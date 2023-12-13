Newcastle v AC Milan LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Callum Wilson starts

The Champions League group stages have reached their conclusion and Newcastle United still have a chance of finishing second in Group F to reach the last 16. To do so they must beat AC Milan at St. James’ Park tonight and hope that Borussia Dortmund avoid losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

Eddie Howe’s men face an uphill battle, however. They’ve been ravaged by injuries and forced to rely on the same starting outfield 10 for six matches in a row. With games coming thick and there hasn’t been time to rest and recuperate properly, meaning the Magpies have lacked energy in the closing stages of matches.

Newcastle must overcome these challenges, beat AC Milan, and hope that PSG have an off night against Dortmund if they want to earn a place in the next round. St. James’ Park will be bouncing, can Newcastle reach the knockout rounds against the odds?

Newcastle host AC Milan in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm GMT, live on TNT Sports

Eddie Howe’s team need to win to have any chance of reaching the last 16

Borussia Dortmund must also avoid defeat to PSG for Newcastle to get through

TEAM NEWS: Callum Wilson starts as Newcastle finally able to make a change to starting XI

19:36 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Eddie Howe has had to say about this evening’s encounter

Premier League risks losing Champions League place after Man Utd and Newcastle form

19:31 , Luke Baker

The Premier League would be at risk of missing out on an extra Champions League place next season should Manchester United and Newcastle United fail to make it out of the group stages of this year’s competition.

The group stages of the Champions League are changing next season with the introduction of a ‘Swiss-style’ format, while four additional teams will be added to take the number of clubs to 36.

That means there will be four extra places up for grabs, with Uefa awarding two of them to the countries who collectively performed best in Europe in the previous season.

This is calculated by Uefa’s association club coefficient table and an average score is produced by dividing the total number of points won throughout the year by the number of clubs involved.

Premier League risks losing Champions League place after poor form

Eddie Howe wants ‘magical European night’ to keep Newcastle in Champions League

19:21 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe is dreaming of a “magical European night” as Newcastle attempt to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Head coach Howe will go into tonight’s must-win clash with AC Milan at St James’ Park with back-up keeper Martin Dubravka having emerged as yet another selection doubt, but knowing that a win over the Serie A giants could be enough for the Magpies to extend their stay at Europe’s top table.

While injury-plagued Newcastle’s fate is not in their own hands – even victory would mean they would slip into the Europa League should Paris St Germain win at Borussia Dortmund, while defeat would see them finish bottom of Group F – the man who guided them into the competition for the first time in 20 years is allowing himself to hope.

Eddie Howe wants ‘magical European night’ to keep Newcastle in Champions League

AC Milan’s Stefano Pioli says he had no idea Sandro Tonali had gambling problem

19:12 , Luke Baker

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has insisted he had no idea Sandro Tonali had a gambling problem before he was sold to Champions League opponents Newcastle.

The 23-year-old Italy international joined the Magpies in a £55million summer switch from Milan and played in a 0-0 draw against his former club in their Champions League Group F opener at San Siro in September.

However, he is now serving a 10-month ban for breaches of betting regulations during his time in Italy, robbing the Tyneside club of a key man for the remainder of this season.

Asked if he knew about Tonali’s problem when he was sold, Pioli said at his press conference at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening: “No, I didn’t know anything about Sandro’s problem.

“He was very polite, respected and respectful to others, he was a very sensible boy.”

AC Milan’s Stefano Pioli says he had no idea Sandro Tonali had gambling problem

AC Milan team news

19:02 , Luke Baker

And here’s the AC Milan team. Plenty of familiar names in the side, including two Englishmen in the form of Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

A frontline of Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud will be trying to unlock the Newcastle defence tonight.

Exhausted Newcastle must use wildcard factor to restore Champions League hopes

18:52 , Luke Baker

Newcastle will have to call upon every last ounce of energy from their battered and exhausted squad to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive with the visit of AC Milan.

Eddie Howe has named the same 10 outfield players in the line-up for all six matches played since November 25, and in the last two matches it has caught up with them. The team who had stunned Chelsea, battled against Manchester United and left France aggrieved with a point against Paris Saint Germain, had come undone on the road against Everton and Tottenham.

At least most of that same XI will likely have to dust themselves down, get out of the ice baths and prepare for another fraught 90 minutes – this time of Champions League football. Although Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff, who returned from injury to come off the bench at Spurs on Sunday could be pushing for starts and bring a renewed energy to the side.

Read Sonia Twigg’s full analysis of the Magpies’ situation:

Exhausted Newcastle must use wildcard factor to restore Champions League hopes

Newcastle team news

18:47 , Luke Baker

Newcastle have released their team to face AC Milan and finally they can make a change to the starting line-up that has begun six matches on the spin!

Callum Wilson is fit enough to start up front, with Alexander Isak dropping to the bench.

When is Champions League last-16 draw?

18:40 , Luke Baker

The last-ever Champions League group stage in this format is almost over and now attention turns to the knockouts.

Manchester United were the biggest casualties of the first phase and Erik ten Hag’s side finished bottom of Group A following a dismal campaign.

Holders Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 with a round to spare and will be joined in the knockout rounds by Arsenal, with the Gunners through to that stage of the competition for the first time since 2017.

Newcastle could yet join them – but Eddie Howe’s side need to beat AC Milan tonight and hope other results go their way to escape from the ‘group of death’.

While English teams cannot draw each other in the last 16, there are set to be some huge ties in the new year following the draw. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Champions League last-16 draw?

What do Newcastle need to do to reach Champions League last 16?

18:31 , Luke Baker

Here’s what it’s all about tonight - the permutations! So, what do Newcastle need to do in order to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League?

Simply put - Newcastle must beat AC Milan and hope Paris Saint-Germain either draw or lose away to Borussia Dortmund, who are already through to the last 16. Any other result for Newcastle will not be enough to reach the knockouts.

PSG will be through to the last 16 with a win, or with a draw if the Magpies fail to win at St James’ Park. PSG will only go through with a defeat if AC Milan and Newcastle draw. Milan will qualify if they beat Newcastle and Dortmund beat PSG.

Newcastle will drop into the Europa League if they draw against Milan and finish level on points with the Italians.

Early team news

18:23 , Luke Baker

Newcastle welcomed back Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff in the defeat at Spurs, positive news after a rough run with injuries. Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are among those still unavailable to Eddie Howe, while ex-Milan man Sandro Tonali is serving a long ban for breaching betting rules.

Rafael Leao could return to the AC Milan side after recovering from a thigh issue, but Stefano Pioli remains without a number of central defenders, leaving Theo Hernandez likely to partner Fikayo Tomori.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao

When is Newcastle vs AC Milan and how can I watch it?

18:17 , Luke Baker

When is Newcastle vs AC Milan?

Newcastle vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 13 December at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Everything you need to know about Newcastle vs AC Milan

18:03 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United and AC Milan meet hoping to steal second spot in Group F and progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The two sides begin the final round of fixtures level on five points, two points Paris Saint-Germain.

The French capital club take on Borussia Dortmund in their final fixture, and a defeat or draw could open the door for one of Newcastle and Milan to advance.

Both sides were beaten in weekend league action, with Eddie Howe’s side thrashed by Tottenham and Milan denied a draw by a brilliant backheel winner from Atalanta’s Luis Muriel.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Newcastle United vs AC Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Newcastle vs AC Milan

18:01 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs AC Milan from St James’ Park. It’s a huge night for the Magpies as they try to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

To do so, they must overcome their injury woes to beat Milan, then rely on PSG also failing to beat Borussia Dortmund. It should be a fascinating evening – stick with us for full live coverage.