Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side are playing the final home game of their season after an impressive resurgence since the head coach’s arrival, even if that momentum was halted by back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

While the Magpies have long-alleviated the threat of relegation, the pressure on Arsenal could hardly be any greater.

The Gunners’ 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on Thursday meant the gap was closed to just one point in the top-four race, but Spurs defeated Burnley to retake fourth.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Monday 16 May at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will be without Rob Holding, who is suspended after being sent off against Tottenham. Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt after coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

Ryan Fraser is a doubt while all of Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis have been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Targett, Burn, Lascelles, Trippier, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Wilson

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Xhaka, Tavares, Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Odds

Newcastle - 16/5

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 17/20

Prediction

Arsenal are under huge pressure after their defeat against Tottenham while they are also hampered by injuries in defence. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in their final home game of the season after consecutive defeats and it could lead to a tricky evening for Mikel Arteta’s side. Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal.