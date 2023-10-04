Newcastle blitz PSG on night of local Champions League heroes – latest reaction

Fabian Schar celebrates his goal which was Newcastle's fourth - Reuters/Carl Recine

This one belonged to PSG. Not the aristocrats of Paris St-Germain but the Pretty Special Geordies of Newcastle United. What a glorious home return to the Champions League. What a spectacular announcement back on the grandest of European stages.

Kylian Mbappe? Your boys took a hell of a beating. We feared for Dan Burn but, instead, the former Gallowgate season-ticket holder scored, as did fellow local hero Sean Longstaff.

After 20 years away from the top table Newcastle feasted and how delicious it was. This will go down in lore, it will be summoned and spoken about as one of those special nights that have been so infrequent for Newcastle and so craved.

It was, for those inside St James’ Park, an “I was there” moment and it was also undoubtedly the greatest victory in the managerial career of Eddie Howe, a week after he had knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

10:20 PM BST

Rio Ferdinand on Newcastle's performance

Soak it up. Soak it up for as long as you possibly can, because you don’t get many nights like this. What you need at a heart of the performance like this is desire, togetherness and all those layers they have.

10:17 PM BST

Luke's thoughts from St James'

What a night for Newcastle United. What a night for two Geordies, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff, scoring in the Champions League. What a night for Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar who had only known relegation battles before Eddie Howe arrived. What night to be black and white.… — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) October 4, 2023

10:15 PM BST

Amid all of the emotion...

That result actually takes Newcastle to the top of their group on four points with a home-away head-to-head against Borussia Dortmund to come. Two more wins at home would take them to 10 points and that would normally be good enough to qualify for the last-16. They might fancy winning the group after that.

10:12 PM BST

Schar's goal

10:09 PM BST

Sean Longstaff speaking post-match

To be honest there’s a few who thought three years we’d probably be out the door, but since the takeover it has been amazing. An unbelievable night and I’m so proud of being from Newcastle. [How are the family?] Yeah, they’re probably pretty drunk even though it’s a Wednesday night.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates 3rd goal

10:06 PM BST

That's what you pay your money for

10:03 PM BST

FT: Newcastle 4 PSG 1

Mbappe is down the tunnel at the full time whistle and Newcastle’s fans are savouring a seismic result. Their endeavour, organisation and some fine individual performances from the likes of Schar and Bruno provided the platform for that result. The goals came at the right time, and they never looked in danger after scoring the opening goal.

Luis Enrique got his tactics wrong by picking four attackers and just two midfielders. Statistically, PSG will look fairly dominant but that was because Newcastle went 3-0 up so early. The story of the game is that the French side were second best.

09:59 PM BST

94 minutes: Newcastle 4 PSG 1

Any tension in the stadium has well and truly dissipated now and the party can start. You would hope that last orders can pushed back a few hours in town after a win like this. Mbappe has looked adrift from the contest for most of the night.

09:56 PM BST

GOOOOAAAALL! Schar caps the night off with a screamer

The Newcastle defender has been one of their best players on the night, and he has rounded it off with a stunning strike.

We have seen before that Schar has this in his locker, but he started the move by winning a booming tackle in midfield. Schar continued his run, had the ball laid off to him by Murphy and the big defender was almost falling over as he sent a shot flying into the top right-corner.

09:53 PM BST

89 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Mbappe receives the ball in the Newcastle area surrounded by defenders, and he ends up fouling Gordon as the attempts the near-impossible of skipping through them.

There are going to be five minutes of stoppage time to play.

09:51 PM BST

86 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

That was surely PSG’s last chance to mount a grandstand finish. Murphy with a misplaced pass that draws groans from the crowd and PSG found Mbappe free on the left. The recovering Newcastle defenders did well to show him the line and stop Mbappe shooting on his right foot, but he teed up Vitinha at the edge of the area who blasted over.

09:49 PM BST

84 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Barcola with a great piece of skill but his final ball let him down. The crowd are furious the Murphy is penalised for a foul on halfway. Newcastle not really getting out of their half now, but Mbappe’s shot from distance flies wide. It took a big deflection and should be a corner, but the referee failed to spot in.

09:46 PM BST

81 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Half a chance for Bruno from the free-kick but he did not get enough power on the header. Fantastic combination play between Mbappe and Barcola down the left, but Lascelles wins a huge challenge that the crowd absolutely loved.

