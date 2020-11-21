Newcastle vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

(ES Composite)

Newcastle vs Chelsea - LIVE!

The Blues return to Premier League action at St James’ Park in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, looking to continue their excellent form displayed prior to the international break.

Frank Lampard’s side came from behind to demolish struggling Sheffield United a fortnight ago - their fourth straight victory across all competitions.

Indeed, Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last 11 outings, though Lampard has made his frustration clear at having to contest today’s early Premier League fixture after such a busy week of internationals.

Looking to stop the visitors going (temporarily at least) top of the table this afternoon is a Newcastle team that currently sit 13th after a relatively underwhelming start to the season.

Steve Bruce’s Magpies took a good point at Wolves and beat high-flying Everton before the break, but threw away that progress with a rather listless 2-0 loss at Southampton last time out.

Newcastle boast a good recent home record against Chelsea, though the Blues have won five of the last seven meetings in the Premier League.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Murphy, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Schar, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Gillespie

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Jorginho, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Follow all the build-up and LIVE match action with Standard Sport’s blog below…

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri- Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.