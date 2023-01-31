Newcastle United vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Eddie Howe kept faith with the men who handed Newcastle a 1-0 semi-final advantage over Southampton as they looked to secure a trip to Wembley.

Joelinton, who scored the only goal on the south coast seven days ago, was included, but record signing Alexander Isak - who set him up after coming off the bench - was named among the substitutes once again.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones handed January signing James Bree a debut as he, Jan Bednarek, Che Adams and Magpies old boy Adam Armstrong were drafted into the side which started the first leg.

We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle United (1) vs (0) Southampton updates

Newcastle take on Southampton at St James’ Park in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final

Newcastle lead 1-0 after the first leg with a place at Wembley at stake

28’ - GOAL! Adams rifles home a thunderbolt from 20 yards (NEW 2-1 SOU - agg: 3-1)

21’ - GOAL! Longstaff slots home Almiron’s superb reverse pass (NEW 2-0 SOU - agg: 3-0)

5’ - GOAL! Longstaff arrows shot into the bottom corner (NEW 1-0 SOU - agg: 2-0)

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Alcaraz, Diallo, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Adams

Newcastle United FC 2 - 1 Southampton FC

29: A sensational strike from @CheAdams_ 💥



His low strike from 25 yards flies into the far corner to pull one back. [2-1]



(3-1 agg) — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal! Newcastle United 2, Southampton 1. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Joelinton (Newcastle United).

Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

LOCAL. HERO.



Lovely football from the Magpies as Willock slides in Almirón who then pulls it back into the middle for Longstaff who slams into the net!



COME ON!!!! https://t.co/irwxX6jFpQ pic.twitter.com/vtffcCyHiP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

21: Goal. Longstaff. [2-0]



(3-0 agg) — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

HE'S DONE IT AGAAAAAAAAIIIIIINNNNNNN!!!!!!!!



YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/hHDQ3d9QDj — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Goal! Newcastle United 2, Southampton 0. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).

Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Burn with a headed pass.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lyanco.

Foul by Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton).

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

8' CLOSE! Longstaff almost has a second as Bruno plays a lovely reverse pass to find him before he takes a lovely first touch but his shot is just wide.



[1-0]#NEWSOU // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

SEAN LONGSTAFF YOU BEAUTY! 😍



Trippier plays the ball inside for the local lad who fires into the far bottom corner and we lead at St. James' Park!



[1-0]#NEWSOU // #NUFC https://t.co/ox9fiW3E28 pic.twitter.com/B8GljZfSpC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

5: Goal for Newcastle. Longstaff. [1-0]



(2-0 agg) — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

ONE OF OUR OWWWWWWWNNNNNNN!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pOYxdDGpaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Southampton 0. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.

1: For a place in the @Carabao_Cup final…



COME ON, #SaintsFC! [0-0]



(1-0 agg) — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

⏱ And we're off...



HOWAY NEWCASTLE! ✊ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

No place like it.



HOWAY THE LADS! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5LMR37Byww — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Focused on a big night 👊 pic.twitter.com/ySyZV0s8LR — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

In the building 🏠 pic.twitter.com/nrocyA3S5X — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

😇 James Bree

😇 Janny B



A #SaintsFC debut for one and a return to action for the other tonight. pic.twitter.com/uLRVVUmQUs — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

The lads.



Let's do this. 💪 pic.twitter.com/pwAvEe1DdN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

YOUR SAINTS 🌊



Here’s our line-up for the second leg of the @Carabao_Cup semi-final against #NUFC: pic.twitter.com/3JFuizPDbR — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

All to play for 🤞



Join us for the pre-match build up as #SaintsFC face #NUFC in the #CarabaoCup: https://t.co/J0M8KbeXau — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

Young #SaintsFC defender Thierry Small has joined St Mirren on loan: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

All set at St James' Park for the semi-final decider 👊 pic.twitter.com/2dKsLxxIdM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 31, 2023

Wor Miggy ❤️🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/dN48nh0BkT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2023

