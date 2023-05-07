Newcastle vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Newcastle and Arsenal meet in a top four clash (Getty Images)

Arsenal face another tough fixture as they bid to keep their Premier League title chase going with a visit to Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side know their fate is out of their hands with Manchester City now top of the table and champions again if they win their remaining fixtures.

The long-time league leaders ended a run of four games without a win with a comfortable victory against Chelsea on Tuesday night but will face siginficantly sterner weekend opposition.

Newcastle are hoping to hold on to third spot and make certain of a return to European competition in next season’s Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle vs Arsenal is due to kick off 4.30pm BST on Sunday 7 May at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles’s season has been ended by a calf injury, but Eddie Howe could have Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin available for Arsenal’s visit. Callum Wilson’s double against Southampton might earn him a start.

Mikel Arteta brought in young defender Jakub Kiwior for the game against Chelsea, and the centre half is likely to retain his place. Gabriel, his likely partner, came off with an injury towards the end of that encounter but is set to be able to play.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Odds

Newcastle win 6/4

Draw 29/10

Arsenal win 9/5

Prediction

Arsenal’s win over Chelsea was much needed but they will be fearful of another slip up against a strong Newcastle side. Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal