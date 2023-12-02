Newcastle v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Magpies seal narrow win

Anthony Gordon’s sixth goal of the season handed Newcastle United a sixth-successive Premier League victory at St James’ Park as Manchester United became their latest victims.

The Magpies, who returned from Paris St Germain in midweek bitterly disappointed with a 1-1 Champions League draw, dominated for all but the final few minutes and perhaps should have secured the points in more emphatic fashion with Kieran Trippier seeing a first-half free-kick come back off the crossbar.

However, Gordon’s 55th-minute finish - the fourth-successive home league game in which he has scored - proved sufficient to clinch a 1-0 win and send Eddie Howe’s side above the Red Devils in the table, although his joy was tempered by a potentially-serious injury to goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Manchester United, who had thrown away a 3-1 lead at Galatasaray to draw 3-3 on Wednesday evening, created little of note - they saw a late goal ruled out after Antony’s shot had clipped Harry Maguire in an offside position - as their run of five wins in six league games came to an end in front of a crowd of 52,214.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

Newcastle hold on to beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League

Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal wins it but Magpies suffer another injury with Nick Pope going off

FULL-TIME! Newcastle 1-0 Man United

89’ - NO GOAL! Antony’s goal ruled out as Maguire is in offside position (NEW 1-0 MUN)

83’ - INJURY! Pope limps off with a serious-looking shoulder injury (NEW 1-0 MUN)

55’ - GOAL! Gordon turns home Trippier cross to give Magpies deserved lead (NEW 1-0 MUN)

38’ - CROSSBAR! Trippier’s sublime free-kick strikes the underside of the bar (NEW 0-0 MUN)

19’ - CHANCE! Isak’s shot deflected narrowly wide by Maguire (NEW 0-0 MUN)

Newcastle United FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Wretched Man United overwhelmed as Newcastle show Erik ten Hag what’s missing

22:29 , Luke Baker

Ten Hag, ten defeats. Manchester United added to their litany of sorry statistics by moving into double figures for losses in a season as they were leapfrogged by Newcastle United. The league table suggests the balance of power between them has shifted, but Erik ten Hag’s team were also outrun, overwhelmed and overpowered by a side without the luxury of substitutes they trusted.

Not for the first time, Manchester United were wretched but Newcastle’s relentlessness felt remarkable, their response to the anguish of Paris Saint-Germain’s controversial 98th-minute equaliser immaculate. Their reward came in the form of a close-range finish from Anthony Gordon and another notable scalp: seven days after Chelsea were demolished, Manchester United were buffeted into defeat.

For Ten Hag, it may have felt grimly familiar. Eighteen months into his reign, he is yet to record a win on the road in the Premier League against any of the eight best sides. His side’s preparations were disrupted, being unable to fly and having to brave the roads. And yet the problems with the coach were not confined to the vehicle. Manchester United looked disjointed, Newcastle United the well-trained team who were furnished with motivation and a strategy.

Read Richard Jolly's full report from St James' Park:

Wretched Man United overwhelmed as Newcastle show Erik ten Hag what’s missing

FULL-TIME! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

22:04 , Luke Baker

Anthony Gordon made the difference and any time you’re in a league with Alan Shearer, you’re doing alright...

FULL-TIME! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

22:01 , Luke Baker

THAT’S IT! Newcastle hold on for a well-deserved win. Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal enough to seal three points, although their injury woes deepened with Nick Pope’s shoulder issue.

Back to back league wins over Man United for the first since 1972 for the Magpies!

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:59 , Luke Baker

90+9 mins: Maguire playing up front now and wins a header but Dalot fouls Joelinton on halfway. Newcastle can waste a few precious seconds here and that should be that, I think

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:58 , Luke Baker

90+8 mins: Long attacking throw from Dalot, it comes out to Amrabat but his shot is well over the bar.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:57 , Luke Baker

90+7 mins: Joelinton a yellow card for dissent. Finally a ‘tactical’ sub from Newcastle as Matt Ritchie comes on for Anthony Gordon.

