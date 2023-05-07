Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Arsenal must become only the second team this season to beat Newcastle at St. James’ Park in the Premier League if they are to keep their slim title hopes alive.

The Gunners made the long trip to face the Magpies at the end of last season and crumbled as their Champions League hopes slipped away, and Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to show how far they’ve come by returning to London with a victory that would keep the pressure on Manchester City.

For Newcastle, Champions League football is very much on the cards and, sitting third in the table, they are on course for their best top-flight finish for 20 years.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

