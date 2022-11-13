Newcastle cement top four position after Joe Willock stuns sorry Chelsea - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

07:04 PM

Report

Newcastle and Chelsea heading in different directions

Joe Willock of Newcastle United scores their team's first goal - GETTY IMAGES/Stu Forster

With the clock run down after seven long injury-time minutes, Chelsea still had a throw-in to launch into the penalty area. As Marc Cucarella attempted to take aim, there stood in front of him the figure of Jamaal Lascelles stopping him. Newcastle’s club captain was in a fluorescent bib and not on the pitch as he blocked off a final attempt at an equalising goal.

Some call it the dark arts. Or s---housery, in modern parlance. But in anybody’s language, it was a message that Newcastle are the disruptors of the Premier League. They sit in the Champions League places heading into the mid-season break and belief will grow that they can stay there after this victory against one of the elite they want to replace.

Cucurella took exception to Lascelles and there was pushing between the pair. When the final whistle sounded tempers boiled over. Kai Havertz had to be restrained, Lascelles was now on the pitch and was the focus of anger. Players were pulled apart as Hey Jude rang out from the stands.

Eddie Howe’s side are revelling in their role as underdogs, albeit ones with deep pockets after last season’s Saudi takeover. They were fully deserving of their victory courtesy of Joe Willock’s spectacular winner. The Toon Army, after so many years of disappointment, have yet to taste defeat at St James’ Park this season. They must expect fireworks every time they make the walk from town centre to stadium these days. Howe would probably like to carry on playing, such is the confidence currently going through his team.

For Chelsea, though, the break cannot come soon enough. Graham Potter needs to regroup and find solutions. His team were hit by absences - mainly Raheem Sterling due to illness - and they look short on pace and too defensive. The January window will also be an important time for the new manager.

It was only Cucurella and Havertz, so enraged by Newcastle’s time-wasting, who showed urgency in the latter stages. Before that there was a worrying lack of urgency. Potter must hope that his players had one eye on the World Cup and were holding back. By the end, it was Newcastle who were looking ruthless and streetsmart as they ran down the clock like a top-four team.

Story continues

“Last season was very different to the one we are experiencing this time around,” said Howe. “We’re enjoying the moment we’re in, everyone fighting the same cause. There is huge commitment, intensity is so high, they were relentlessly playing out from the back and players delivered brilliantly breaking up their play.”

Potter also lost Ruben Loftus-Cheek to injury early in the game and his problems run deep, having lost against Brighton and Arsenal in the Premier League before this reverse.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek reacts after sustaining an injury - Reuters/Lee Smith

“There were also too many enforced errors. We got through a few times but we didn't have enough quality,” he said. "For different reasons, you have 13 matches in six weeks, a lot of those games away from home. It is what it is and it has been tough challenging.

“We have a break now and we need to re-energise. For us in terms of what we've had with an incredibly intense period, it is what it is. We need to take the positives. A lot of the boys will be away but we can get away, regroup and go again when we come back."

Newcastle turned their pressure into a flurry of chances just after the interval. Firstly it required Edouard Mendy to rush out and saved at the feet of Miguel Almiron after Joelinton had nodded into his path for a close-range chance. Moments later Sean Longstaff volleyed over the crossbar from a similar range after Almiron continued to find room to create in the pockets of space between Chelsea defenders.

At the other end, Nick Pope was called into action in the second half and pulled off a stunning save to deny England team-mate Conor Gallagher. Gallagher was playing in a more advanced role than usual and curled an effort that would have found the corner of the net but for Pope stretching to parry.

A Newcastle United fan holds up a banner with Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and Manchester City's Jack Grealish - PA/Owen Humphreys

But Newcastle made the breakthrough midway through the second half with a goal that saw the ball go from defence into Mendy’s net within seconds. Bruno Guimaraes was responsible for getting the ball forward, clipping a positive ball to the right flank when there were easier options on the table.

From there, Almiron carried the ball inside and towards the penalty area, emboldened by his earlier sighters of goal. He could have taken the shot himself but it invited Willock on the edge of the area and in a better position to curl into the top corner. It was the 23-year-old’s second in as many weekends at a time when England are short on central midfielders for Gareth Southgate.

