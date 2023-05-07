Arsenal keep up slight title hopes with statement win at Newcastle

Newcastle vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

By Luke Edwards at St James' Park

If you needed any more evidence of how much Arsenal have improved, how far they have come in the last year under Mikel Arteta, this was as conclusive as you are going to get.

We knew Arsenal were a very good team and this was another major step forward as they became only the second team to beat Newcastle United at home in the last 15 months.

This victory ensures we still have a title race to talk about heading down the home straight. Manchester City are not going to retain their title easily because the Gunners will not give up.

It was against Newcastle United at this ground last season that Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish were extinguished. It was a 2-0 defeat that exposed Arsenal’s frailties, their flakiness as they crumbled under the pressure of a black and white onslaught. They looked weak and timid on that occasion. They were bullied.

But 12 months later, under the same sort of pressure, in the face of a similar onslaught from the home team, Arsenal stood tall and firm. They weathered the storm and whatever Newcastle threw at them, they returned. It was a great game of football, decided by fine margins, as you would expect from two teams in the top four.

Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal after the shot from Bruno Guimaraes - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA - Getty

Newcastle started like an express train, hitting the post through Jacob Murphy at the end of their first attack and then appearing to have won a penalty when Bruno Guimarares shot hit Jakub Kiwior. It looked like handball in real time and referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot. Indeed, the defender’s arm looked as though it had come down to block the ball but VAR intervened and urged the official to have another look. After several replays, the ball had indeed hit the Arsenal player’s thigh and the penalty was correctly overturned.

The delay and subsequent anger generated by the reversal of the decision, knocked Newcastle out of their stride and they switched off at an unthreatening throw-in.

Martin Odegaard was allowed to gather possession in space 30 yards from goal. Nobody got out quickly to close him down, with Joelinton on his heels, and the Norwegian advanced one stride before whipping a low shot through the legs of Sven Botman and beyond the dive of Nick Pope. It was a soft goal to concede but it did wonders for Arsenal’s confidence.

Story continues

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goal - REUTERS/Scott Heppell

With the lead, they could look to invite Newcastle on to them and then counter. It was a plan that almost worked to perfection, but Pope made three excellent saves, one on one, to deny Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners made sure the game was slowed down at every opportunity, winding up the home fans and players alike. Granit Xhaka somehow managed to go down for treatment four times - something pointed out by Dan Burn - and not come off. Arsenal did not even bother to warm up a substitute each time. It was annoying but it worked. Newcastle were rattled, irritable and lacked precision in their play.

They still could and probably should have equalised, when Bruno picked out Joe Willock inside the area, but his finish was a poor one, far too close to Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar scores an own goal beating with team-mate Nick Pope - AP

Newcastle came so close to pulling level in the second half. That would have been an even tougher examination of Arsenal's title credentials. Alexander Isak hit the post with a header. Schar was denied by an excellent save from Aaron Ramsdale and there was a superb goal saving tackle from Granit Xhaka to prevent Callum Wison scoring a certain goal.

Arsenal needed the second goal and got it when Martinelli’s cross was turned into his own goal by the unfortunate Schar. Newcastle came up short. Arsenal may still do so, Manchester City are so good, but they could not have done anything more to make this title run in an exciting one.

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2: as it happened, below

06:57 PM

Let's wrap it up there

The match report appears above. Well played Arsenal, and thanks for following this excellent match here with us on Telegraph Sport.

06:47 PM

Quotes

Pope: "We are fighting with Man City to do something special. It is enjoyable to play in this sort of atmosphere. Our away fans packed out our end, and once you weather the storm... After they hit the post I thought that we were on top."

And here is Trippier: "we were on the front foot, we had chance after chance. Different type of performance to Villa. We created chance after chance but we should have defended better. No excuses. Two teams going after it for different reasons, high tempo game, high emotions, both sides wanted to win. We have to focus on Leeds now. We cannot let this result affect us."

Arteta: "I am proud. They showed desire to dig in, to do everything to win. Sports in general give you another opportunity, and you can learn from those moments and act in a different way. You have to go through the pain, you have to feel that pain and remember it is a horrible feeling and that you do not want it again. We cannot go physical for physical so someone like Jorginho can dominate the game. The goal gave us composure."

06:45 PM

Fwends?

06:43 PM

Jorginho

"It is good to see our team play this sort of game. You cannot play beautiful football every week, sometimes in this league you have to fight.

"We dream of playing in these big games and atmosphere as a kid.

