago Silva misses out, Newcastle will fancy their chances of causing problems. Still, Chelsea’s attack should be too strong, especially with Hakim Ziyech is such good form.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Premier League meetings: 50
Newcastle wins: 13
Chelsea wins: 25
Draws: 12
Last meeting: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, January 18, 2020.
Bettings odds and tips (subject to change)
Newcastle win: 6/1
Chelsea win: 8/15
Draw: 7/2
