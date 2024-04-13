Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Isak and Gordon net quickfire double

(REUTERS)

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in the weekend’s early Premier League kick-off.

Eddie Howe’s team are striving to move up the table and secure European football for next year but know that points are valuable currency at this stage of the season. The Magpies currently sit eighth in the league, just outside the spots to qualify for Europe, but are only two points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Spurs meanwhile are hoping to secure their place in fourth having recently overtaken the high-flying Aston Villa. It looks as though Ange Postecoglou’s side are in a battle with the Midlands team for the final Champions League spot with both clubs sitting on 60 points, though Tottenham have a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Postecoglou’s side still have to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season so any dropped points today could hurt their chances of a top-four finish.

32’ GOAL! - Gordon cuts inside of Van de Ven to double lead (NEW 2-0 TOT)

30’ GOAL! - Isak nets opener after good work from Gordon (NEW 1-0 TOT)

Newcastle United FC 3 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

GOAL! Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:43 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: GOAL! Too easy for Newcastle.

A long ball is played over from deep inside the Newcastle half. Isak is one-on-one with van de Ven on halfway and times his run perfectly from within his own half, and he races clear. He drives towards goal, opens his body up and slots it past Vicario into the far corner. 3-0.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:40 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Werner cuts in and hits a shot from outside the box. It’s straight at Dubravka.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:39 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: Porro was down injured after that block and now he comes off for Emerson Royal.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:39 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Bissouma is booked for a late sliding challenge on Longstaff.

From the free-kick, the ball is clipped in and Schar wins the header. It runs to Isak, who diverts it goalwards, but Porro blocks.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:35 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The home side get us underway in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:33 , Chris Wilson

The teams are back in the tunnel now. Will we see any changes at half-time?

13:26 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:20 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Nothing to report from added time as the half peters out. Spurs dominated the opening stages but Newcastle’s quick-fire double puts the firmly in control. The Magpies are flying now!

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:18 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be two minutes of added time.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:17 , Chris Wilson

44 mins: A great sliding tackle from Schar prevents Son from being played clean through. Spurs look a little out of ideas as we approach half-time.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:15 , Chris Wilson

42 mins: Another Newcastle chance as Barnes collects on the left and plays Anderson in on the overlapping run. His cross is put behind for a corner.

Gordon swings it in and Isak heads it towards goal, but nobody is there to connect with it. Newcastle are dominating corners so far.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:14 , Chris Wilson

41 mins: Dubravka almost gives Spurs a way back into the game after he fails to collect the long ball and ends up in no man’s land, but Schar does well to intervene and prevent the shot on an open goal.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:12 , Chris Wilson

38 mins: Barnes plays a lovely clipped ball over to Isak, but he can’t bring it down before Vicario collects it.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:09 , Chris Wilson

36 mins: CLOSE! Lovely again from Isak. Barnes plays it into him and he lets it run across his body, taking the defender out the game before he hits it. It’s blocked by the sliding challenge and Newcastle have a corner. You could argue that should’ve been 3-0.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:07 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: Not sure if it’s van de Ven’s studs or poor decision-making, but that’s really poor defending twice in two minutes. Newcastle are flying now.

Gordon swings in a corner and Dan Burn gets his head to it, but it’s over.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:05 , Chris Wilson

32 mins: A torrid couples of minutes for van de Ven.

Pedro Porro plays a horrible backpass and Gordon intercepts it in the box. He cuts inside van de Ven, who’s sent to the floor for the second time in as many minutes, and Gordon rifles it past Vicario into the far corner!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Tottenham

13:03 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: GOAL! That’s some lovely play from Isak.

Anthony Gordon picks up the ball on halfway, shrugs off Udogie and threads a pass through to Isak. He cuts inside van de Ven and slots it home!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

13:01 , Chris Wilson

27 mins: Newcastle can’t make anything of the free-kick, and Spurs win possession again, but Maddison can’t find Son on the break.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:58 , Chris Wilson

25 mins: Gordon is the victim of a cynical foul for the third time in 25 minutes, and van de Ven gets the first booking of the day!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:57 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Spurs have certainly been dominant so far here, though only one real clear-cut chance to report so far. Newcastle are struggling to play out from the back at times.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:54 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: Newcastle’s attack has just lacked a little bit of cohesion. Harvey Barnes is the latest to make a mistake as he tries to lay it off to Anderson.

