Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal travel to Newcastle later today under a huge amount of pressure.

Thursday’s miserable loss away at Tottenham means Mikel Arteta must rouse his troops for what looks a hugely difficult away game.

Any more slip-ups for Arsenal could prove fatal in their attempts to quality for next season’s Champions League and Newcastle, despite two losses on the bounce, are a different beat these days.

While Eddie Howe’s side fell to a rather meek 2-0 defeat at the Emirates in November but have since risen up the table and their final home game of the season will be played in front of a carnival atmosphere.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