09:43 PM BST

79 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Dembele gets down the right again, and his pull-back was just behind Mbappe’s run. Burn looks like he is flagging at left-back for Newcastle but the home team are hanging in there. Zaire Emery tries to let the ball run across his body in midfield, but is penalised for a foul on Bruno G.

09:41 PM BST

77 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Vitinha has been very tidy since coming on, orchestrating play. It makes you wonder why Enrique did not start him in a midfield three. Dembele then produces a wonder first-time turn on the edge of the area, before Pope beats away his powerful shot. The Newcastle goalkeeper will be grateful that was straight at him.

09:37 PM BST

73 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Schar did well to recover and win a challenge after gifting PSG a stray pass on the edge of the box. Newcastle are a couple of minutes closer to the finish line. PSG are not exactly turning up the heat, but Newcastle are struggling to sustain any attacks since their changes.

09:36 PM BST

71 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Almiron has been nursing foot problem since the first half and now he is going to replaced by Jacob Murphy. Almiron was the player who started the night off with a well-taken rebound.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal

09:33 PM BST

69 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

That was a clear opening for Ousmane Dembele, darting in behind Burn and found by a raking pass over the top from Hakimi. The former Barcelona wide man never looked confident on his right foot though, and his foot skewed horribly wide. At the other end, Gordon is booked for a sliding challenge on Marquinhos, even though he looked to get the ball.

09:31 PM BST

66 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

Good spell of possession from PSG, pulling Newcastle’s defence around with the substitutes Vitinha and Barcola heavily involved. Schar did well to get his head to the resulting corner and Newcastle can breathe easily again.

09:28 PM BST

63 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

PSG are getting ready to bring Vitinha on. He is going to replace Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled in the middle of the park all night. Eddie Howe is also making his first change of the night and another academy player is coming on. Anderson is on for Sandro Tonali.

09:25 PM BST

Luke on the local lads done good

There is something very special hearing 50,000 Geordies singing, at the top of their voices, “Sean Longstaff, he’s one of our own...”

The two local lads in the side, Dan Burn and Longstaff, are living their childhood dreams this evening. A goal apiece in the Magpies first Champions League game at St James’ Park for 20 years.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with Miguel Almiron

09:23 PM BST

60 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 1

PSG are playing with some freedom now, Newcastle just need to weather the storm for the next few minutes. Half an hour plus stoppage time is a long time against forward players of this quality. The players might actually have to ignore the urges of the crowd to keep going forward and keep their shape.

09:22 PM BST

GOOOAAAAL! PSG have one back through Hernandez

PSG’s best player on the night Zaire-Emery scoops a pass into the box, and Lucas Hernandez’s run from deep goes untracked and he nods beyond Nick Pope. Suggestions of offside, but the goal stands after a Var check. Will that make things nervy?

09:18 PM BST

53 minutes: Newcastle 3 PSG 0

Newcastle fans will not waste a second thinking about this, but PSG have been desperately poor. The same old story really in that they remain a top-heavy team, even without Neymar and Messi. Enrique rolled the dice with his team selection and will be leaving the casino potless.

09:15 PM BST

GOOOOAAALLL! Longstaff surely makes the game safe

Another local lad scores on Newcastle’s first home game back in the Champions League. Longstaff ran off the back of PSG’s midfield all too easily and from a tight angle, his powerful low shot crept under the right wrist of Donnarumma. Newcastle fans might even be able to relax now.

Newcastle United's English midfielder #36 Sean Longstaff scores the team's third goal

09:13 PM BST

49 minutes: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

Dembele found another decent cross position but once again a Newcastle defender was in the right space to clear it. PSG trying to crank the pressure up but it all looks quite disjointed, with a lack of shape.

09:11 PM BST

47 minutes: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

Plenty of possession in the first few minutes of the half from PSG, but none of it very threatening and Dembele runs into traffic in the middle of the pitch. Donnarumma then clips the ball out for a Newcastle throw. You’d have to say the home team look comfortable at the moment.

09:10 PM BST

We are back under way for the second half!

No changes from Luis Enrique which is a slight surprise on the evidence of the first half. PSG need to rediscover some of their bravery on the ball. They allowed themselves to be rattled.

