Newcastle vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Arsenal travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Gunners lost the first leg of their Europa League tie with Villarreal but Nicolas Pepe scored a crucial away goal during the 2-1 defeat.
Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled in the Premier League recently as the followed up a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham by losing to Everton in north London.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will look to increase the gap between themselves and relegation – but they have to do it without on-loan star Joe Willock, who cannot face his parent club.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 2pm GMT at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm GMT.
What was the team news?
Newcastle will be without the influential Joe Willock, who has scored as a substitute in each of his last three games, as he cannot face his parent club. Fabian Schar is back after recovering from a knee injury but Matt Ritchie is a doubt due to a calf issue. Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are all out.
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be in the squad after recovering from malaria, but the game comes too soon for Alex Lacazette and Kieran Tierney. David Luiz is also available as he returns from a knee injury.
Confirmed line-ups:
Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Almiron, Longstaff, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Arsenal: Ryan, Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang
Odds:
Newcastle: 13/5
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal: 21/20
Prediction:
Newcastle have frustrated teams recently and Arsenal will have one eye on the Europa League semi-final on Thursday. 1-1.
