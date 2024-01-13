Is Newcastle v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle and Manchester City meet in the Premier League (PA)

After convincing cup wins last weekend, Newcastle and Manchester City return to Premier League action.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them, and will recognise an opportunity to put the pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Aston Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 via the Discovery + app with coverage starting at 4.45 pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gavardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

Odds

Newcastle win 19/4

Draw 7/2

Manchester City win 4/7

Prediction

A Manchester City win. Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City.