08:59 PM BST

Some of the pre-match tifo

ans of Newcastle perform a choreography before the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United fans in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Group F matc

08:55 PM BST

HT: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

Newcastle fans, players and Eddie Howe will be buzzing with that first 45 minutes. Things looked a little dicey in the first 10 minutes when PSG were playing forward early and finding their attackers isolated against Newcastle defenders. But Newcastle’s closing down high up the pitch started to be rewarded with turnovers, which led to Almiron’s opener. Newcastle have also threatened from set-pieces, the source of Dan Burn’s goal after an interminable Var check (but it was the right decision). PSG need another player in midfield.

Newcastle United's English defender #33 Dan Burn (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal

08:52 PM BST

45 minutes+6: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

For one of the first times tonight you saw Mbappe go through the gears on a one-two, and then from the resulting corner he crossed for Ramos who saw a shot well blocked by Schar. That is a warning for Newcastle that the job is not done.

08:50 PM BST

45 minutes+4: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

PSG finally supply some service to their attackers, but no blue shirt was attacking Dembele’s low cross and Newcastle clear for a corner which the home team deal with. Luis Enrique’s tactical experiment has not worked so far.

08:48 PM BST

45 minutes: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

This half has just gone from positive, to good, to the stuff of dreams now. PSG whip a free-kick in and Pope comes off his line to punch. There are SEVEN minutes of stoppage time to play.

08:45 PM BST

GOOOOOAAAL! Dan Burn header given after a Var check

The Var check took a good two minutes but the goal has been awarded and St James’ erupts again.Bruno G was onside when the ball was played back to him by Tonali and Burn’s header stands. There were suggestions of a Lascelles handball which Var may have checked but the goal is given and Newcastle are in dreamland!

08:42 PM BST

40 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

What an almighty scramble in the PSG penalty area. I think Lascelles may have handled it when he went up for a header, then the ball broke for Almiron who saw a shot saved by Donnarumma.

Bruno G then stood up a cross to the back stick for Burn to attack, who planted a header at goal which looked over the line but Donnarumma clawed away. The referee blew his whistle, the crowd held their breath, but then he gave offside.

But hang on...Var is checking the offside. Replays show Burn’s header was over the line!

Newcastle United's Dan Burn scores their second goal past Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma

08:39 PM BST

38 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

That was really poor defending from Lucas Hernandez at left-back for PSG, first to let Almiron drift in behind him and then to trip him when Marquinhos was across on the cover. Another set-piece in a dangerous area for Newcastle.

08:38 PM BST

Luke's thoughts from St James'

The noise when Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle the lead was as loud, so loud in fact that the stadium vibrated with the shockwaves.

After a difficult start, Newcastle have settled into this game and PSG have looked far too lackadaisical at the back as they look to play through the Magpies press.Long way to go and PSG have so many rapid attacking players they are going to stretch the defence at some point. The French side currently look a little rattled. The fact the home fans are cheering every tackle like a goal seems to have discombobulated them a little bit.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring their first goal

08:36 PM BST

34 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Worrying moments for Newcastle here with Isak down after a clash of heads. He is bleeding quite substantially from a cut, and the physios are checking for concussion. It looks like the Newcastle striker is being bandaged Terry Butcher style and is going to carry one. There is no Callum Wilson on the bench due to injury.

08:32 PM BST

30 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Ugarte is being left isolated in midfield for PSG, and he was grateful for the referee’s whistle as Tonali swarmed all over him. This game suits Newcastle now - they can defend in shape, deny space behind for Dembele and Mbappe and wait for mistakes to unleash Almiron and Gordon on the break.

08:29 PM BST

28 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Kolo Muani was fortunate to win a foul on the left flank against Trippier. Zaire Emery, the 17-year-old, has been the pick of PSG’s players, and another burst through the lines causes problem. Schar does well to step across in front of Ramos and gets an arm in the face for his trouble.

08:28 PM BST

25 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Zaire-Emery steps through midfield and lashes a shot not far wide of the post. Newcastle have defended their penalty box pretty well on the occasions PSG have broke free of the pressure.

Trippier helps the ball on and Marquinhos glares at his goalkeeper as he is forced to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The corner was played to Schar at the edge of the box whose shot was fizzed just wide of the post. Newcastle close to a second.

08:21 PM BST

20 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Newcastle were just starting to throw a blanket over PSG in the minutes before their goal, and the increased pressure paid off. The crowd are buoyant now, cheering every tackle and throw-in award that goes their way. Both teams might just need five minutes to clear their heads.

