Newcastle vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea’s tough run of fixtures continues today when they travel to Newcastle as the Premier League returns.

After a mixed start, however, the Blues appear to be finding their feet under Mauricio Pochettino. While perhaps not totally convincing in the 4-1 win over Tottenham, there were more promising signs during the dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Having also taken points off Liverpool and Arsenal this season, raising their game against the toughest tests (on paper at least) seems an early theme for Pochettino’s Chelsea.

That could be needed again. Though Newcastle are beset by injury problems, Eddie Howe has turned St James’ Park into a fortress.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, November 25, 2023.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Disasi, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Caicedo, Colwill, Petrovic, Maatsen, Matos.

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction

With Newcastle dealing with so many injuries, Chelsea should surely have enough even if St James’ is a difficult place to go.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 55

Draws: 40

Chelsea wins: 78