07:58 PM

Post-match analysis

Newcastle have deep pockets but Howe has a knack of polishing diamonds in the rough

If anyone had dropped into the managers’ press conferences after this game not knowing the score, it would have been impossible to know from the demeanour of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter who had won. As they had been as they observed this tense Premier League match from the touchline, both were calm, undemonstrative, dead pan, talking of “process” and “resets”. But the fact was in this clash of the new unflappable English technocratic coach, there was only one winner. And right now, despite his every attempt to demonstrate his feet are planted firmly to the floor, Eddie Howe is flying.

What a change he has wrought at Newcastle. A club ossifying under the ownership of Mike Ashley and his manager Steve Bruce is now alive and vibrant, sitting in third place in the table, only two points behind Manchester City. From stands awash in black and white flags the chants were insistent: “Eddie Howe’s black and white army” rang loud and long. That and “1-0 to the Saudi boys” spoke of how the place has been revived.

But Howe has done it not simply by raiding his new employers’ unfathomably deep pockets. He has done it by improving what he inherited from the previous regime. Take the winning goal here, scored by Joe Willock, a player who has been transformed under his tuition. Not mentioned at all in any discussion of the England squad for Qatar, he not only outplayed Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, the two Chelsea men Gareth Southgate has selected, he scored a winning goal of the sort that would grace a World Cup final. Joelinton and Miguel Almiron too look almost unrecognisable now Howe is telling them what to do, presumably via the notes he assiduously scribbles on the touchline.

Eddie Howe - Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Life is clearly suiting Howe on Tyneside. After another statement victory over a side assumed by their scale and ambition to be in contention, this is now ten games unbeaten in the Premier League. Which is a personal landmark for the manager.

“I didn’t know my record was that bad,” he smiled when the statistic was pointed out to him. “Looking back is not something I do. It is always a case of looking forward, how you take the team in a positive way forward, where do you find the little details we need to do better.”

For his opposite number, however, whatever his unflustered public face, things are nothing like as rosy. The Chelsea faithful have yet to be convinced about Potter. They baulk against his team selections that they reckon overly defensive. And they have a point: it was almost as if Antonio Conte was back in charge at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea started out here with two defensive midfielders shielding a back five. But while trying to prevent defeat is a laudable ambition, they looked oddly shorn of urgency, a pointless scrap after the final whistle about their only sign of fight. True, Potter was unable to call on Raheem Sterling, absent with illness. But his was a team lacking in purpose. And it was hardly surprising watching them labour to discover that this was the first time Chelsea have suffered three consecutive losses since 2002.

“It’s not nice to not get results,” Potter said, his dignity apparently unruffled by another set back which pushed his side down to eighth place in the table. “We have to look at why that is, look at the situation we have to deal with, which is not straightforward at all.”

Clearly there are issues behind the scenes at Chelsea. Not least what is going on with Pierre-Emerick Aubmayang. With his side needing a goal to get back into contention, Potter preferred to keep the man most likely to provide it on the bench. Now he has five weeks to contemplate the future. That’s if, at a club hardly renowned for its patience, he has much of one to contemplate.

For Howe, the World Cup break will be considerably more relaxing. Not that this relentless workaholic is planning on putting his feet up.

“I’ll take a couple of days off with the family,” he said of his plans. “Then it’s back to work. There is a lot still to do.”

07:31 PM

It's all kicking off!

Cucurella, Havertz, Burn and a few others are involved in a shoving match after the final whistle. It peters out soon enough, though the FA will want to take a look at the video.

07:30 PM

FT: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Newcastle go into the World Cup in third place after a deserved victory over Chelsea. It was a game of few clear chances, but Newcastle played with greater intensity and purpose throughout. And the winning goal was a beauty, flashed into the net from the edge of the area by Joe Willock.

Chelsea, who were again disappointing, have lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time since 2015. Graham Potter will be glad of the break.

07:28 PM

90+7 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

The free-kick is cleared. Chelsea keep the ball alive but then Burn launches into a man-and-ball tackle on Kovacic in the D. The crowd absolutely loved that.