08:19 PM BST

GOOOOAAAALLL! Almiron gives Newcastle the lead

St James’ Park is shaking and Newcastle’s high press pays dividends. It was a careless loose ball from Marquinhos chipped into midfield, which did not get beyond the head of Bruno. He nodded the ball down for Isak to shoot on the turn from the edge of the box, it was beaten away by Donnarumma but there was Almiron to tuck away the rebound with a well-placed finish. The perfect start.

08:17 PM BST

16 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Ugarte is very lucky to escape a yellow after catching Tonali with a late challenge. Free-kick in a crossing position left of centre, Trippier to take. He might even fancy the shot here...with some rain slickening the pitch. But his shot is straight into the wall. The last five minutes have been more encouraging for Newcastle though.

08:15 PM BST

13 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

That was nice from Newcastle, a delicate touch from Tonali releasing Isak down the left. He tries to drive into the box but his shot is charged down by Marquinhos.

The Hakimi presents Almiron with a stray pass 30 yards from goal but he rather slashes at his shot and it flies well over. Probably should have hit the target from there. Newcastle starting to get their teeth into this.

08:12 PM BST

11 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Newcastle get some possession in the PSG half but Burn and Gordon got their wires crossed, and the ball ran out for a throw. Bruno does well in the Newcastle midfield to keep the ball and spread play to the right, before Isak was a touch unfortunate to be penalised for a nudge in the back of Skriniar.

08:10 PM BST

8 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Newcastle had the chance to lift a free-kick into the box, but Donnarumma claimed it at the second attempt. PSG are showing real composure in their build-up at the moment, Newcastle are trying to get in their faces to disrupt them but the the black and white shirts are getting popped around. It only takes one mistake though...

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper #99 Gianluigi Donnarumma

08:07 PM BST

5 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

First chance falls to PSG! Newcastle tried to press into their half, but the French side kept their composure to play through pressure with Zaire Emery carrying it forward. Mbappe had Trippier pinned back and lifted a cross to Dembele at the back post but his volley flew narrowly wide. Nice move from the visitors, who are leaving a really mobile front four up against Trippier, Schar, Lascelles and Burn.

08:04 PM BST

2 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Jermaine Jenas says Newcastle have made a good start to the match 30 seconds in with the ball yet to hit the grass...

Still trying to ascertain PSG’s shape going forward and how all these attacking players fit together. It looks like Dembele and Muani on the flanks with Mbappe buzzing around Ramos in a more central position.

Newcastle sit a 4-5-1 defensive shape but then jump out to press when PSG pass back, and Gordon closes down Marquinhos near the corner flag. The winger waves his arms to pump the crowd up, but PSG have the goal kick.

08:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

PSG get the game under way. Newcastle playing in white shorts which is a change from the norm at home.

Fans of Newcastle United look on as they wave a flag prior

07:59 PM BST

A huge roar after the Champions League anthem

It was not so long ago Newcastle were losing to Cambridge United in the FA Cup. PSG will try to take the venom out of this atmosphere by keeping the ball and winning fouls, but they need to guard against dallying because Newcastle will be after them in the first few minutes.

Newcastle United fans with flags inside the stadium before the match

07:58 PM BST

The players are in the tunnel

I think Isak is key for Newcastle tonight. They struggled to move up the pitch at Milan and Isak needs to hold the ball and link to Gordon and Almiron to get their pace in the game. The Newcastle striker is up against two wise centre-halves in Marquinhos and Skriniar. Howe’s team must also try to exploit their three vs two in central midfield.

07:50 PM BST

The flags' are out at St James' Park

The stadium is awash with black and white and it looks like every fan is in their seat a good 10 minutes before kick-off. No doubt there will be cheers for the Champions League anthem (unless they are unhappy with Uefa FFP regulations...)

Newcastle United fans in the stands before facing PSG

07:44 PM BST

The atmosphere is building now

Newcastle United fans in the stands before their Champions League match vs PSG

07:37 PM BST

Luke with an update from St James'

Newcastle city centre began to fill up from teatime onwards, with every bar and restaurant within walking distance of St James’ Park packed and boisterous. A lot of those fans will not have tickets for the game itself but it shows how the whole city comes alive on big football occasions like this.

My colleague Jason Burt has just told me that PSG have picked a very attacking side, with four attacking players up front and two in midfield.

