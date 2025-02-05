Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goal updates in semi-final second leg

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goal updates in semi-final second leg

Arsenal and Newcastle face off tonight in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The Gunners must overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit to reach the final. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored in the semi-final first leg to build a commanding lead as Arsenal produced one of their worst performances of the season.

It is good, then, that Arsenal have chosen to produce one of the most impressive displays of Mikel Arteta’s five-year tenure heading into this crucial cup clash, which comes three days after the Gunners humbled Manchester City 5-1 to send out a huge statement in the Premier League title race, which now firmly does not involve the champions.

Bukayo Saka and Ben White remain sidelined, but David Raya, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino all shook off fitness concerns to face City, so Arsenal are unchanged tonight at St James’ Park. Newcastle, meanwhile, are without Joelinton after the influential midfielder picked up a knee injury against Fulham at the weekend, and go five at the back.

Will the Gunners be able to overturn a two-goal deficit away from home or will Newcastle be able to fend them off again? You can follow this blog for all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off on Wednesday evening!

Newcastle vs Arsenal latest updates

GOAL! Murphy slots home after Isak hits post

NO GOAL! Early Isak strike ruled out

Newcastle XI: No Joelinton, five at the back

Arsenal XI: Gunners unchanged for cup clash

Score prediction

20:52 , Alex Young

All the talk before the game was about how Newcastle will cope with Arsenal's intensity.

What intensity? Newcastle have one foot in the final.

Half-time!

20:51 , Alex Young

51min: A dream first half for the hosts.

20:47 , Alex Young

46min: Gordon skips past Rice, cuts inside and curls a shot just wide of the far post.

20:46 , Alex Young

45min: Five minutes added on.

20:45 , Alex Young

44min: Now Saliba is booked for dragging back Gordon.

Arsenal cannot handle Newcastle at the moment.

20:44 , Alex Young

42min: Havertz booked for such a needless foul near the Newcastle penalty area.

Newcastle fans enjoying that, and so did the lurking Trippier.

20:41 , Alex Young

40min: Nwaneri’s first involvement is to get to the byline but sends a cross out of play.

Arsenal have been really wasteful.

20:40 , Alex Young

38min: Nwaneri is on. Martinelli looked in a lot a discomfort but was able to walk off the pitch.

20:37 , Alex Young

37min: Nwaneri is being prepped.

20:36 , Alex Young

36min: Martinelli appears to have tweaked something. He’s signalling to come off.

20:36 , Alex Young

35min: Saliba does not know how to handle Isak, can’t handle Isak.

Again the Newcastle man wins the tussle with the Arsenal defender before finding a team-mate.

20:34 , Alex Young

33min: Joelinton is in the stands with a huge smile on his face.

Only a historic collapse will prevent Newcastle from reaching the Carabao Cup final.

20:32 , Alex Young

31min: Trippier squares up to Gabriel after the Arsenal defender takes a tumble under pressure from Murphy.

The former Tottenham defender looking for a reaction.

20:28 , Alex Young

27min: Concern over Dubravka, who appears to tweak something when Trippier made that clearance.

He’s soldiering on for now.

Simon Collings at St James' Park

20:26 , Alex Young

Fine margins there. Odegaard hits the post, then Isak does - but Murphy scores the rebound. A hammer blow for Arsenal.

20:26 , Alex Young

24min: Odegaard’s corner almost flies straight in but Trippier is on hand - or head - to clear under the crossbar.

20:24 , Alex Young

23min: Dubravka denies Trossard with a really smart save to his right after Newcastle lose the ball on the edge of their area.

Arsenal need to take their chances.

20:23 , Alex Young

22min: Saliba now needed to track back to stop Gordon cutting inside.

This is some game. Thrilling.

GOAL!

20:22 , Alex Young

20min: THIS ONE COUNTS!

Murphy slots home the rebound after Isak almost cracks the post in half.

A long, long way back for Arsenal now.

20:20 , Alex Young

18min: Two changes in quick succession from Odegaard, the first blocked and the second flicked off the outside of the post.