The goalscorer gets a warm reception from the fans - his effort looks like being the winner unless Man United find a late hammer blow

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:56 , Luke Baker

90+6 mins: Fernandes whips it in, Dubravka comes for it, a slight initial spill but keeps the ball close and is able to gather. Good goalkeeping for a man who has just come on

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:55 , Luke Baker

90+5 mins: Great header clear by Lascelles as Fernandes whips in a Man Utd corner. Now there’s a foul on Garnacho by Guimaraes to give the Red Devils an attacking free-kick on the left.

They’re suddenly all over the Magpies.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:54 , Luke Baker

90+4 mins: All United now as Garnacho gets to the byline but his cross is cut out. And Newcastle break through Isak. He weaves in and out before going down on the edge of the box under pressure from Amrabat and Shaw. But referee waves play on

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:52 , Luke Baker

90+1 mins: Nine minutes of injury time and Newcastle are starting to hold on a bit. A repeat of midweek?

Antony lunges in as Livramento breaks down the left and brings him down. Gets a yellow card for his troubles.

NO GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:50 , Luke Baker

89 mins: MAN UNITED HAVE SCORED! OUT OF NOWHERE! But wait... The flag goes up and it’s ruled offside.

Newcastle are starting to come under pressure and as they get men forward, Antony strikes it in the box and the ball flies into the bottom corner. But Maguire is standing in an offside position and it brushes his chest on the way past, so it’s ruled out for offside! Correctly so. But what a let-off for the Magpies

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:46 , Luke Baker

86 mins: Such bad luck for Pope who was so good against PSG in midweek. Martin Dubravka called on for his first appearance of the season but how much more injury woe can Newcastle take?

I think Pope is the 12th first-teamer injured now - the Magpies have basically run out of players with a full team in the treatment room. Hopefully Pope’s injury is less serious than it looked.

INJURY! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:45 , Luke Baker

83 mins: United’s best moment for a while. They attack with some purpose and win a corner. Reguilon puts a great ball in that is dealt with but a shot comes back in and Lascelles bravely blocks it in front of goal.

Oh no. This is bad news for Nick Pope. As he dived, behind that block, he seems to have hurt his shoulder. He stays down and signals for the game to be stopped, which it eventually is as Man United attack again. Physios on and Pope is in a lot of pain. Eventually, he slowly walks off cradling his arm, helped by the medical staff. That looks serious.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:42 , Luke Baker

81 mins: Into the final 10 minutes here. Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on for Mainoo and Wan-Bissaka as United try to roll the dice

PENALTY APPEAL! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:40 , Luke Baker

78 mins: Huge shouts for a penalty from Newcastle but waved away. Actually, it’s fantastic defending from Wan-Bissaka.

Joelinton gets past his man, cuts the ball back and Miley shoots on the turn but it’s brilliantly block about five yards out by Wan-Bissaka. They think it’s handball but replays show it hit the knee and went up into the chest. Really good by the Man United defender.

And actually, dare I say, good by referee Michael Salisbury to not give it and quickly confirmed by the VAR team as the correct decision. If that was how it always worked, we’d have no VAR issues...

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:38 , Luke Baker

77 mins: A first yellow card of the game. You can almost see the frustration in Maguire as he lunges into Gordon. He thought he could get to the ball but Gordon’s feet were too quick and it’s a clear booking.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:36 , Luke Baker

76 mins: Finally some signs of life from Man United? Decent-looking build-up play and Fernandes finds Garnacho on the edge of the box but a heavy touch and Newcastle easily dispossess him. Has to be stronger there.