I think Eddie Howe will be quietly happy about that because I don’t think Newcastle are going to play with the handbrake on themselves. If PSG are going to come at them and look to win the game, Newcastle are generally better in free flowing open games than they are trying to break teams down - especially at home.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon

07:26 PM BST

Howe on Tonali's responsibility tonight

Sandro is one of the players in the squad with Champions League experience. I think he is an outstanding and suited to nights like this. We really hope it goes well today. He is an outstanding talent and I think our midfield looks strong today.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United FC (8) arrives for the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC

07:22 PM BST

Howe on stopping Mbappe

We don’t tend to focus on individuals and we have done our work on him.,We have to respect the talent he has. We have prepared for both [playing centrally and wide] and then the hard bit is implementing our plan to try and nullify his threat.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe

07:17 PM BST

Eddie Howe on PSG's tactical surprise

We’re delighted to be here, we want to succeed and do really well so it’s a big night for us. It’s all about the detail of how we play. They’ve changed their team slightly so we have to be tactically of them but also try to hurt them ourselves, I think we have the players to do that. I hope we have a good start in the match because I think that will really settle use down.

Former French Footballer and current Television Pundit, David Ginola, interviews Eddie Howe

07:09 PM BST

Alexander Isak looks excited for the night

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (14) arrives for the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain

07:05 PM BST

PSG team news: Luis Enrique picks very attacking line-up

Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ugarte, Zaire Emery; Dembele, Muani, Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos

Subs: Navas, Fabian, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Barcola, Tenas

By my count that is a team with three strikers in it, and you could make the case for Ousmane Dembele being classed as a forward too. The only certainty I see is that Dembele will play from the right. Goncalo Ramos is a true centre-forward while Mbappe likes playing from the left. Does that mean Kolo Muani playing off the front? Will be interesting to see how it plays out. A lot resting on Ugarte and Zaire Emery in midfield. Vitinha usually plays with them but is on the bench.

06:59 PM BST

Some more scenes from outside the ground

Police officers are seen outside the stadium before the match

PSG fans outside St James' Park

06:56 PM BST

Kylian Mbappe has arrived...wonder if Luis Enrique will find room for him

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain

06:51 PM BST

Newcastle team news: Joelinton not fit enough to make squad

Starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Anderson, Murphy, L. Miley

That team is not Newcastle’s strongest team and their squad is stretched by injuries. Two goalkeepers and four full-backs on the bench. Still, there is pace in the wide areas through Almiron and Gordon which could be vital on a night when they may be forced to play on the counter-attack.

06:44 PM BST

Objects being thrown between both sets of supporters

Among them a traffic cone it seems:

A cone is thrown outside of St James' Park

06:36 PM BST

PSG ultras in Newcastle city centre

Paris St Germain fans walk to the stadium behind a banner before the match

06:35 PM BST

06:34 PM BST

How will Newcastle's up-and-at-them style translate in Europe?

Champions League football returns to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since 2003, and it is one of the most exciting games of this year’s group stage as Paris St-Germain come to town.

Newcastle were fortunate to escape from their first Champions League game at AC Milan with a goalless draw, and how Eddie Howe’s team adapt to Europe’s top club competition will be interesting. There is an argument that their hard-running style could make things very awkward for opponents, especially at home. However, there have been examples down the years of English clubs struggling to impress a more direct style on technically proficient opponents in Europe, and a lack of control was certainly a problem for Newcastle at San Siro.

The absence of Joelinton and Joe Willock impaired them in that match, two players whose ball-carrying in midfield can move the team up the pitch. The pair remain absent through injury while Callum Wilson is also expected to miss out. Anthony Gordon has been in fine form of late, but will be up against another flyer in PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. Newcastle will also be without Sven Botman until after the international break. Their general performances remain strong domestically, but this test promises to stretch them.

Howe said: “We’re really looking forward to the game. I can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere that our fans create here tomorrow. It’s going to be a memorable night and hopefully, our performance can make it that way too.”

PSG head coach Luis Enrique was complimentary when speaking about Newcastle, and his new-look team were worthy winners over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. Lionel Messi and Neymar have departed, with France team-mates Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani the supporting cast around Kylian Mbappe in attack. 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is one of the outstanding prospects in Europe while combative defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte was recruited in the summer. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe is an injury absence. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are viewed as the three strongest contenders to win the competition, and maybe that a lack of hype around PSG will be welcome.

Full team news on the way shortly.