End to end.

20:17 , Alex Young

15min: A lovely move by Botman to take Havertz out of the game and start an attack.

Newcastle far more front-footed than expected in these early stages.

Offside decision

20:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how tight that Isak offside was.

#NEWARS – 4’ VAR OVERTURN



Isak’s goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked and determined that he was in an offside position and recommended that the goal was disallowed.

#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/gWrOnbNRpY — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) February 5, 2025

Simon Collings at St James' Park

20:14 , Alex Young

Newcastle's press has been pretty relentless in the early stages here. Dan Burn up right near Arsenal's penalty area chasing players down.

20:13 , Alex Young

12min: Raya shanks a clearance right to Gordon, who tries to collect the bouncing ball but somehow fouls Gabriel in the meantime.

Reader, it wasn’t a foul.

20:12 , Alex Young

11min: The pace of the game has dropped somewhat since that disallowed goal. Both teams need looking get a foothold. Lots of niggly fouls.

20:09 , Alex Young

8min: “Same old Arsenal, always cheating” rings around the stadium.

Not sure Arsenal had anything to do with Isak being offside, to be fair.

NO GOAL!

20:07 , Alex Young

4min: Isak think he has given his team the perfect start, but he’s inches offside.

Gutting for the home fans.

20:03

2min: Rice takes the corner, plays it short to Martinelli who loses the ball and the loses his man.

He chases Murphy all the way up the pitch and fouls him, but the referee doesn’t give a yellow.

Looked like a clear booking.

20:02 , Alex Young

2min: Gordon gives away a free kick after just 12 seconds, for a foul on Havertz.

It’s about 30 yards out, Rice whips it in but Isak heads out for a corner.

KICK-OFF

20:01 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

19:58 , Alex Young

Here come the players.

19:55 , Alex Young

Kick-off is in five minutes. St James’ Park is absolutely rocking.

19:49 , Alex Young

This is really, really, really good stuff.

We are honoured to have Cheick Tioté's son, Rafael as one of our mascots for tonight's game.



Once a Geordie, always a Geordie. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/GegjTc4cMI — Newcastle United (@NUFC) February 5, 2025

Simon Collings at St James Park

19:47 , Alex Young

It is absolutely rammed in here and the noise is deafening. Kick-off is still 15 minutes away. Think the home fans are up for this.

19:43 , Alex Young

Sky Sports now reporting that Newcastle are warming up as four at the back.

That could see Burn at left-back and Hall in midfield, replacing Joelinton.

19:37 , Alex Young

It’s interesting how Newcastle have gone so defensive. They are not only looking to protect their advantage but with the height of Joelinton missing, they are also looking to avoid conceding from set-pieces.

You fear such a defensive approach will make an already nervous home fanbase even more so.

We shall see. Kick-off is in just over 20 minutes.

19:29 , Alex Young

Here’s what they will all be playing for in a month’s time at Wembley.

Simon Collings checks in

19:15 , Alex Young

Our man is in position at SJP...

💪 "For Arsenal, there's nothing to lose and everything to gain."



So much has happened since the first leg. Newcastle have gone from dead certs to reach Wembley to big doubts they can get over the line.



Here's @sr_collings.#NEWARS | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/6kDDnT7lR2 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 5, 2025

19:09 , Alex Young

Arsenal - as expected - are unchanged as Mikel sticks with the team which thumped Manchester City.

Newcastle are without Joelinton and go five at the back. It could be a long night for them.

Confirmed team news

19:04 , Alex Young

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Wilson, Osula

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Tierney, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Nwaneri

Newcastle XI

19:01 , Alex Young

Five at the back!

Arsenal XI

19:00 , Alex Young

Here are the Gunners.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Unchanged from Sunday's triumph.



Let's turn this around, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 5, 2025

18:50 , Alex Young

It sounds like, as expected, Arsenal will be unchanged tonight from the win over Manchester City.

Newcastle are going defensive.

