Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

A huge clash near the top of the Premier League kicks off today’s action as Newcastle look to end the Gunners’ season for the season year running. The Gunners simply must win to keep their fading title hopes alive, with Manchester City yet again winning yesterday, but know all too well what the St James’ Park atmosphere can do to their young squad.

Just last season, the Gunners capitulated at Tottenham and then failed to show up at Newcastle days later to miss out on the top four. Now it’s the oil-rich Magpies who are vying for a top-four finish of their own after fine work from Eddie Howe, though know a defeat will hand an opportunity to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The home crowd will be as raucous as they come this afternoon, how will handle the pressure? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings at St James’ Park!

Newcastle United FC - Arsenal FC

16:14 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

”We keep digging like we have done every single day, every single game, trying to get the best out of the players and be the team that we are. Today we are going to have a very difficult challenge ahead of us but we’re looking forward to it.

“[Gabriel is] a very important player for us. It was a struggle for a few days but he managed to train yesterday and he’s fully fit.”

15:58 , Alex Young

Simon Collings has filed some pre-match thoughts.

"It feels like a game for Thomas Partey."



Arsenal got back to winning ways last time out, but Newcastle are a far tougher test than Chelsea.



Will they handle the battle? Kick-off in half an hour.



15:53 , Alex Young

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta were involved in an angry touchline exchange during the reverse fixture in January, which ended 0-0, but the Newcastle boss has only respect for the Spaniard.

He said: "I've got a lot of respect for Mikel, he's done an incredible job. You have to admire everything that he's done, whether that's recruitment, coaching, everything, so there's a lot of respect from me to him.

"Within a game, you'll always have moments where you come up against opponents and there's a bit of confrontation. I think that's natural, that's part of the job, but there are certainly no issues from my side."

One change apiece

15:43 , Alex Young

So, it's one change apiece for Newcastle and Arsenal.

The hosts bring in Wilson for Gordon, as previously reported, as Howe goes for two up top. Interesting.

For Arsenal, Gabriel is passed fit after that injury against Chelsea while Martinelli comes in for Trossard.

Arsenal XI

15:31 , Alex Young

...and Arsenal.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Gabriel fit to start

⚖️ Xhaka in the middle

🔙 Martinelli returns



Newcastle XI

15:30 , Alex Young

Here’s how Newcastle look.

15:16 , Alex Young

We gave you the early team news that both Wilson and Isak start for Newcastle, and now it sounds like they will be supported by Willock, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Confirmed in under 15 minutes.

Howe unconcerned by Liverpool

15:05 , Alex Young

In more 'managers-not-fussed' news, Eddie Howe says Liverpool's form is of no concern to his Newcastle side.

Liverpool have won six on the trot to go within three points of Newcastle in the race for the top four.

"Do I lose any sleep? No, I don't lose any sleep over it, but I'm aware that Liverpool are a top team. Does it surprise me they're able to go on a run of wins? No.

"There are other teams there as well, but we're not focusing on that. We haven't done that all season. We haven't focused on where we are, who's around us, form of teams. We've just focused on ourselves and that's all we can do.

"We have a tough run of fixtures, but I think at the same time, a great run of fixtures because every game is important. They're great occasions and we'll look to carry on our good form."

14:57 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle last year will have no bearing on today's rematch.

"It's a very different game. A year ago it was different players, different game. We're going to have to play much better than we did last year, that's for sure," Arteta told reporters.

"We know it's going to be a really tough game because especially at home they've been really, really good."

He added: "They're a really good side, they are well coached, good players, the right environment around the club right now. So they're in a good place."

"They're third in the league and they've merited that... they deserve to be where they are."

14:45 , Alex Young

Simon Collings has arrived for duty. Team news to come in about 45 minutes.

Early word from the Newcastle camp suggests that both Isak and Wilson start today - that’s interesting.

Sneak peek

14:28 , Alex Young

An early peek inside the away dressing room. Any team news hints?

Score prediction

14:18 , Alex Young

Newcastle are one of the most difficult teams to play in the League, particularly at home. It would be some ask for Arsenal, who have dropped in form of late, to win there.

The Gunners have learned how to handle the pressure in the 12 months since this match last season, but Newcastle have something to play for this time. I can’t see the teams being separated.

1-1 draw.

Gabriel has travelled

14:03 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been handed a very welcome boost at the back as Gabriel has travelled with the squad after seemingly shaking off the injury picked up during the win over Chelsea.

William Saliba is not expected to play but all of Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior could keep their places. Thomas Partey may be considered in a formation switch to deal with the strength of Newcastle in midfield.

Isak or Wilson?

13:53 , Alex Young

Newcastle have been handed a boost with Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin back available to at least some degree. The pair missed the last few games respectively but could return.

Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee but there are not thought to be more many fresh injury worries.

Eddie Howe must decide to start either Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

13:44 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event,Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream on either the website or app.

Welcome

13:37 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Arsenal.

Many would not have predicted these two teams would be sitting in second and third come May, but that’s the lay of the land as we head to St James’ Park.

The Gunners must win to keep their title hopes alive, while the Magpies will be looking for victory to tightened their grip on a top-four finish.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. We have Simon Collings there, so stick with us.