Longstaff is booked for taking out Cucurella, and then the substitute Jamaal Lascelles is booked for stopping Cucurella from taking a throw-in. This could kick off at the final whistle.

07:27 PM

90+6 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Burn is penalised for an off-the-ball shove on Havertz, which gives Chelsea a free-kick 35 yards from goal. Edouard Mendy is coming forward...

07:26 PM

90+5 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Nick Pope is booked, I think for timewasting.

07:24 PM

90+2 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Joelinton does brilliantly to keep the ball in the corner and then win a corner. A few Chelsea players are very close to losing their rag.

07:22 PM

90 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

There will be seven added minutes, and don't you dare ask me why.

07:20 PM

89 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Koulibaly is booked for tripping Almiron, who had lifted the ball neatly over him and would have been away.

07:18 PM

87 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

An enforced change for Newcastle. The impressive Sven Botman (don't worry, he's not in the Netherlands squad) limps off to be replaced by Matt Targett. He goes to left-back and Dan Burn moves across to centre-half.

07:16 PM

84 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Wilson, all alone, holds the ball up superbly and draws a foul from Kovacic.

Meanwhile, the goalscorer Joe Willock is replaced by Jacob Murphy. The more you see his goal, the better it gets - it bounced just off the turf, which made it much harder to control, but he did so beautifully.

Murphy goes to the left wing and Joelinton moves back into midfield.

07:13 PM

81 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

They got behind Newcastle that time! Havertz and Kovacic combined neatly to release Cucurella on the left. His terrific cross just evaded the stretching Havertz at the near post before hitting the unsighted Pope and rebounded to safety. That could have gone anywhere.

Kai Havertz goes close for Chelsea - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

07:12 PM

81 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Newcastle are sitting back for the first time in the game, and Chelsea have had 73 per cent of the possession in the last 10 minutes. But at the moment it's all in front of the Newcastle defence.

07:11 PM

79 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Ziyech's inswinging corner is headed wide from eight yards by Havertz. That wasn't a bad chance, but he seemed to mistime his jump.

07:07 PM

76 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Eddie Howe makes his first substitution - Callum Wilson replaces Chris Wood up front.

07:06 PM

74 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

If it stays like this Newcastle will be third at Christmas, having taken 22 points from their last eight games. There's no doubt they've been the better team tonight.

07:04 PM

73 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Three changes for Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech, Marc Cucurella and Kai Havertz replace Mount, Hall and Broja.

Hall played well on his Premier League debut, but Mount was again peripheral.

07:02 PM

Pick that out

WHAT A STRIKE!! 🤯



JOE WILLOCKKKKKK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A1Jj5HhMEF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

07:02 PM

70 min: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

It's seven years since Chelsea last lost three consecutive Premier League games, but that's what they're facing now.

06:58 PM

GOAL!!!

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (Willock 67) Joe Willock has rammed Newcastle into the lead!

Almiron danced infield from the right, away from Koulibaly, but then overran the ball slightly on the edge of the area. It worked out perfectly for Willock, who ran onto the ball and curled a thrilling first-time shot that flashes past the diving Mendy.

Joe Willock scores - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

06:58 PM

66 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

The resulting corner is headed wide by Thiago Silva, under a lot of pressure beyond the far post.

06:57 PM

65 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Good save from Pope! Gallagher plays a one-two with Broja and whips a curling shot from the edge of the area that is palmed behind by Pope, diving to his left.

06:55 PM

63 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Koulibaly is back on, so maybe it was cramp rather than a hamstring injury. Graham Potter has switched to a back four, with Chalobah at right-back.

Kovacic runs onto a loose ball, 25 yards from goal, and hits a first-time shot that is blocked by Schar.

06:54 PM

62 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Botman clears the ball and then follows through onto Gallagher's thigh. Leeds' Liam Cooper was sent off for a not dissimilar challenge on Gabriel Jesus a couple of seasons ago, but this time VAR does not get involved.

06:52 PM

Ready and waiting

Callum Wilson is on the bench for Newcastle - George Wood/Getty Images Europe

06:51 PM

60 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Another injury scare, this time for the Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. He felt his hamstring after trying to block that cross from Willock a moment ago, and I don't think he'll be able to continue.