06:41 PM

Odegaard

"This shows we have come a long way, we had to be smart, we had to play ugly at times. It is a big step to come here and win.

"The mentality shows how far we have come."

06:40 PM

A mature performance from the Gunners

I think it's fair to say that Arsenal have wisened up in terms of game management. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 7, 2023

I think it's fair to say that Arsenal have wisened up in terms of game management. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 7, 2023

06:33 PM

The table

Arsenal stay second, but are now just one point behind Man City. Pep's team, though, have four games still to play and Arsenal just three.

Newcastle stay third, but Man United - who play at 7pm tonight against West Ham - can go ahead of them with a win.

06:31 PM

Here's the post-match stats

Arsenal have 81 points from 35 Premier League games this season (W25 D6 L4); only in their unbeaten 2003-04 campaign have they ever hit 80+ points at an earlier stage in a league campaign in their history (33rd game).

Arsenal became only the third different side to beat Eddie Howe's Newcastle in the Premier League at St. James' Park in his 31 home league matches in charge (W18 D9 L4), along with Liverpool (twice) and Man City.

Newcastle haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League matches, conceding 10 goals in this run, as many as they had shipped in their previous 18 league games beforehand.

Newcastle have lost 18 of their last 21 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D1), with those 18 wins the most the Gunners have enjoyed against a single opponent in the league since the start of 2011-12.

In Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard (both 15 goals), Arsenal have had two players score 15+ goals in a single Premier League season for the very first time.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale became only the third different goalkeeper to record 10 away clean sheets in a single Premier League season, after Petr Cech (11 in 2004-05 & 10 in 2008-09) and Ederson (11 in 2018-19 & 10 in 2021-22).

06:30 PM

FULL TIME: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Seriously impressive win in a very good game.

06:30 PM

90+5 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Plenty of huff and puff from Newcastle but Arsenal have been very tough and professional here, and they are going to see this out for a really good win.

06:29 PM

Here's the Schar OG

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar scores an own goal beating with team-mate Nick Pope - AP

06:28 PM

90+ mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Bit of argy bargy down by the corner flag sees Nketiah booked for a shove.

06:27 PM

90 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

We are having six minutes added. Allan Saint-Maximin cuts inside and shoots. Parried.

06:27 PM

89 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Fabian Schar up for a corner, and now finds himself trying a shot over the bar that had the keeper beat.

06:19 PM

84 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Few changes.

Odegaard and Martinelli off, Partey and Trossard on. Saka and Jesus off. and Nketiah on.

Gordon and Saint-Maximin have come on for Willock and Wilson.

Home fans and players crying foul because Arsenal are slowing it down, as they see it, again.

Aaron Ramsdale tries to gather, is impeded and clipped by Miguel Almiron. Stays down for a wee while.

06:18 PM

83 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

High ball into the Arsenal area, Xhaka deals with that well, Burn runs into him and wants a pen but the ref is unmoved.

06:16 PM

Here's poor old Scharr

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (second from right) reacts after scoring an own goal - PA

06:09 PM

76 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

These two teams are among those joint top on 14 in the "most goals scored after 76 mins" charts this term.

06:06 PM

73 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Burn fouls Saka, and is booked.

06:04 PM

GOAL! Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (Schar OG)

Ah, that is hard lines. Arsenal are under the cosh, they break through Martinelli, who does well to get to the byline. Hits a hard low cross, Schar sticks it past his own keeper. Luckless for the Swiss, but in fairness he had to play the ball because there was an Arsenal player lurking behind him, unmarked, to tap it in.

06:03 PM

68 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Bit troll-y but maybe half a point?

If Arsenal had shown this kind of fight when the pressure was on, they’d have won the league rather than handing it to Man City with a whimper. #BBCFootball — JP Sergeant (@rjp_sergeant) May 7, 2023

06:00 PM

67 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Almiron on for Murphy.

06:00 PM

66 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Jesus poleaxed. Jesus rises again. Schar the assailant.

05:59 PM

Busy day for the woodwork

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United hits the post during the Premier League - Getty Images Europe

05:57 PM

63 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

A great duel between Saka and Murphy. Saka slides in for a tackle. Great commitment from both sides.

05:52 PM

56 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Xhaka slides in hard and gets the ball off Joelinton. Looked fair enough on first look to me but there are cries for a freekick.

05:50 PM

55 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Here come Arsenal again. Jesus surges forward and hits it, deflected behind for a corner.