Spurs try to counter but Burn fouls Maddison. No yellow again!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:52 , Chris Wilson

20 mins: Gordon does well to win possession and then he gets bodied by Maddison as Newcastle look to counter. The crowd think it should be a booking, but Maddison escapes.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:51 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: Spurs are winning possession back quickly when they do lose it, despite the best efforts of Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle’s attackers.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:49 , Chris Wilson

16 mins: No real chances to note since that Werner miss. Spurs are enjoying a lot more possession, but Newcastle do look dangerous when they attack.

Spurs create another chance as Maddison skips past a challenge in the box and cuts it back to Werner, but he mishits his shot.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:47 , Chris Wilson

14 mins: Vicario is fouled after collecting the corner. Son plays a lovely ball with the outside of his foot to Werner, but the German’s shot hits Son after the Spurs captain had made the overlapping run!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:46 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: Bentancur plays a wasteful pass after some nice exchanges from Spurs in attack. Newcastle go down the other end and Barnes easily skips past Murphy, but his cutback is cleared.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:44 , Chris Wilson

11 mins: Newcastle almost win the ball in the Spurs box after pressing high – they’re using that to their advantage so far, with Vicario occasionally looking a little shaky.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:42 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: Newcastle break and Gordon plays an early cross over to Harvey Barnes. His touch is almost perfect but Spurs put it behind for a corner.

Gordon swings the corner in, it comes off Bissouma and bounces down to Guimaraes, but Vicario clears!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:39 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: Maddison swings the cross in but Spurs lose possession after Bissouma fouls Barnes. Plenty of exchanging possession at the moment.

Pedro Porro is released down the right and he plays in a lovely half-volleyed cross, but Werner volleys it over! He should have tried the header there.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:37 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Spurs are enjoying some possession now and Udogie wins a corner after getting away down the left.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: Gordon’s corner is poor but Newcastle manage to retain possession before Anderson loses it to Udogie.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:34 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: Anthony Gordon gets away down the right and plays in a cross, but it’s just behind Isak. The home side win a corner.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Almost a chance for Spurs as the ball bounces to Bentancur on the edge of the box, but it’s blocked.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:32 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away side get us underway.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE

12:29 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out now and lining up. It could be a big day in the battle for European places.

Eddie Howe speaks to TNT

12:26 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe is in front of the cameras now.

He says that Spurs “are tactically interesting”, and so he has “picked a versatile team that can match-up to Tottenham very well”.

“Spurs stick to what they do. Their rotations is very good and regardless of the formation we have to be adaptable. Then of course on the ball we have to do what we have to do.”

12:25 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:22 , Chris Wilson

Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last five appearances at St. James’ Park, netting six goals in total.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Dan Burn speaks to TNT

12:18 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle defender Dan Burn spoke to TNT a little while ago.

He emphasised that Newcastle “have only lost to a few teams at home, but it’s definitely different to last season”.

“We have changed the way we have played since last season - it has been a bit different. Injuries have hurt. We have not been able to rotate the squad, but I am still very confident when we play at home.”

On Spurs, he says that they are “doing something nobody else is doing”.

“They have some real threat going forward and I think it will be a real open game.”

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s Premier League fixtures have produced 117 goals this season, the most of any side in the competition, with 65 scored and 52 conceded.

Haptic shirt to help boost St James’ Park atmosphere for deaf Newcastle fans

12:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have launched a new initiative which will allow deaf supporters to “feel” the atmosphere of games at St James’ Park.

The Premier League club have brought out a new haptic replica shirt which, when worn at matches, will vibrate in response to crowd noises.

