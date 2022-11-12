Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea travel to Premier League top-four rivals Newcastle today in desperate need of a morale-boosting win.

Despite a strong start under Graham Potter, the Blues have lost their last three games in all competitions and look some way off their best.

Still, there were promising signs for the Potter era only a few weeks ago and the former Brighton boss deserves time to settle in properly.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of Europe’s form teams at present. Losing only once all season, they have guaranteed their spot in the top four before the World Cup break and have fared well against the League’s biggest sides all season.

In front of what is certain to be a party atmosphere at St James’ Park, it’s going to be some send-off before Qatar. Here’s how to watch the action today.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from St James’ Park.