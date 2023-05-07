Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Premier League clash

Newcastle host Arsenal this afternoon in a top of the table encounter that will have ramifications on the Premier League title race and the battle for top four.

Eddie Howe’s men are hoping to hold on to third spot and make certain of a return to European competition in next season’s Champions League. Three points against the Gunners would all but secure them a finishing place in the top four and ease the pressure on the Magpies heading into the final few matches.

Arsenal, meanwhile, face another tough fixture as they bid to keep their title chase going. Mikel Arteta’s side know that fate is out of their hands with Manchester City now top of the table. Should City win all their remaining fixtures they will be crowned champions again regardless of the Gunners’ results. However, Arteta’s men can increase the likelihood of a City slip-up if they pile the pressure on the reigning champions by winning games.

The long-time league leaders ended a run of four games without a win with a comfortable victory against Chelsea on Tuesday night but will face siginficantly sterner opposition this afternoon.

Newcastle vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

What is the early team news?

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles’s season has been ended by a calf injury, but Eddie Howe could have Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin available for Arsenal’s visit. Callum Wilson’s double against Southampton might earn him a start.

Mikel Arteta brought in young defender Jakub Kiwior for the game against Chelsea, and the centre half is likely to retain his place. Gabriel, his likely partner, came off with an injury towards the end of that encounter but is set to be able to play.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Arsenal is due to kick off 4.30pm BST on Sunday 7 May at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League action as Newcastle host Arsenal. This top of the table clash is set to be an intriguing encounter with both teams in decent form and scoring goals freely.

Newcastle are probably slight favourites with home advantage and having scored 13 goals in their last three league games but the Gunners have been a force of nature all season and want to end the season in the best way they can.

For Eddie Howe’s side, this match is an opportunity to move one step closer to a place in next season’s Champions League as three points would all but secure them a finishing spot in the top four.

Arsenal, meanwhile, still harbour hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy. That seems unlikely as Manchester City have a four point lead on the Gunners but should Mikel Arteta’s men win all of their remaining fixtures they will push City right to the end of the season.