06:50 PM

58 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

After Gallagher sells himself, Willock puts in a superb cross from the left that just evades Wood and is turned behind for a corner by Hall.

06:49 PM

56 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

After a few minutes of incessant Newcastle pressure, Chelsea get a breather when Pulisic is fouled by Trippier, who is booked.

06:43 PM

51 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Three changes in quick succession for Newcastle! Wood's close-range shot was smothered superbly by Mendy, Guimaraes had a shot blocked by Kovacic and then Longstaff turned Almiron's cross over the bar.

Wood's was the best chance after a lovely build up involving Almiron, Tripper and Joelinton. There was nothing wrong with the finish, but Mendy made a fine save.

Sean Longstaff - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

06:40 PM

49 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Newcastle have started the second half on the front foot. Joelinton beats Jorginho with ease on the right wing but then overhits his cross.

06:37 PM

46 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

The second half is under way.

06:37 PM

Half-time substitution

Graham Potter has made his second change. Christian Pulisic is on for Cesar Azpilicueta, which probably means a switch to 4-2-3-1.

No it doesn't: Conor Gallagher is at right wing-back.

06:21 PM

HT: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Trippier's very deep corner is headed over by Joelinton, and that's the end of a low-key first half.

Newcastle were the more confident, purposeful team but Chelsea had the only attempt on target, a shot on the turn from Armando Broja that was straight at Nick Pope.

06:20 PM

45+2 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Newcastle appeal for a penalty when Burn's low cross hits the arm of the sliding Chalobah. Nothing doing.

06:18 PM

45 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

There will be two added minutes.

06:13 PM

41 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Trippier takes a short corner and curls in a deep cross that is confidently held by Mendy.

06:13 PM

40 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

This is a good spell for Newcastle. Almiron and Joelinton combine nicely to find Longstaff on the right side of the area. He makes a mess of his cross but it runs kindly for Burn, whose stinging first-time shot deflects behind for another corner.

06:12 PM

39 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

A clever corner from Newcastle. Trippier angles it sharply towards Schar, who runs round the ball near the penalty spot but then misses his kick. It rolls back to Willock, whose shot from the edge of the area is blocked.

06:10 PM

38 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Almiron weights his pass perfectly for the overlapping Trippier, but his chipped cross is headed away by Gallagher.

Moments later, Longstaff's dangerous low cross is put behind by Thiago Silva. Chris Wood was waiting behind him to score.

06:08 PM

35 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

The impressive teenager Hall curls a fine pass down the left to Mount. He cuts inside and teases a lovely deep cross that is taken off the head off Broja by the stretching Botman. Excellent defending.

06:07 PM

35 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Guimaraes whistles a long-range strike that is half blocked and bounces through to Mendy.

Edouard Mendy - George Wood/Getty Images Europe

06:03 PM

30 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Jorginho is booked for a cynical foul on Guimaraes.

06:02 PM

29 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

A shot on target! Jorginho and Mount combined to find Hall on the left. He assessed his options and slid the ball into Broja, who turned Botman smartly but hit a low shot straight at Pope.

06:00 PM

27 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Guimaraes releases Joelinton on the left edge of the area. He hammers a low cross that is well read by Koulibaly, who nips in front of a Newcastle player (nope, sorry) to clear.

Though they haven't had a shot on target, Newcastle have certainly been the better side.

05:56 PM

23 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are struggling to put three passes together. There are mitigating circumstances - they are without Chilwell, James, Kante and Sterling - but it's strange to see them playing this poorly.

Sven Botman falls after challenging Armando Broja - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

05:54 PM

21 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

It's all a bit scruffy at the moment. Newcastle are dominating but their final pass has generally been poor.

05:49 PM

16 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Newcastle work the ball neatly on the left to release Willock. He moves into the area, beats Azpilicueta and stands up a dangerous cross to the far post. The backpedalling Koulibaly can only head it to the edge of the area, where Almiron is lurking. He adjusts his body and waves a languid volley that goes a few yards over the bar. On current form, that was half a chance.

