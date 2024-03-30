Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Antonio cancels out Isak opener

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United host West Ham United as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies will hope to pick up form in the closing weeks of the season after just two wins in their last six matches in all competitions.

While David Moyes’ side are also desperate for the points after just one win in their last four games across all competitions.

It was an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium earlier this season.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

6’ GOAL! Isak converts from the spot to hand hosts lead [NEW 1-0 WHU]

21’ GOAL! Antonio races clear and calmly finishes to equalise [NEW 1-1 WHU]

Newcastle United FC 1 - 1 West Ham United FC

13:20

Willock cannot seriously trouble Areola with a shot from 25 yards out, with the West Ham goalkeeper able to make a comfortable save from the Newcastle man's tame effort.

13:18

There will be 10 minutes of additional time at the end of this first half. That's not your typical amount of first-half stoppage time, though it's perhaps understandable with the VAR delay for Newcastle's penalty and the lengthy pause for Lascelles' injury.

13:16

Mavropanos makes an absolutely vital interception to hook clear Murphy's cross before the lurking Isak can nod goalwards behind him. That was a potentially goal-saving intervention from the former Arsenal man.

13:13

West Ham are struggling to get up the pitch at the moment. Antonio is looking increasingly isolated as the visitors try and make it to the break with the scoreline at 1-1.

13:11

Soucek receives the first booking of the game for bowling over Guimaraes in midfield.

13:10

Newcastle fail to deal with a free-kick delivery into their box, and the ball bounces up nicely for Bowen to hit. However, he fails to really trouble Dubravka, who gets down to make a routine stop.

13:08

WIDE!!! Not known for his heading abilities, Gordon ghosts into the centre of the box to get on the end of Murphy's cross. He has the space to get a header away at goal, but he can only nod wide of the right post with the goalkeeper left completely flatfooted. That really was a golden opportunity for the hosts to get their noses back in front.

13:06

Paqueta looks a little worse for wear after a challenge near the touchline, though he should be okay to carry on, much to Moyes' relief.

13:06

Newcastle have lost just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with West Ham (four wins, four draws), a 4-2 home defeat in August 2021.

13:03

It's been a decent response from Newcastle to their lead being eradicated. They've been getting on the front foot and looking to get themselves back into the lead.

13:00

Antonio's equaliser marks the first time he has scored in successive Premier League games for West Ham since August.

12:58

Since the start of last season, only Alexis Mac Allister (seven from seven) has a better 100 per cent conversion rate from the penalty spot in the Premier League than Isak (five from five).

Newcastle United vs West Ham United: Antonio equalises for Hammers

12:55 , Jack Rathborn

That was a fine goal from West Ham.

Paqueta’s ball was superb, the movement from Antonio to spin and run in behind.

Then the composure to control and finish, Antonio was lethal there. 1-1.

12:56

As he looks to restore his team's lead, Gordon cuts in and shoots on his right foot, though it's a comfortable save by Areola down low to his left.

12:56

Howe will be far from happy with the manner in which his team conceded the leveller. With the injuries his team have suffered at centre-back, he needs players to step up, but that just didn't happen with Krafth for the Antonio goal.

12:52

Assist Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

12:50

Antonio's dipping effort just doesn't quite drop enough as the ball flies over the crossbar. That is the closest the visitors have come to levelling so far.

12:48

Substitution Jamaal Lascelles Emil Henry Kristoffer Krafth

12:48

Lascelles walks gingerly to the sideline before making his way back onto the field of play. He doesn't look entirely comfortable, though, and the visitors will surely be looking to put him under pressure to see just how fit he is to continue.

12:45

Lascelles goes down for the hosts, and this could be another huge injury blow for Howe and Newcastle, who will still be reeling from the news that centre-back Botman will miss the rest of the season. It may have been a below-par campaign for the Magpies, but it's fair to say that injuries have been a huge factor in that.

12:42

The ball bounces nicely for Isak to smash goalwards, but he gets well underneath his effort and it soars high over the crossbar. He looks in the mood for more goals here.

12:41

When Newcastle score first at St James' Park, they usually go on to claim all three points, winning nine of the 12 home games in which they have netted the opener in the Premier League this season.

12:39

Well, it's certainly not the start Moyes will have been hoping for. A defeat here would move Newcastle to within a point of his side, and the Hammers have work to do now if they want to avoid that fate.

12:37

The penalty will stand!!! After a couple of minutes of deliberation, Newcastle will indeed have a spot-kick, with Isak standing over the ball...

12:36

Penalty Goal Alexander Isak

12:35

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE!!! What a start this could be for the hosts as Gordon, fresh off his first international break away with England, wins a spot-kick. He nips the ball away from Coufal, who lunges into a clumsy challenge and sends the winger tumbling, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot! But wait, there is a VAR check for offside in the build-up...

12:32

The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Newcastle!

12:31

The two teams make their way onto the St James' Park ahead of kick-off. Which of the two teams can hit the ground running after the international break with three points? We will find out shortly!

12:28

Moyes goes with one alteration from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa prior to the international break, with Ward-Prowse coming into the midfield for the suspended Edson Alvarez. Kudus was absent for international duty with Ghana but is fit enough to start here.

12:23

Eddie Howe makes just the one change from his team's last outing, a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, as Livramento returns in defence for Sven Botman, who will miss the rest of the campaign after having knee surgery. Barnes is on the bench after missing two games through injury.

12:23

SUBS: Aaron Cresswell, Divin Mubama, George Earthy, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson, Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna.

12:18

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.

12:13

SUBS: Matt Ritchie, Joe White, Lewis Hall, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson.

12:13

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Valentino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle vs West Ham

12:10 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

(Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

12:08

West Ham, meanwhile, are four points above Newcastle in seventh, just three points behind Manchester United in sixth, and a strong end to the campaign could yet see them finish in the European places while also perhaps claiming Europa League glory. David Moyes' men are unbeaten in four in the league, and they would love to land what could be a 'hammer' blow to Newcastle's hopes of continental qualification here.

12:03

After such a successful campaign last time out in finishing in the top four, this season has been somewhat of a disappointment for Newcastle, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League and with their hopes of European qualification in serious doubt. They've lost three of their last five in all competitions, though the international break may give them renewed vigour as they bid to improve their fortunes.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news and starting lineups

12:01 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

12:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and West Ham at St James' Park.

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…