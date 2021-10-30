Newcastle vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Fresh from the news that Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final will see them meet Brentford in a West London derby, Thomas Tuchel takes his side to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

With both Liverpool and Manchester City having to navigate what look like potentially tricky afternoons at home to Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively, the visit to Tyneside offers a real opportunity for Chelsea.

Although Newcastle have recently entered a world the European champions are well-versed in when it comes to off the field finance, life on the pitch has been miserable for those in black and white so far this season. Indeed, only Norwich City have conceded more often than Newcastle and, last week, Chelsea certainly proved what they could do to such a leaky backline.

Tottenham Hotspur, of course, recently discovered that although the St James’ Park crowd will be raucous, the team itself has a soft centre once the initial buzz has died down, so Chelsea can be reasonably confident heading into this one even with their somewhat patchy record against Newcastle in mind.

Kick-off-time and venue: 3pm BST, St James’ Park

How to watch

Chelsea team news

Newcastle team news

Prediction

Your Evening Standard prediction

13:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

With only Norwich conceding more often than Newcastle, it’s not hard to imagine Chelsea proving able to rack up the goals again on Saturday.

Chelsea to win 3-0.

Early Newcastle team news

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

As for Newcastle, led by interim boss Graeme Jones while the club search for a permanent successor to Steve Bruce, Jonjo Shelvey is suspended and Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett remain sidelined. Freddie Woodman is rated as 50/50.

Early Chelsea team news

13:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are back after missing the midweek win over Southampton.

But Mateo Kovacic will miss the game after injuring his hamstring during training.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic are all missing too.

How to watch today’s action

13:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Saturday’s match will not be televised live in the UK, but you can watch highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:30pm BST.

You can also keep up to date with events on Tyneside with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Welcome

12:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The game is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off at St James’ Park.