05:46 PM

14 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Mount scurries from the halfway line to the edge of the area before finding the overlapping Hall. His first-time cross is cleared by Schar at the near post.

Not much is happening on the field, though the atmosphere is great.

05:42 PM

9 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Newcastle have made the more confident opening, though it has been a bit stop-start because of the injuries.

Bruno Guimaraes challenges Conor Gallagher - Scott Heppell/Reuters

05:39 PM

7 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Thiago Silva replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek, which means Cesar Azpilicueta will move to right wing-back.

05:39 PM

6 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Loftus-Cheek's race is run. Thiago Silva is getting ready to replace him.

There's a suggestion that Schar may have concussion, though it looks like he is going to continue.

Fabian Schar challenges Kalidou Koulibaly - Scott Heppell/Reuters

05:37 PM

4 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

The first injury scare of the day, although it's not a player who is heading for Qatar: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has gone down with what looks like a muscle problem.

Actually, Newcastle's Fabian Schar - who is scheduled to go to the World Cup with Switzerland - is also down. He collided with Broja in the first minute.

05:35 PM

2 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Gallagher's inswinging free-kick is headed on towards Loftus-Cheek at the far post, but Pope is quick off his line to claim.

05:33 PM

1 min: Newcastle 0 Chelsea 0

Conor Gallagher gets the match under way. Chelsea are kicking from left to right as we watch.

05:30 PM

The players are ready

The captains Kieran Trippier and Cesar Azpilicueta, two grizzled old soldiers, shake hands on the halfway line. Then all the players gather round the centre circle for a Remembrance Day tribute.

05:22 PM

Eddie Howe's pre-match interview

"He's okay, it's been an illness that's hit him quite hard!" 🤒



Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says forward Callum Wilson is on the "mend" and is "physically well enough" to be on the bench ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ru0hAWVCVk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

05:20 PM

Callum Wilson starts on the bench

Callum Wilson - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

04:57 PM

The Premier League results so far

Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Man City 1-2 Ivan Toney

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds

West Ham 0-2 Leicester

Read more...

04:46 PM

Callum Wilson interview

This is a lovely piece about Callum Wilson, who starts on the bench today and will be going to the World Cup with England. Read it here...

04:39 PM

Team news: Hall makes Premier League debut, Sterling not in the squad

The teenage wing-back Lewis Hall, who started at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, makes his Premier League debut for Chelsea. He replaces Marc Cucurella in one of five changes from Chelsea's last league game, the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Raheem Sterling is out with a migraine.

Callum Wilson is only fit enough to be on the bench for Newcastle. Chris Wood replaces him in one of two changes from last weekend’s 4-1 win at Southampton. The other is Joelinton for Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United (4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wood, Willock.

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Shelvey, Murphy, Anderson, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hall; Mount, Gallagher; Broja.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Pulisic, Zakaria, Ziyech, Havertz, Hutchinson, Aubameyang.

Lewis Hall - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

04:12 PM

Good evening

The difference a year and a bit makes. When Chelsea last visited St James’ Park in October 2021, the match was 19th v 1st, the managers were Graeme Jones and Thomas Tuchel and Miguel Almiron hadn’t scored in almost ten months. Now it’s 4th v 8th, Eddie Howe is the Premier League Manager of the Month and Almiron is the Player of the Month.

Newcastle’s position is even more impressive because of their sluggish start to the season, when they won only one of their first seven games. Since then they’ve had six wins out of seven, scoring at least four goals on four occasions. St James’ Park hasn’t been such a joyful place since the early 2000s.

Chelsea began encouragingly under Graham Potter but have won none of their last four league games and were disconcertingly poor in losing to Brighton and Arsenal. The last time they lost three in a row in the Premier League was during Jose Mourinho’s 2015 meltdown.

Potter needs and deserves time to make sense of a slightly unwieldy squad. Whether he gets it is another matter, and there have already been a few moans about his tinkering. One thing’s for sure: Chelsea are in a dogfight for a Champions League place. Especially as Newcastle are in the process of turning the Big Six into the Big Seven.

Kick off is at 5.30pm, and we’ll have team news shortly.