Newcastle vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal make the long journey up to Newcastle in the Premier League today.

The Gunners crumbled to defeat at St James’ Park around this stage last season but must win to keep the title race alive.

Tuesday’s win over Chelsea means Mikel Arteta’s side are back on track after a disappointing run of form but there is little more margin for error.

Heading to a Newcastle team who have been so impressive at home all season is a daunting prospect.

Eddie Howe’s side are a fearsome prospect for anyone and need the points themselves as the battle for Champions League qualification tightens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 7 May, 2023.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event,Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream on either the website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Newcastle vs Arsenal team news

Howe has been handed a boost with Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin back available to at least some degree. The pair missed the last few games respectively but could return.

Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee but there are not thought to be more many fresh injury worries.

For the Gunners, there is a hope Gabriel will be fit after his injury during the win over Chelsea.

Fresh hope: Gabriel could play against Newcastle (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

William Saliba is not expected to play but all of Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior could keep their places. Thomas Partey may be considered in a formation switch to deal with the strength of Newcastle in midfield.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

Newcastle are one of the most difficult teams to play in the League, particularly at home. It would be some ask for Arsenal, who have dropped in form of late, to win there.

Story continues

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 68

Draws: 39

Arsenal wins: 83

Newcastle vs Arsenal match odds

Newcastle to win: 29/20

Draw: 27/10

Arsenal to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.