The technology, which utilises microphones placed around the ground, will be used for the first time as the Magpies host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is a world first in sport but similar systems have been used successfully in other areas of entertainment, particularly classical music concerts.

Haptic shirt to help boost St James’ Park atmosphere for deaf Newcastle fans

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:05 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have found the net in all of their top-flight home fixtures this season, with Tottenham the only other side to achieve that.

Their run of scoring in 16 consecutive Premier League home matches is their longest since an 18-game streak from September 2002 to August 2003.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:00 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou’s side have failed to find the net in just one of their past 43 league matches - the 3-0 defeat at Fulham last month.

18 of their 23 Premier League goals this year have come in the second half of games.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:55 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have won four of their past six top-flight matches, drawing one and losing the other. However, Spurs have triumphed in just two of their past nine Premier League away games, drawing four and losing three.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:50 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have lost only two of their last 10 Premier League matches, winning five and drawing three. Eddie Howe’s side are vying to win consecutive league games for the first time since December.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:45 , Mike Jones

Newcastle could win consecutive home league matches against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2006 and December 2008.

Tottenham have scored on each of their last 17 visits to St. James’ Park in all competitions since a 1-0 FA Cup defeat in March 2005.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have lost six of their last nine home games against Tottenham in the Premier League, drawing one and winning two. However, those two wins were a 5-1 victory in May 2016 last season’s 6-1 triumph in April 2023.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:35 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe makes two changes to the Newcastle side that defeated Fulham 1-0 last weekend.

Joe Willock is ruled out with an Achilles injury while Lewis Hall drops to the bench. Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes both came into the starting line-up.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou makes just the one change to the team which cruised to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Rodrigo Bentancur is preferred to Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

Richarlison doesn’t make the squad.

Newcastle vs Tottenham line-ups

11:31 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Barnes, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

HOWAY THE LADS! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Vy3DbG7drf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 13, 2024

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son Heung-min

Ange Postecoglou: I’ve no interest in filming a new docuseries at Tottenham

11:27 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou has no interest in following the lead of Newcastle and other clubs, which includes his own, of allowing the TV cameras inside the Tottenham dressing room to film a documentary.

Spurs return to St James’ Park on Saturday for the first time since their 6-1 thrashing last April, which features in a recent docuseries about the north-east club.

Episode three of the four-part series focuses on a match which proved the nadir of a sorry season for Tottenham and subsequently resulted in the appointment of Postecoglou in June.

This documentary about Newcastle is the latest in a collection of sports series by Amazon Prime, which includes Spurs’ 2019-20 campaign where then-manager Jose Mourinho predictably proved a TV star, but the current coach in the hotseat has no such burning desire.

Ange Postecoglou: I’ve no interest in filming a new docuseries at Tottenham

Early Tottenham team news

11:00 , Luke Baker

For the visitors, striker Richarlison missed their last match against Nottingham Forest, and will be assessed ahead of this game.

Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon all remain on the sidelines.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

Early Newcastle team news

10:50 , Luke Baker

Joe Willock is the latest addition to the Newcastle injury list. The Magpies have one of the league’s worst injury records, with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Tino Livramento all out.

Sandro Tonali is of course still suspended. Lewis Hall faces a late fitness test

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Everything you need to know about Newcastle v Tottenham

10:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park in the weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Magpies face a Spurs team that has recently moved into the top four as they continue to hunt for a guaranteed Champions League spot. Ange Postecoglou’s side sit on 60 points, level on points with fifth-placed Villa but with one game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s side meanwhile, have struggled to replicate last season’s form and are languishing in eighth as they hunt a return to European competition next season. Nevertheless, they’re only two points of sixth-placed Manchester United, even if a return to the Champions League is pretty much off the cards.

Both sides have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier League games, though Newcastle’s extensive injury list may well have tipped the game in Spurs’ favour.

In any case, Tottenham will be eager to pick up three points ahead of a run of five games that will see them face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

Is Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle vs Tottenham

10:20 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Newcastle vs Tottenham as both sides try to move closer to a place in Europe next season.