05:49 PM

51 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Gabriel Martinelli cuts in from the left and lets er rip: smashed against the Newcastle bar with his right foot.

05:49 PM

Wow

Naples celebrating IN STYLE 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/TUIiJmJM7B — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 6, 2023

05:43 PM

48 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

From the resulting corner, a good delivery, Schar meets it with a powerful header and Ramsdale somehow gets a mitt on that from four yards. WHAT a stop. One of the saves of the season.

Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves from Newcastle's Fabian Schaer - AP

Cracking first half. 2 excellent sides going all out for the win. Premier League football at its entertaining best. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2023

05:42 PM

47 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Hot start from Newcastle again! A barmstorming from Murphy down the right, he chips the cross in. Header by Izak hits the post! They hit the woodwork at the start of the first half too.

05:39 PM

46 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Newcastle, fuelled by indignation, begin their quest for an equaliser.

05:23 PM

Half time: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Bright start from the hosts but Arsenal have been the better of the two sides in a high quality, high tempo, enjoyable match.

A Newcastle fan - AP Photo/Jon Super

Here is Jason Burt: "Bruno Guimaraes catching Bukayo Saka was painful for the Arsenal player but was clearly accidental. He certainly did not 'rake' him as some are claiming. He was not even looking at Saka so he is either the most sly player in the Premier League or did not mean it... meanwhile another Arsenal player - surprise, surprise Granit Xhaka - goes down injured as Newcastle's momentum is broken again. Gamesmanship or game management or a genuine injury?

"Newcastle fans letting their feelings known with a chant of "cheat, cheat" as Dan Burn tells the fourth official Anthony Taylor that Xhaka has gone down four times now.

"And now Arsenal booed off at half-time by frustrated Newcastle fans. Not that they will care. They will also feel the alleged timewasting/ game management is pay-back for the way Newcastle approached the goalless draw between the two sides at the Emirates earlier this season."

05:23 PM

45+ mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Odegaard leaves Burn for dead, races on the diagonal toward the box and hits a hard low shot. Saved by the trailing, outstretched leg of Pope! VERY close to being two and that's the end of a splendid first half.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is thwarted by Nick Pope - AP

05:21 PM

45+ mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Plenty of impassioned debate from both sides about every decision big and small.

05:20 PM

45+ mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Ref has rustled up five mins of injury time.

Dan Burn is wheeled into position for a freekick and heads the ball at Ramsdale.

05:17 PM

44 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Saka on a tear, good run this, clipped from behind by Bruno G. Sore.

Here's Jason Burt: "Superb first-half from Martin Odegaard. The midfielder and Arsenal captain has been the outstanding player on the pitch. Far sharper than anyone else and carrying a real threat. Also making sure his team-mates, Bukayo Saka in particular, are working hard and working back. Really impressive from Odegaard and not just because of his goal."

05:12 PM

38 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Odegaard, for it is he, surges forward and has a chance to free Martinelli overlapping on the left. For once, Martin doesn't quite make the right choice, holds onto it for too long and when he does play it to GM, there are defenders all over him.

05:10 PM

36 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Xhaka gives away a freekick.

Trippier puts it in, Odegaard - magnificent again - heads it clear

Jason Burt writes: "Wonderful atmosphere at St James Park, as expected. Arsenal's game management has been impressive so far. Doing their best to slow the game down from Aaron Ramsdale taking his time with goal kicks to Jorginho staying down longer than needed after a challenge. Another one - Granit Xhaka is caught in a tackle, stays down then springs up as Arsenal counter. Not that palatable but understandable given what is at stake and the threat Newcastle pose. Also could be further ahead with the chances they have created. Feels on a knife edge."

05:04 PM

30 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

The rarely spotted double foul from Schär, who goes through Jesus AND then carries on sliding and takes out Xhaka as well. Escapes a yellow. I'm awarding him a bonus point for the combo however.

05:00 PM

27 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Very bold but ultimately successful decision from Ramsdale, who comes a long way off his line and dives at the feet of Joe Wilock. He just gets to the ball, and avoid bringing down the NUFC man.

04:55 PM

24 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Saka the latest Arsenal man to be sent through, but he also fails to deliver in the one-on-one situation. He thwacks a shot at Pope, who parries.

04:51 PM

20 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Excellent move from Arsenal, started by Ramsdale, and helmed by Odegaard, who slips Martinelli in.... Martinelli surges onto the ball, but can only hit his shot straight at the keeper.

