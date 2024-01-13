Newcastle v Man City LIVE: Score and updates from Premier League clash as Alexander Isak scores leveller

(REUTERS)

Newcastle United and Manchester City return to Premier League action this evening after FA Cup success last weekend as they look to achieve their aims in the league.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them. This gives them the perfect opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

Follow all the action with our live blog below and get the latest Newcastle vs Manchester City odds and tips here.

Newcastle v Man City - live updates

GOAL! Isak levels the match - Newcastle 1-1 Man City [35’]

GOAL! Bernardo Silva strikes! - Newcastle 0-1 Man City

Injury! Ederson is forced to leave the field - Newcastle 0-0 Man City [8’]

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gavardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

Newcastle United FC 2 - 1 Manchester City FC

GOAL! Gordon puts hosts ahead - Newcastle 2-1 Man City

18:08 , Sonia Twigg

38’ GOAL! Newcastle have turned this around in the quickest fashion! Anthony Gordon puts the home side ahead with another stunning goal!

That was a brilliant finish from the side of the box, he starts outside the far post and hits the perfect delivery into the opposite corner.

GOAL! Isak levels the match - Newcastle 1-1 Man City

18:05 , Sonia Twigg

35’ GOAL! Isak levels the match with a clever individual effort!

That was a stunning ball from Bruno Guimaraes to pick out the striker, outstanding vision.

Isak shifts onto his right foot and curls the ball into the corner of the net.

Newcastle 0-1 Man City

18:04 , Sonia Twigg

Story continues

33’ Save! Dubravka has to make another save, Burn slips which allows Foden to run forward and play in Alvarez, but his near-post attempt was stopped by the goalkeeper.

Newcastle 0-1 Man City

18:02 , Sonia Twigg

32’ Chance! Ortega was caught on the ball, Isak came across, but Dias was just able to get back in time and put the ball out for a corner.

Newcastle 0-1 Man City

18:01 , Sonia Twigg

31’ Newcastle get forward, Almiron drives into the box but cannot find Gordon at the back post who was in the space and City are able to clear.

Newcastle 0-1 Man City

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

29’ SAVE! Dubravka makes a good diving save to prevent City adding a quickfire second.

Alvarez struck that well, and Dubravka has got two hands on it to push it onto the crossbar.

GOAL! Bernardo Silva strikes! - Newcastle 0-1 Man City

17:57 , Sonia Twigg

27’ Walker played in a perfectly weighted pass, but the way Silva allowed the ball to run across him before sticking his leg out at the last minute to backheel it into the back of the net past Dubravka.

That was an astonishing finish.

GOAL! Bernardo Silva strikes! - Newcastle 0-1 Man City

17:56 , Sonia Twigg

26’ GOAL! Bernardo Silva has scored a stunning backheel!

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:55 , Sonia Twigg

25’ Man City’s possession stats might be up over 70 percent, but Dubravka has not had a lot to do in the back of the net.

That was a big collision between Gordon and Dias! But the referee has waived play on.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:52 , Sonia Twigg

22’ Newcastle are struggling to keep hold of the ball here, but they have been dangerous on the counter attack, especially in the first few minutes of the game.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:51 , Sonia Twigg

21’ Bruno has been shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Kovacic.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:50 , Sonia Twigg

19’ City have another corner...it’s taken short to Kovacic, and Walker takes on a chance from distance but it was dragged well wide of the target.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:48 , Sonia Twigg

18’ In the opening period, Man City have had almost 65 percent of the ball, but Newcastle have been resolute in defence so far.

But every time Foden and Silva get on the ball, they look dangerous.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:47 , Sonia Twigg

16’ Chance! Almiron pulls the ball back in the direction of Isak, but he was just a yard short and it was another opportunity for the home side in the early period of this game.

But there is almost immediately one at the other end, which Bernardo Silva puts over the bar.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:44 , Sonia Twigg

13’ Bruno makes a key intervention on a Foden pass but concedes a corner, although City are unable to capitalise from the set-piece.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:43 , Sonia Twigg

12’ The game has calmed down slightly since the forced substitution, and City are just finding their feet in the match and looking comfortable on the ball.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:40 , Sonia Twigg

9’ There were five minutes taken out of the match through the stoppages, and Newcastle are looking to chase down every time the ball goes in the vicinity of Ortega.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:38 , Sonia Twigg

8’ Ederson is about to come off. This injury has taken many minutes out of the game already. And Stefan Ortega is being brought on.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:36 , Sonia Twigg

6’ Ederson’s first touch since the incident is not a confident one and Newcastle almost score! Almiron and Gordon are both almost able to get shots underway and the goalkeeper is down again.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:35 , Sonia Twigg

5’ The goalkeeper is back on his feet for Man City, but seems to be moving gingerly.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:34 , Sonia Twigg

4’ There is a concern for City here, Ederson is down injured in the aftermath of the collision with Longstaff, which would not have happened had the flag gone up immediately.

