Newcastle vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Newcastle United take on Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The Magpies started the season well but it has been a lot more of a mixed bag since then with the penalty shootout victory over Newport County in midweek perhaps the lowest point yet.

Burnley are without a league win or even a point thus far after back-to-back defeats and lost to Manchester City earlier this week too.

Both teams will be desperate to turn their form around at St James Park.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game?

Newcastle vs Burnley kicks off tonight at 8pm.

How to watch

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and is available to be streamed online via the Sky Go app to all Sky customers.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Prediction

Newcastle have been a mixed bag so far this season and were not at all impressive against Newport County in midweek. Burnley have played two lost two and lost to Manchester City in midweek too. Both teams need to get something and could set up accordingly. Newcastle 1-1 Burnley