It’s been thin gruel for Red Devils fans here but with Newcastle yet to make a sub and having basically no options on the bench, will they tire in these final 15 mins, allowing the visitors to capitalise? That’s what Man Utd fans have been reduced to hoping for.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:33 , Luke Baker

72 mins: Antony and Hojlund haven’t sparked Man United into life yet. Another opportunity for Newcastle with a free-kick out on the left. A rare poor one though from Trippier as Garnacho, the first man, clears it.

Fernandes picks out Antony with a stunning pass to try and start a counter but Hojlund is then outmuscled by the retreating Joelinton in midfield to end the danger.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:30 , Luke Baker

70 mins: A bit of a break in play as Fernandes gets a bit of a sore one in a tackle and is down for a while. The medical staff come on and get him back up and running after a brief break on the sidelines.

Trippier fires a shot (or maybe a cross?) a long way wide upon resumption

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:27 , Luke Baker

67 mins: A bit of a momentary coming together for the two Brunos as Guimaraes and Fernandes clash in midfield. “There’s only one Bruno” chant the Newcastle fans in response. Lovely bit of business, that.

WATCH: Anthony Gordon gives Newcastle deserved lead

21:25 , Luke Baker

Here's that Anthony Gordon goal that has the Magpies deservedly ahead. Lovely ball from Trippier and big-goal Gordon does it again!

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:23 , Luke Baker

63 mins: A half-chance for Man United. A free-kick lofted into the box and Maguire rises highest but heads well wide. On second glance, maybe he should have done a bit better.

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:21 , Luke Baker

61 mins: This double change has been coming... The invisible duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashfordexit with Antony and Rasmus Hojlund coming on

Fabian Schar has been a far bigger attacking threat in this match than the departing Man United duo, so it’s absolutely fair.

CLOSE! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United

21:18 , Luke Baker

57 mins: Schar fancies a goal today! Again he comes driving forward and his shot is decent, flying inches over the bar with Onana desperately leaping to try and cover it

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (Anthony Gordon) ⚽

21:15 , Luke Baker

55 mins: It’s been coming and Newcastle finally break the deadlock!

Nice work down the right by the Magpies as Guimaraes slips in Trippier, who fizzes a low ball across the six-yard box. The sliding Almiron is inches short of getting there but Anthony Gordon is there at the back post to turn home. Fully, fully deserved.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:13 , Luke Baker

53 mins: Rashford bundles over Livramento near halfway. Not sure how much longer he and Martial will be on the pitch, they’ve offered very little. Hojlund and Antony feel like probable replacements.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:11 , Luke Baker

52 mins: Ha! Lovely nutmeg by Trippier on Garnacho near the corner flag. Superb stuff. The cross comes to nothing, sadly (or happily from Garnacho’s perspective)

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:09 , Luke Baker

50 mins: This really is feeling like a matter of time until Newcastle score. Another defensive interception by Shaw from Schar’s hard-hit cross.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:08 , Luke Baker

48 mins: Shaw again defends brilliantly - he and Maguire were superb in the first half. Guimaraes gets beyond Mainoo to the byline and his low cross is going to be turned in by Isak, only for Shaw to slide in front and hook the ball out for a corner.

First corner defended well enough but a second inswinging corner from the other side gets Onan flapping and punching it away.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:06 , Luke Baker

46 mins: Back underway in the north east. Newcastle utterly dominated that first period - can they convert to three points?

Also, how long can their threadbare squad keep this tempo up? Not many options on the bench

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

21:03 , Luke Baker

How long before Man United make changes in this second half? It wasn’t really good enough before the break.

HALF-TIME! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:57 , Luke Baker

HALF-TIME! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:49 , Luke Baker

And there’s half-time! Newcastle by far the better side and struck the underside of the bar with a Trippier free-kick but it’s still 0-0.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:46 , Luke Baker

43 mins: Newcastle cramming the six-yard box. 15 of the 22 players on the pitch int he six-yard box from this corner - putting Onana under all sorts of pressure.

