Newcastle vs Brest: Preview, predictions and lineups

Newcastle United play their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League campaign this Saturday when they take on French side Brest on home soil.

The Magpies faced Girona in another friendly at St James' Park on Friday as they look to squeeze in as much as pre-season football as humanly possible.

It's been a largely positive pre-season for Newcastle to date, although they ended their tour of Japan in defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos. Prior to the 2-0 loss, they had beaten Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 and Hull City 2-0 in preparation for the 2024/25 season.

Brest were surprise Champions League qualifiers last term - the first time they have qualified for a UEFA competition - but have only won one of their five pre-season games. However, a 2-2 draw with Juventus last time out shows it will be no walkover for Newcastle this weekend.

Here is 90min's preview of Newcastle's clash with Brest.

Newcastle vs Brest H2H Record

Newcastle and Brest have never clashed in a competitive fixture.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brest on TV and live stream

Newcastle team news

Newcastle have a number of injuries heading into the new season, with centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman out until the end of the calendar year. Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are closing in on a return but will miss Saturday's friendly, while Lewis Miley is still some way off returning.

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have now returned to training after representing England at Euro 2024 and Eddie Howe has insisted they are likely to feature this weekend.

Due to Friday's friendly with Girona, Howe is likely to make significant changes to his lineup for the Brest clash, with new signing William Osula potentially getting some minutes.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Brest

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Brest (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, White, J. Miley; Almiron, Osula, Gordon.

Brest team news

There are unlikely to be too many names familiar to Newcastle supporters in the Brest side, although Jordan Amavi, Pierre Lees-Melou and Karamoko Dembele all have experience in British football.

Amavi has arrived as a strong squad option from Marseille this summer and manager Eric Roy has also seen Ludovic Ajorque sign on loan from Mainz. The 6'5 French centre-forward is one to watch on Saturday.

Brest predicted lineup vs Newcastle

Brest predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-1-3-2): Coulder; Lala, Chardonnet, N'Diaye, Amavi; Magnetti; Del Castillo, Martin, Camara; Ajorque, Le Douaron.

Newcastle vs Brest score prediction

The result of this one may hinge significantly on Newcastle's lineup choice but the Magpies should have enough depth to field a strong side following Friday's match. With the influential Trippier and Gordon returning, Newcastle should secure another pre-season win.

However, Brest are likely to make life difficult for the Magpies, with tight pre-season matches against Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus recently.