This could turn into a problem for Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:33 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Newcastle have the ball in the back of the net! Sean Longstaff has tapped the ball home after a clever pull back from Alexander Isak, but the flag went up immediately.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:32 , Sonia Twigg

2’ Newcastle have started with an intense and high press to try and put early pressure on the visitors with the weight of the crowd behind them.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester City

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Manchester City get the game underway

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:29 , Sonia Twigg

Amid Newcastle’s injury crisis, Manchester City will be boosted by the return of Kevin de Bruyne to the bench for the first time in the Premier League following his long-term injury.

There is no Erling Haaland, but City have still put out a strong side.

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:27 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are emerging from the tunnel and the match will get underway in less than five minutes.

The flags are in action all around St James’ Park for the visit of the European champions.

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:22 , Sonia Twigg

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick off and the teams will be getting ready to come out from the tunnel.

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:17 , Sonia Twigg

Eddie Howe will want to get the best out of his side, and without any further injuries, with 10 players currently unavailable for the Newcastle manager either through injury or suspension.

He was also saying midweek that the club, as a result of the Financial Fair Play restrictions do not have the ability to sign the likes of Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke who has been linked to the club.

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:13 , Sonia Twigg

The fans are also seemingly in the mood:

(EPA)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Manchester City

17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from around the game as we are just 20 minutes away from kick off:

(Getty Images)

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Newcastle is in attendance (Getty Images)

The players warm up in the freezing conditions (REUTERS)

Newcastle vs Man City

17:05 , Sonia Twigg

When asked what is needed in this match, Howe said: “Firstly, out of possession, we’ve got to be very good, whatever phase we’re in. Whether that’s out of possession, pressing or defending slightly deeper, we have to get those details right. We can’t leave spaces for them to play in because they’ll kill you.

“So hopefully we can get it right, it’s easier said than done. Of course, we have to give them a problem and our attacking players have to function today, we have to be a threat because I think these games if you’re not then it’s very difficult.”

Newcastle vs Man City

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

When asked about the loss of Joelinton, Howe said: “I think we lose a bit of physicality and drive, and steel in our midfield, it’s a big loss for us because he’s been that driving force, he’s very good under a high press and he’s very good out of possession, and he also chips in with a lot of our goals.

“So that’s going to be a miss for us but Lewis (Miley) comes back into the team and he’s been magnificent for us and hopefully we can still cope.”

He added: “I think the training has been good, we’ve enjoyed the week. A good vibe around the city, and a good vibe around the players this week so we’re happy with our preparation.”

Newcastle vs Man City

16:46 , Sonia Twigg

Eddie Howe spoke to TNT Sports ahead of the clash: “It’s Manchester City. I think it’s very difficult to know with their line-up quite how they’re going to play.

“And they’re that type of team, you’re always guessing to a degree come kick off but we need to get our part right and deliver a really high-quality game.”

Newcastle v Man City team news

16:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle have confirmed that Tino Livramento misses out today due to illness. Otherwise it’s the team we more or less expected, with Joelinto being added to the Magpies injury list this week.

For Man City, there was speculation that Kevin de Bruyne may start but he’ll come off the bench. Jeremy Doku is fit enough to be back in the starting XI though which is a big boon for City. Erling Haaland is still injured, so Julian Alvarez continues up top with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and dOku the other attacking starters.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

Newcastle v Man City team news

16:35 , Luke Baker

Here are the teams for today’s clash

Your City squad today! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/0ctFF70uc9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 13, 2024

Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

16:26 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United and Manchester City will duel it out at St. James’ Park in their Premier League clash tonight (5.30pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Magpies were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when ending their run of three straight defeats in all competitions last time out, defeating rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle must now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where their form has resulted in a tumble down the standings. The visit of the reigning champions will not be welcomed by a side still trying to rediscover their rhythm, while coping with a long injury list.

City have won their last five and will be entering the game full of confidence after easing past Huddersfield in their FA Cup third-round tie.

Football betting sites have installed City as favourites for the game, while the hosts can be backed at 9/2 to emerge with the three points.

Here are our tips and predictions for the latest iteration of Newcastle vs Manchester City.

Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Early Man City team news

16:19 , Luke Baker

Manchester City, by contrast, were boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in the FA Cup, but Erling Haaland could miss the rest of January with his foot injury not healing as hoped.

De Bruyne is a candidate to start after an impressive cameo against Huddersfield; John Stones remains absent.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez

Early Newcastle team news

16:14 , Luke Baker

Newcastle’s injury issues show few signs of relenting, with Joelinton the latest worry after the Brazilian suffered a quad tendon problem against Sunderland. The midfielder is set to miss the next six weeks; Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Nick Pope are among those also currently absent, though the two forwards could be back by the end of the month.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City and how can I watch it?

16:09 , Luke Baker

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 via the Discovery + app with coverage starting at 4.45 pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Newcastle v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

16:09 , Luke Baker

After convincing cup wins last weekend, Newcastle and Manchester City return to Premier League action.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them, and will recognise an opportunity to put the pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Aston Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Newcastle v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Newcastle v Man City

16:07 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle v Man City from St James’ Park. It promises to be a fascinating clash with both teams having plenty to play for.

Stick with us for full live coverage