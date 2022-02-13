Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

Newcastle United host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon as Eddie Howe’s side look to continue their survival push.

An inspired performance from Alain Saint-Maximin helped Newcastle to a 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday in what was Frank Lampard’s first Premier League match in charge of the Toffees.

It secured back-to-back wins for Newcastle and it was enough to move the Magpies out of the relegation zone at the expense of Norwich, and within a point of Everton too.

They welcome an Aston Villa side who were involved in a thrilling six-goal draw against Leeds United on Wednesday, with Philippe Coutinho again on target for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Newcastle vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kieran Tripper is a doubt for Newcastle after picking up a late calf injury in the win against Everton, in which the England international scored his side’s third goal from a free-kick. Callum Wilson is out for several weeks, while , Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez are also out.

Matt Targett is unable to face his parent club so Dan Burn could make his debut at left-back, while Bruno Guimaraes could make his first start.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to be fit but Emi Buendia is a major doubt after picking up a knock against Leeds. Bertrand Traore has suffered a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for several weeks while Leon Bailey is still yet to return. Ezri Konsa is suspended after his late red card against Leeds.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes; Saint-Maximin, Wood, Fraser

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Hause, Digne; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Watkins, Ings, Coutinho

Odds

Newcastle: 17/10

Draw: 23/10

Aston Villa: 13/8

Prediction

It’s a tough one to call as both sides have plenty of attacking quality, it just depends on how open the match becomes and who scores the first goal. Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa