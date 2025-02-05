Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Carabao Cup semi-final as hosts target Wembley

Newcastle United host Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final when the teams clash at St. James’ Park this evening.

Eddie Howe’s men triumphed 2-0 in the first leg in an impressive victory away from home with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring either side of half-time to give the Magpies a decent aggregate lead heading into this match. However, Newcastle have lost two of their last three matches and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at home versus Fulham. This slight dip in form may be concerning as they face a confident Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta’s men defeated Manchester City 5-1 in their last outing extending their unbeaten run to six games. They are staying in touch with Liverpool in the Premier League title race and will bring a determined focus to overturn the deficit.

Follow all the action from St. James’ Park with our live blog below:

Eddie Howe issues injury update

17:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe provided an injury update on Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

The crucial midfielder hurt his knee in Newcastle’s Premier League outing with Fulham and Howe said: “Joey was, after the game, put in a knee brace just as a precaution and is out of that now.

“We'll assess how he is with this game and I would say he is a doubt but we will give him every chance to be fit.

"Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth in that position currently. Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley – three quality players who will all bring something different and can step in.”

Speaking of Wilson he added: “There is a chance (with Callum). We have another training session to get through so we will see. Let’s get through training before we make a decision.”

What happened in the first leg?

17:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle made the trip to the Emirates Stadium and successfully came away with a crucial lead in the tie.

Alexander Isak scored before half-time and almost added a second after the break but his shot was pushed wide.

Luckily for the Magpies it fell to Anthony Gordon who tapped home to ensure Eddie Howe’s men left London with a two goal advantage.

Newcastle and Arsenal now meet at St James' Park in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals with the hosts aiming to move one step closer to a first major trophy in 56 years.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

17:25 , Mike Jones

Despite Arsenal’s resounding victory over Manchester City, Newcastle will make it far more difficult for the Gunners in attack and will offer a threat of their own going forward.

Expect a close game and maybe some surprises but Eddie Howe’s team should have enough ability on the pitch to reach the final.

Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal (Newcastle progress 3-1 on aggregate)

Arsenal realy team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta has no new injury concerns after the win over Man City, though both Bukayo Saka and Ben White are still a few weeks away from a return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu looks like a longer-term absentee, while Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the rest of the season after his ACL injury.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Nwaneri, Havertz, Martinelli.

Newcastle's early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

For Newcastle, the only long-term absentees are Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles. Callum Wilson could make a return to the squad after a longer lay-off.

Joelinton could be another doubt after coming off against Fulham with a knee problem, with Joe Willock in line to replace him as he did at the weekend.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

17:05 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 February.

Newcastle vs Arsenal

17:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle face Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with the hosts looking to make the final of this competition for the second time in three seasons.

The Magpies are hoping for another chance to end their 70-year trophy drought, having lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece in 2023.

And they are well-positioned to make the final, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates last month.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after demolishing Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, but while Eddie Howe’s men lost to Fulham recently, they tend to be far more impressive at home, and will be spurred on by a raucous St James’ Park crowd.

Good evening!

Tuesday 4 February 2025 12:10 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Newcastle United host Arsenal.

The Magpies hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate ahead of this second leg and are 90 minutes away from a place at Wembley.

Eddie Howe’s team are desperate to win some silverware and will planned to defend their lead against Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.