18:47 , Alex Young

Lineups to be revealed an hour before kick-off, at 7pm, rather than the 15 minutes earlier we see in the Premier League.

18:33 , Alex Young

A peek inside the Arsenal dressing room.

Confirmed teams are not far off.

Arsenal could be unchanged

18:15 , Alex Young

Arsenal could name an unchanged team tonight.

Mikel Arteta has a number of selection dilemmas, though, most notably in attack as Ethan Nwaneri is ready to start after coming off the bench against Manchester City to score Arsenal’s fifth goal.

Mikel Merino is also fit, but the midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey should remain.

18:06 , Alex Young

It’s a cold one on Tyneside.

Joelinton a doubt

17:57 , Alex Young

A wounded Newcastle will attempt to avoid a hat-trick of home losses tonight, a feat they may have to do without key midfielder Joelinton.

The Brazilian emerged from the Fulham game wearing a brace on his right knee.

Eddie Howe said on Tuesday: "We'll assess how he is for this game. I'd say he's a doubt, but we'll give him every minute we can to try to make him fit."

If the Magpies faltered at the weekend - they have nevertheless won 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions - the Gunners were in stunning form as they romped to a 5-1 home victory over champions Manchester City to fire a warning.

But Howe, who could also have striker Callum Wilson available after a 12-game absence, said: "What a great opportunity we've got - and that's if it's 0-0 - so forget any talk of a lead, it's 0-0 and we are at home.

"What an opportunity to attack the game and embrace everything in front of us to be at our best."

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

17:41 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Scene is set

17:30 , Alex Young

We are about two and a half hours from kick-off at St James’ Park.

It’s the Magpies who sit in pole position, taking a 2-0 lead into the match at St. James’ Park, and they are the firm favourites to book their place at Wembley.

Arsenal have renewed confidence, though, after they hammered Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.

Score prediction

17:00 , Alex Young

This is a tough one.

Three weeks ago, I would have comfortably predicted a tense but ultimately fairly routine path to the final for Newcastle. Surely 2-0 is too big of a first-leg deficit for Arsenal to overcome, especially away from home.

But, since then, Newcastle have lost back-to-back home games - conceding six times - and Arsenal have thumped Manchester City and have rarely looked more confident. Can the form be ignored?

Perhaps. Newcastle likely missing Joelinton is huge, but this Arsenal team can be got at and will open themselves up to counterattacks against players such as Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. It’s going to be a nervy one, still, for both teams but I think Arsenal will just fall short.

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle (agg. 2-3)

Latest team news

16:20 , Alex Young

The countdown is firmly on ahead of the game.

The latest team news leaks suggest Joelinton will miss out tonight for Newcastle through injury.

That is a huge blow for the hosts.

Mikel Arteta expects clarity soon over new Arsenal sporting director

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta expects a decision over Arsenal’s new sporting director to be reached “relatively quickly”.

Edu resigned as Arsenal’s sporting director in November to take up a role working for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ stable of clubs.

Read the full story here!

Mikel Arteta backs 'genetic powerhouse' Kai Havertz to play key role after transfer failure

11:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given the amount of minutes Kai Havertz will have to get through between now until the end of the season, it is just as well Mikel Arteta views him as a “genetic powerhouse”.

Arsenal’s failure to sign a new forward in the January transfer window means Havertz is their only fit recognised striker, with Gabriel Jesus out for the rest of season due to a knee injury.

Read the full story here!

Three reasons why Arsenal can turn around Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle

10:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have a mountain to climb when they play Newcastle in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Gunners are 2-0 down from the first leg and history is not on their side.

In the 32 instances of a side losing the first leg of a League Cup semi-final by a margin of two or more goals, only once have they progressed

Read the full story here!

Mikel Arteta explains why Ethan Nwaneri is not allowed in senior dressing room

07:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has revealed how safeguarding rules mean Ethan Nwaneri has to get ready in a different dressing room to his Arsenal team-mates on match days.