Great block! The ball falls to Schar who strikes it goalwards but Maguire gets his body in the way. Good work by the England centre-back

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:45 , Luke Baker

42 mins: Great interception by Maguire as Gordon put in a low cross. Another corner for the Magpies though.

CROSSBAR! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:40 , Luke Baker

38 mins: What an opportunity. A free-kick probably about 20-25 yards out, slightly left of centre. Schar marauds forward and is bundled over by Maguire.

Trippier standing over it... OH MY WORD! Curled brilliantly over the wall, hits the underside of the crossbar with Onana unmoved and bounces out. How close can you get! Onana desperately gathers in the loose ball at that point but he was nowhere near that free-kick.

CHANCE! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:37 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Trippier again involved as he feeds Almiron down the right. The Paraguayan cuts inside, shifts it on to his left foot as he gets into the box, wraps his instep round it but rather than curling into the far corner it goes high and wide. Almiron never looked comfortable with that.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:35 , Luke Baker

32 mins: Isak opens up his body and tries to curl one into the far corner with his right foot form just outside the box. It’s harmlessly wide though

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:31 , Luke Baker

30 mins: First set-piece for Man United to attack - a free-kick from out on the left. Fernandes and Shaw stand over it, the latter whips it in but far to close to Pope who easily claims it. Wasted chance that.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:31 , Luke Baker

28 mins: It’s been a perfect start for Newcastle in every way but the scoreline - they haven’t been able to find a goal yet. Miley gets to the byline after a lovely Guimaraes pass and Shaw blocks the cross for another Magpies corner.

Onana gets a half-punch on Trippier’s cross and some follow-up defending clears the ball.

Livramento then shows his pace to get across and tidy up a ball over the top ahead of Garnacho as Man United try to counter.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:26 , Luke Baker

25 mins: Man United’s attacking threats - Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial et al - have been completely anonymous so far. The stats back this up with eight shots to two in Newcastle’s favour so far.

As if to prove this, Rashford’s ball to the overlapping Wan-Bissaka is poor - too long and out harmlessly for a goal-kick

CLOSE! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:24 , Luke Baker

21 mins: And now another chance for Newcastle - who are dominating here. The corner is initially cleared but comes back into the box, Isak hooks it back into the mixer from the back post and Jamaal Lascelles gets in front of Mainoo to head just wide across the goal. Not far away at all.

Great tempo to this game so far and Newcastle the better team.

CHANCE! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:22 , Luke Baker

19 mins: Surely should be 1-0 to Newcastle?

Good work by Tripper down the right, finds Almiron whose ball across isn’t cleared by Wan-Bissaka, it falls to Isak about 12 yards out, he takes a touch and then his shot is inches wide. It’s deflected off the heel of Harry Maguire but he should probably score - could he have hit it first time?

SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:20 , Luke Baker

17 mins: Onana called into action this time. Joelinton gets to the byline and cuts the ball back to Gordon. He gets a shot off through Shaw’s legs but Onana is down well to his right to push the ball away with two strong hands. Nice, nerve-settling save.

Newcastle then attack again and Guimaraes takes aim from 25 yards but the ball is skewed over.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:17 , Luke Baker

15 mins: After that Garnacho chance, Newcastle have got back on top. Good defending by Wan-Bissaka to deny Gordon as he burst into the box.

Luke Shaw - playing at centre back tonight - then makes a sliding block as Isak takes a shot in the penalty area after Trippier’s neat ball in. Good defending by Shaw

SAVE! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:14 , Luke Baker

11 mins: Nick Pope the first goalkeeper called into real action. It’s Man United’s first attack and Alejandro Garnacho gets away from Trippier down the right. Burts into the box but he’s slightly wide and the strike goalwards is saved by the foot of Pope.

One of Garnacho’s touches probably took him a shade wide as Trippier scrambled back but it’s the visitors’ best moment so far.