04:44 PM

GOAL! Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (Odegaard 14)

That's against the run of play but no doubting the quality of the strike. Martin O receives it 25 yards out, Newcastle stand off him and he has time to come forward a yard or two and measure out a lovely shot into the bottom corner. Goal!

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goal - REUTERS/Scott Heppell

04:42 PM

Protest

A plane flies over St. James Park towing a banner which reads "Free All Saudi Prisoners @Sanad_en" - Michael Regan/Getty Images

04:40 PM

8 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Penalty is not given!

Stephen Warnock on the BBC: "It’s come off the thigh then onto the arm, it’s definitely not a penalty. I don’t know why the Newcastle fans are so irate."

Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal after the shot from Bruno Guimaraes - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA - Getty

04:39 PM

7 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Still checking this penalty appeal.

Corner to Guimaraes on the edge of the area. He hits a shot, and the shot hits Kiwior on the arm. Looks like it hit the Arsenal man's leg first, which would suggest it's not his fault, but then again, it looked like he moved his hand towards it.

04:38 PM

5 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

It is all Newcastle! Crowd are right behind them, and Arsenal are under huge pressure... Ball is drilled into the area and a penalty for handball is on the cards.

VAR......

04:37 PM

3 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Plane flying above St James' Park with a banner saying: 'Free all Saudi prisoners' — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 7, 2023

Alexander Isak's had a shot. Aaron Ramsdale parries.

04:36 PM

2 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Nearly the dream start for the hosts as a cross from the left finds Jacob Murphy. He takes a touch and hits a shot - it crashes against the post!

04:35 PM

1 mins: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 0

Lovely sunny day there so let us get to it.

04:28 PM

Here's Jason Burt

"Teams are in for Newcastle United v Arsenal and the big news is that Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak start for Newcastle for the first time together. That looks like a statement of intent from Eddie Howe. For Arsenal Gabriel is fit with manager Mikel Arteta suggesting he will do "something different" with his tactics today. Will it be a more cautious approach from the title chasers?"

04:25 PM

Congratulations to Celtic

they've put the Jambos away 0-2 at Tynecastle and are crowned Champions for the second year in a row.

That's a 53rd top flight title for the Bhoys. All that stands between them and a fifth treble in seven seasons is second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June.

04:15 PM

Guy on one of the good guys

Really nice, in-depth interview with Eddie Howe in @NUFC programme today. So much programme content readily available elsewhere these days, so nice to get a read containing a few fresh things 👍 pic.twitter.com/VspSePnuJy — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) May 7, 2023

04:08 PM

Fans

Newcastle United and Arsenal fans arriving at SJP - Michael Regan/Getty Images

03:41 PM

Very Kes-like composition

General view of the Alan Shearer statue - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

03:31 PM

Teams

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. Subs: Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Turner.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

03:18 PM

Afternoon

Hello, and welcome to our live blog of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal. Arsenal are second on 78 points and Newcastle are in third on 65 points, albeit having played one game fewer. Arsenal have a GD of 42 and the Geordies 34. Can't see Arsenal catching Man City, on 82 points, from here but you have to keep believing don't you, and that's what Mikel Arteta will be telling the team I am sure.

As for Newcastle, it has been a pretty good season all told. The form of Callum Wilson has been a late-season boost.

The 31-year-old England striker has plundered eight goals in his last seven games, four of them from the bench with Eddie Howe having rotated the former Bournemouth frontman and his £60million summer capture in the face of a gruelling schedule.

Wilson, whose form was questioned in some quarters following his return from the World Cup finals, has twice been rested in the game after scoring two goals as a starter, but has channelled his frustration in exactly the way Howe hoped he would.

The Magpies' head coach Howe said: "He is certainly in great form. He is very focused at the moment. He knows he has to be because of the competition he has around him.

"The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he has always been himself - bubbly, bright, laughing, joking, a really positive character. He is someone that the squad needs to be positive, because he is such a big personality within it.

"That has helped him when he has come on the pitch and delivered for us. I'm delighted for him, personally, because he can react two ways to that challenge laid down to him - and he has responded how I hoped he would."

Wilson made two appearances for his country as a substitute in Qatar without finding the back of the net, and went eight games without a goal on his return.

However asked if it had been foolish to question his ability to continue as the club's main marksman at that point, Howe said: "It's natural at this elite level that players are under scrutiny. Their performances are broken down to the ninth degree, and not just by me as the manager, but also by you guys in the press.

"I think he will understand that comes with the territory at this level."