Nwaneri has broken into Arsenal’s first team this season and the 17-year-old scored his seventh goal of the campaign on Sunday during a 5-1 victory over Manchester City.

Read the full story here!

Arteta confirms Dubai training camp after semi-final

Tuesday 4 February 2025 23:00 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are heading to Dubai this week for a warm-weather training camp.

The Gunners are planning to head out to the Middle East on Thursday, the day after their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle.

Arsenal are not in action after that until a week on Saturday, so they are using the chance to go away for some warm-weather training.

The club are heading to Dubai, which is where they went in January last season and that had a huge impact on the squad.

Arsenal went on to win 16 of their final 18 Premier League games, only surrendering the title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

“I think it’s coming, yes,” said Arteta, when asked if Arsenal are off to Dubai.

Read more here!

Early Arsenal team news

Tuesday 4 February 2025 20:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could name an unchanged team tomorrow night.

Arteta is able to stick with the same side that beat Manchester City at the weekend as Arsenal have picked up no fresh injuries from that game.

The Spaniard has a number of selection dilemmas, though, most notably in attack. Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench against Manchester City and was impressive, scoring Arsenal’s fifth goal.

The 17-year-old has scored seven goals this season and three of those have come in the Carabao Cup.

“The only thing that I want with him is that he continues to do what he’s doing and play with that freedom, with that tenacity when he’s on the pitch and with that confidence,” said Arteta.

“Because he’s got the ability to make it happen and whether he does that or not, it will be a matter of time.”

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Ben White will miss Newcastle clash

Tuesday 4 February 2025 18:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal hope Ben White will be back in action after their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

White has been out since November after undergoing surgery to resolve a knee injury.

The right-back has been stepping up his recovery over the past few weeks, but is not quite fit enough to return for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle.

White should be back for Arsenal’s next match after that, though, which is at Leicester on February 15.

“Ben is still out hopefully after the break he will be available,” said Arteta.

Read more here!

Arteta 'disappointed' by Arsenal failure to sign a striker a January

Tuesday 4 February 2025 15:09 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are “disappointed” by their failure to sign a striker in January.

The Gunners wanted to bring in a new forward but failed in a move for Ollie Watkins and ultimately did not get anyone in.

Speaking on Tuesday, Arteta said: "We had a clear intention. We haven't achieved it. So we are disappointed.

“But we are aware that we only want to bring certain types of players, so we have to be disciplined."

Arsenal made a bid for Watkins but Aston Villa chose to sell Jhon Duran to Al Nassr instead.

Read more here!

Mikel Arteta coming up!

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:36 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal boss will be giving his press conference ahead of the trip to Newcastle very shortly.

That’s expected to get underway in about 25 minutes at 2pm GMT.

Arteta will provide the latest injury news from the Arsenal camp and look ahead to a night that requires something special from his side.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

Tuesday 4 February 2025 12:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 7pm GMT on Wednesday night ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at St. James’ Park.

Early Newcastle team news

Tuesday 4 February 2025 11:13 , Matt Verri

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is a doubt for tomorrow night’s second leg.

Joelinton was forced off during Saturday’s defeat to Fulham with a knee injury and was later spotted in a knee brace.

Newcastle are currently assessing the Brazilian and they are yet to rule him out of the clash with Arsenal.

“Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution,” said Eddie Howe. “I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit.

“Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth - Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock – they all bring something different.”

Newcastle could welcome back Callum Wilson to the squad, though, for the first time since December.

The striker has been out with a hamstring injury, but he is close to finally making a comeback.

Read more on that here!

Good morning!

Tuesday 4 February 2025 10:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wednesday night’s huge Carabao Cup second leg between Newcastle and Arsenal.

It’s the Magpies who sit in pole position, taking a 2-0 lead into the match at St. James’ Park, and they are the firm favourites to book their place at Wembley.

Arsenal have renewed confidence, though, after they hammered Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday.

Stick with us all for the latest team news and press conference updates, as we build up to a massive night in Newcastle.

Kick-off is at 8pm tomorrow night at St. James’ Park.