PENALTY APPEAL! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:13 , Luke Baker

9 mins: Diogo Dalot what are you doing?! Gordon’s reverse-pass into the box is bouncing harmlessly towards Onana but Dalot decides to take matters into his own hands (literally), plays it past his own keeper and a heavy touch then bounces up and hits his arm before he can panickedly boot clear.

Appeals for a penalty from Newcastle and frankly, if the PSG one in midweek was a penalty (which it shouldn’t have been) this probably should be as well... Referee and then VAR control room say nothing doing. Lucky boy Dalot!

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:10 , Luke Baker

8 mins: All Newcastle so far. The busy Miguel Almiron squirrels his way to the ball and crosses into the box. Cleared but again, the Magpies are taking the game to Man United.

Guimaraes sees a shot blocked and Onana dives on the loose ball after a heavy touch from Alexander Isak in the box.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:09 , Luke Baker

7 mins: Lots of bodies around Onana from the corner and it’s a flappy lunge towards Kieran Trippier’s cross from the keeper that gets nowhere near the ball but Dalot can clean up at the back post and hoof clear.

Not exactly confidence-building from Onana...

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:07 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Nice tackle from Guimaraes on Marcus Rashford. Newcastle then surge forward and Anthony Gordon is able to run at Aaron Wan-Bissaka - he cuts inside and makes the simple pass but that left-winger vs right-back battle could be fun tonight.

The Magpies earn a corner as Livramento again overlaps and his cross is blocked by Rashford. Good start from the Toon.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:06 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Livramento overlapping down the left and whips in a decent cross but just a shade too long. Newcastle rebuild and there’s a nice touch from the 17-year-old Miley but eventually Man Utd get a foot on it and clear

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:04 , Luke Baker

2 mins: The battle of the teenagers in midfield could be vital tonight. Lewis Miley vs Kobbie Mainoo - two supreme talents.

Newcastle having more possession early on. Bruno Guimaraes ball through is cut out by Diogo Dalot and he fizzes one back to Andre Onana - jeers and hisses for the under-pressure Man Utd goalkeeper from the Newcastle fans. No dramas there as he clears although it’s not normally with his feet that he struggles.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester United

20:01 , Luke Baker

And we’re off! Could be a fascinating game this one. Bare-bones Newcastle against a Man Utd side liable to implode at any given moment.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

19:59 , Luke Baker

The players are out on the pitch - we’ll be getting underway shortly. Which side will put midweek Champions League woe behind them and get a result here.

Could be crucial in the battle for Champions League football next year.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

19:57 , Luke Baker

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has given his thoughts ahead of the game

"We have a disadvantage to Newcastle... we played Sunday, they played Saturday. They played Tueday, we played Wednesday... so we have to rotate" 👀



Erik ten Hag discusses the form of André Onana, bringing Marcus Rashford back into the team and more...



Newcastle vs Manchester United

19:52 , Luke Baker

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s not exactly warm up in Newcastle. All the more reason to run around and work hard as youth coaches all over the country will be telling their charges tomorrow morning, I’m sure

Newcastle vs Manchester United

19:46 , Luke Baker

Both teams have been out on the pitch warming up - we’re about 15 minutes from kick-off now

Newcastle vs Manchester United

19:39 , Luke Baker

Man United will be wearing their home red kit at St James’ Park tonight it seems

Andre Onana is a liability – his Manchester United status exposes Erik ten Hag’s failings

19:31 , Luke Baker

Perhaps there was a nod to Peter Schmeichel, to Edwin van der Sar, to Alex Stepney, to Manchester United’s three European Cup-winning goalkeepers. Erik ten Hag had just bought a successor, fresh from playing in a Champions League final in Istanbul and Andre Onana arrived at Old Trafford seemingly equipped with a knowledge of his new club’s history.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years,” the Cameroonian said.

Four months later, after his second Champions League tie in Istanbul in 2023, Onana’s legacy may include torching United’s continental campaign. They are not mathematically out of the Champions League but they are reliant on favours, on two results going their way, on Bayern Munich performing sufficiently poorly to lose at Old Trafford while FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw with each other.

