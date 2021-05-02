Is Newcastle vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal make the long trip up from London to face Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Gunners need a win to boost morale and build momentum after following up a defeat at home to Everton with a loss to Villarreal in Spain.
Arsenal lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final 2-1 with Nicolas Pepe scoring a late penalty that keeps their hopes alive.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will look to add more points to their tally after a last-gasp Joe Willock strike earned them a point at Anfield.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 2pm GMT at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm GMT.
What is the team news?
Newcastle will be without the influential Joe Willock, who has scored as a substitute in each of his last three games, as he cannot face his parent club. Fabian Schar is back after recovering from a knee injury but Matt Ritchie is a doubt due to a calf issue. Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are all out.
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be in the squad after recovering from malaria, but the game comes too soon for Alex Lacazette and Kieran Tierney. David Luiz is also available as he returns from a knee injury.
Confirmed line-ups:
Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Almiron, Longstaff, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Arsenal: Ryan, Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang
Odds:
Newcastle: 13/5
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal: 21/20
Prediction:
Newcastle have frustrated teams recently and Arsenal will have one eye on the Europa League semi-final on Thursday. 1-1.
