Newcastle vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea’s final game before the World Cup sees them travel to top four rivals Newcastle in dire need of a win today. Despite a promising start under Graham Potter, things have stalled of late and it is Eddie Howe’s side who are helping set the pace in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Such has been their contrasting form, Newcastle arguably head into the shootout as favourites. Having not lose since August, the club are flying at the moment and St James’ Park will be electric all evening. As Arsenal found out towards the end of last season, it’s a difficult place to play when everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.

For Potter, it’s vitally important to end the first half of the season on a positive note. While, clearly, things are going to take time, it’s hard to imagine the former Brighton boss getting as much patience as he did on the south coast. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea urged to treat ‘massive’ Newcastle clash as ‘final’ in Trevoh Chalobah rallying cry

15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Trevoh Chalobah has issued a rallying cry to his Chelsea team-mates to treat Saturday’s trip to Newcastle as a cup final after a downturn in results.

Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round means Graham Potter‘s side have now won only one of their last four matches.

With the Blues currently sitting seventh in the Premier League and six points behind in-form Newcastle, Chalobah has urged the squad to rise to the occasion in their final match before the World Cup hiatus.

“It’s going to be a massive game,” he said. “They’re in good form at the moment and it’s away from home so we need to make sure we rest and recover. It’s a final for us really, we want to go into the World Cup break on a high and with three points.”

Chelsea hopeful over injury return dates for James, Chilwell and Fofana

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are confident that Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Reece James will be ready to return to action after the World Cup in Qatar.

The injured defenders are aiming to be back to face Bournemouth on December 27 when the club resumes its matches in the Premier League.

Chilwell will avoid surgery after his hamstring tear and is confident about his recovery despite not being given a timeline to return by Chelsea’s medical staff.

The 25-year-old was injured in the 2-1 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, ending his hopes of making Gareth Southgate’s squad. Fofana and James are progressing well from their knee injuries and will continue their rehabilitation programmes alongside Chilwell.

Graham Potter plots January transfers at Chelsea after talks with owners

15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter says his first two months of being at Chelsea have felt like being in a ‘washing machine’ and is looking forward to the World Cup to regroup.

The Blues will embark on a mid-season warm-weather training camp during the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

That’s after all players not selected for the tournament in Qatar will get a break and Potter admits even he needs one.

“I’m a human being as well,” Potter said at Cobham Training Centre. “I’ve come from Brighton where everything was pretty much organised over three years and had similar pain that you go through.

“I ended up here pretty quickly and you are into the washing machine in terms of the games and the turnaround. You have to deal with all that which is going on and the number of matches you play.

Chelsea and Madrid in battle to convince Bruno Guimaraes as Newcastle plot pay rise

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have expressed an interest in Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

But the Blues know they face a difficult fight to prize the Brazilian away from St James’ Park.

Guimaraes has starred for Newcastle since his £40million move from Lyon in January and this season he has played a key role in helping the Magpies charge into the top four.

Real Madrid are also eyeing a move for the 24-year-old but he has four years left on his contract at Newcastle and their super-wealthy Saudi owners are unlikely to let him leave.

Chelsea and Real will be both be aware Newcastle are ready to sit down with Guimaraes over a new contract and an increased £200,000-a-week deal.

New Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake have a long-standing relationship with Newcastle’s owners and will tread carefully and respectfully over any possible move.

They enquired about Guimaraes after hearing Real Madrid could move to persuade the Brazil international to make a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu.

Leandro Trossard drops fresh transfer hint with Chelsea ready to spend in January

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leandro Trossard insists he must “wait and see” whether or not Chelsea make a move in January.

The Belgian has been one of the standout players in the first half of the Premier League season, scoring seven goals and laying on a further two assists in 13 appearances.

Already one off his most prolific season’s tally, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in order to reunite with former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea are prepared to spend again in January and boast a good relationship with Brighton despite raiding them for talent over the past few months.

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is a fascinating fixture to sign off for the World Cup as Newcastle try to send out another clear message that they are serious top-four contenders.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have scored more goals than Howe’s side so far this season and confidence is at a soaring high after such a remarkable winning run.

A trip to St James’ Park in the current circumstances is the last thing Potter would have wanted as Chelsea desperately try to head into the World Cup break on a more positive note.

After being battered by Brighton, they were dominated by Arsenal and left to rue missed chances against City. Major improvements will be needed to avoid another dispiriting loss here.

We’re backing a lively draw in an entertaining clash. 2-2.

Chelsea team news: Jorginho back in action

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Potter is hopeful that Jorginho will be back for Chelsea after a foot injury, though Kepa Arrizabalaga remains sidelined and missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad due to his own foot issue.

Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka are all still out.

Newcastle team: Callum Wilson a doubt

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle face a late call on Qatar-bound striker Callum Wilson, who has been training separately from his team-mates after recovering from illness.

Ryan Fraser is unlikely to be fit due to a calf complaint, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett also in the treatment room.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella on Tyneside.