Richard Jolly analyses Man United's Onana problem:

Onana is a liability – his Man Utd status exposes Ten Hag’s failings

Erik ten Hag sticks up for under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

19:24 , Luke Baker

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has defended under-fire Andre Onana and insisted the Cameroon international is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Onana has repeatedly been in the spotlight since United spent £47m on the 27-year-old this summer to replace David De Gea, and although it had been felt his form was improving in recent weeks, Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray was a clear setback as he was at fault for two goals.

Onana also made a mistake for a goal in United’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, but while he has struggled in Europe, Ten Hag pointed to the statistics that say Onana is second in saves made, save percentage and goals prevented in the Premier League.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

Erik ten Hag sticks up for under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

19:19 , Luke Baker

It’s four changes for Man Utd from their midweek side as Kobbie Mainoo, who hugely impressed against Everton last weekend, and Anthony Martial are among those to come back into the side, along with Marcus Rashford who was suspended against Galatasaray.

The much-maligned Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks though.

Meanwhile, injury-riddled Newcastle are unchanged, so Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley are among the younger players to continue in the 11.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Martial

How Andre Onana compares to David de Gea

19:19 , Luke Baker

Andre Onana has been under-fire between the sticks for Man United but how does he stack up against his predecessor David de Gea?

De Gea won last season’s Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets and conceded 43 goals in 38 games, an average of 1.13 per game.

Onana’s current rate of 1.23 would equate to 46.77 goals over the full league season – only twice have United conceded 47 or more, 54 in 2018-19 and 57 in 2021-22.

De Gea was ever-present in the league for both of those seasons, comfortably United’s worst in the Premier League era. In 2018-19 they conceded 72 in 51 games in all competitions, an average of 1.41 per game.

Last season, Ten Hag’s first in charge, United conceded 63 goals in 62 games overall – 1.02 per game. De Gea was ever-present apart from four Carabao Cup games shared between Dubravka and Tom Heaton.

In mitigation for Onana, United have allowed more shots on target this season while dealing with injuries in defence. The Cameroon international has made 51 saves in 13 league games, already halfway to De Gea’s tally of 101 in 38 last term and averaging 3.9 per game, up from 2.7.

Newcastle vs Manchester United team news

19:15 , Luke Baker

Here’s the team news for both sides

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes more VAR ‘would ruin the game’

18:59 , Luke Baker

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned more VAR would “ruin” football after finding himself on the wrong end of a controversial decision.

Football’s lawmakers are considering options to extend the system’s use at the same time as a debate over its effectiveness in its current form rages on.

The Magpies were denied a Champions League victory at Paris St Germain on Tuesday after Polish referee Szymon Marciniak was asked to review a decision not to award a penalty for handball against Tino Livramento by VAR official Thomas Kwiatkowski and changed his mind to allow Kylian Mbappe to level in stoppage time.

Asked if he would like to see more or less VAR, Howe said: “I’d like to see less VAR.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes more VAR ‘would ruin the game’

Andre Onana’s Manchester United performance ‘unacceptable’, claims Jamie Carragher

18:53 , Luke Baker

Jamie Carragher has described Andre Onana’s performance against Galatasaray as “unacceptable” as pressure grows on the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a Champions League set back as they let a two-goal lead slip in Turkey, with Onana partly culpable for the hosts’ first two goals.

It continued a difficult start to life in Manchester for the Cameroon international, who was signed from Inter Milan in the summer.

Onana was immediately installed as Ten Hag’s first-choice goalkeeper, but finds his place under severe scrutiny after a series of high-profile errors.

Carragher believes that the 27-year-old has developed a reputation as a “liability” that will be difficult to shift.

