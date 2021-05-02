Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Newcastle welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
Newcastle have found some form recently, drawing with Spurs and Liverpool while defeating Burnley and West Ham.
In contrast, Arsenal are struggling and have lost their last two matches, including at Villarreal in mid-week.
The Gunners were defeated 2-1 in Spain, with Nicolas Pepe scoring a crucial away goal.
Follow Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 2pm GMT at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 1pm GMT.
What was the team news?
Newcastle will be without the influential Joe Willock, who has scored as a substitute in each of his last three games, as he cannot face his parent club. Fabian Schar is back after recovering from a knee injury but Matt Ritchie is a doubt due to a calf issue. Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are all out.
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be in the squad after recovering from malaria, but the game comes too soon for Alex Lacazette and Kieran Tierney. David Luiz is also available as he returns from a knee injury.
Confirmed line-ups:
Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Almiron, Longstaff, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Arsenal: Ryan, Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang
Odds:
Newcastle: 13/5
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal: 21/20
Prediction:
Newcastle have frustrated teams recently and Arsenal will have one eye on the Europa League semi-final on Thursday. 1-1.
