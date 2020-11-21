Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea (2nd left) celebrates with team mates (Getty)

Chelsea face Newcastle looking to go top of the Premier League with victory at St James’ Park.

But Steve Bruce’s side had the better of Frank Lampard’s team last season in this fixture, with a late, late goal from Isaac Hayden enough to secure all three points for the Magpies, while Marcos Alonso’s strike broke a stubborn display in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has been bemoaning the belated arrival of his players from international duty and the inconvenience of an early kick-off on Saturday, but this provides a great opportunity with their rivals for the top four, or even a potential title, playing each other over the course of the weekend.