Onana’s Manchester United performance ‘unacceptable’, claims Carragher

Manchester United show they have two sides after European stumble – and neither is working

18:46 , Luke Baker

From hell to purgatory. Manchester United are left in limbo about their European future this season, after a game at Galatasaray where both sides left everything on the pitch. Andre Onana, however, let two free-kicks in.

There was still more to an utterly thrilling 3-3 draw than that, as United lost a lead for the fifth time in five Champions League group games. This was also the second by two goals.

That should torment Erik ten Hag, even as it would have delighted anyone else watching on. This was so much more entertaining than the divinely perfect football we’ve come to expect from the competition’s best level and there is, of course, a lesson in that.

This might have been the way to put on a show. It isn’t the way to go about an away game in the Champions League.

Miguel Delaney analyses what is going wrong at Old Trafford:

European stumble shows there are two sides to Man United – and neither is working

Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds

18:39 , Luke Baker

Newcastle and Manchester United will both be looking to put their European disappointments behind them when they square off at St James’ Park (TNT Sports 1, 8pm).

Both sides are staring down the barrel of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after costly draws in midweek but United and the Magpies will need to forget about those results quickly and focus on this clash, which could have a bearing on whether they are back in the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six league games to move within four points of the top four, one point ahead of Newcastle, but football betting sites have priced them as underdogs for the trip to the north-east.

Newcastle have already beaten Erik ten Hag’s team once this season, dumping them out of the EFL Cup, and they may be able to justify their favouritism at home, where they’ve been so strong under Eddie Howe.

We’ve looked at the Premier League odds to come up with three Newcastle vs Man Utd tips.

Newcastle vs Manchester United tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds

Early Man Utd team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the return to fitness of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony, leaving him with plenty of forward options to choose from with Marcus Rashford available after serving a one-match Champions League suspension.

There are more concerns in midfield and defence, though, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen all sidelined.

Predicted line-up

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Early Newcastle team news

18:22 , Luke Baker

Newcastle were forced to name only a seven-man bench, including two goalkeepers, for their midweek trip to Paris as their injury crisis continues.

Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are available for Premier League action, though, and should return to the matchday squad, with Lewis Miley likely to get another opportunity to further his burgeoning reputation in midfield.

Predicted line-up

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Newcastle vs Manchester United

18:15 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United host Manchester United on Saturday night with just one point and one place between them in the Premier League table. Their relative standings might be in close proximity but the two clubs feel worlds apart right now – even as they share a curious overlapping in many factors this season.

Both clubs drew in midweek, in Champions League matches with a huge amount resting on the outcomes. The Magpies, of course, earnt the better result but perhaps ended up feeling worse; such is the rollercoaster of emotions within football, holding Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw but conceding in the final minutes to a hotly debated penalty.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead much earlier in the game and still could have won their match, eventually leaving Galatasaray with a 3-3 draw. Neither currently stand to progress in their groups, and both face an uphill battle domestically to regain a top-four place to return and try again among Europe’s elite in 2024-25.

Read Karl Matchett's analysis ahead of the game:

Anthony Gordon can make England statement by outshining Marcus Rashford

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United and how can I watch it?

18:07 , Luke Baker

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United?

Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 2 December at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Newcastle v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

17:55 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United and Manchester United meet in a vital Premier League fixture after dramatic draws in midweek European action.

Newcastle were denied at the death against Paris Saint-Germain by a controversial penalty, while Erik ten Hag’s side shared six goals in a thrilling game at Galatasaray.

The pair return to league action hoping to build on encouraging wins last time out, with Newcastle a single point behind their visitors.

Manchester United are yet to draw a game this season and may spy an opportunity to secure a significant win on the road with the home side dealing with a number of injuries.

Here's everything you need to know.

Is Newcastle v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Newcastle vs Manchester United

14:19 , Luke Baker

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Manchester United at St James’ Park.

There is not much separating the teams in the Premier League and both have had to contend with substantial injury crisis.

It will be a cold affair in the north east but should make for a thrilling encounter.