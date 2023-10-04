Newcastle United vs PSG live: Score and updates from the Champions League group stage

Newcastle celebrate Dan Burn's goal being awared - Reuters/Lee Smith

08:50 PM BST

45 minutes+4: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

PSG finally supply some service to their attackers, but no blue shirt was attacking Dembele’s low cross and Newcastle clear for a corner which the home team deal with. Luis Enrique’s tactical experiment has not worked so far.

08:48 PM BST

45 minutes: Newcastle 2 PSG 0

This half has just gone from positive, to good, to the stuff of dreams now. PSG whip a free-kick in and Pope comes off his line to punch. There are SEVEN minutes of stoppage time to play.

08:45 PM BST

GOOOOOAAAL! Dan Burn header given after a Var check

The Var check took a good two minutes but the goal has been awarded and St James’ erupts again.Bruno G was onside when the ball was played back to him by Tonali and Burn’s header stands. There were suggestions of a Lascelles handball which Var may have checked but the goal is given and Newcastle are in dreamland!

08:42 PM BST

40 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

What an almighty scramble in the PSG penalty area. I think Lascelles may have handled it when he went up for a header, then the ball broke for Almiron who saw a shot saved by Donnarumma.

Bruno G then stood up a cross to the back stick for Burn to attack, who planted a header at goal which looked over the line but Donnarumma clawed away. The referee blew his whistle, the crowd held their breath, but then he gave offside.

But hang on...Var is checking the offside. Replays show Burn’s header was over the line!

Newcastle United's Dan Burn scores their second goal past Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma

08:39 PM BST

38 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

That was really poor defending from Lucas Hernandez at left-back for PSG, first to let Almiron drift in behind him and then to trip him when Marquinhos was across on the cover. Another set-piece in a dangerous area for Newcastle.

08:38 PM BST

Luke's thoughts from St James'

The noise when Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle the lead was as loud, so loud in fact that the stadium vibrated with the shockwaves.

After a difficult start, Newcastle have settled into this game and PSG have looked far too lackadaisical at the back as they look to play through the Magpies press.Long way to go and PSG have so many rapid attacking players they are going to stretch the defence at some point. The French side currently look a little rattled. The fact the home fans are cheering every tackle like a goal seems to have discombobulated them a little bit.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring their first goal

08:36 PM BST

34 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Worrying moments for Newcastle here with Isak down after a clash of heads. He is bleeding quite substantially from a cut, and the physios are checking for concussion. It looks like the Newcastle striker is being bandaged Terry Butcher style and is going to carry one. There is no Callum Wilson on the bench due to injury.

08:32 PM BST

30 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Ugarte is being left isolated in midfield for PSG, and he was grateful for the referee’s whistle as Tonali swarmed all over him. This game suits Newcastle now - they can defend in shape, deny space behind for Dembele and Mbappe and wait for mistakes to unleash Almiron and Gordon on the break.

08:29 PM BST

28 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Kolo Muani was fortunate to win a foul on the left flank against Trippier. Zaire Emery, the 17-year-old, has been the pick of PSG’s players, and another burst through the lines causes problem. Schar does well to step across in front of Ramos and gets an arm in the face for his trouble.

08:28 PM BST

25 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Zaire-Emery steps through midfield and lashes a shot not far wide of the post. Newcastle have defended their penalty box pretty well on the occasions PSG have broke free of the pressure.

Trippier helps the ball on and Marquinhos glares at his goalkeeper as he is forced to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The corner was played to Schar at the edge of the box whose shot was fizzed just wide of the post. Newcastle close to a second.

08:21 PM BST

20 minutes: Newcastle 1 PSG 0

Newcastle were just starting to throw a blanket over PSG in the minutes before their goal, and the increased pressure paid off. The crowd are buoyant now, cheering every tackle and throw-in award that goes their way. Both teams might just need five minutes to clear their heads.

08:19 PM BST

GOOOOAAAALLL! Almiron gives Newcastle the lead

St James’ Park is shaking and Newcastle’s high press pays dividends. It was a careless loose ball from Marquinhos chipped into midfield, which did not get beyond the head of Bruno. He nodded the ball down for Isak to shoot on the turn from the edge of the box, it was beaten away by Donnarumma but there was Almiron to tuck away the rebound with a well-placed finish. The perfect start.

ABSOLUTE SCENES! 🤩



Newcastle have LIFT OFF in the #UCL ✈️



What a moment for Miguel Almirón and The Magpies ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0zAK0x51BG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

08:17 PM BST

16 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Ugarte is very lucky to escape a yellow after catching Tonali with a late challenge. Free-kick in a crossing position left of centre, Trippier to take. He might even fancy the shot here...with some rain slickening the pitch. But his shot is straight into the wall. The last five minutes have been more encouraging for Newcastle though.

08:15 PM BST

13 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

That was nice from Newcastle, a delicate touch from Tonali releasing Isak down the left. He tries to drive into the box but his shot is charged down by Marquinhos.

The Hakimi presents Almiron with a stray pass 30 yards from goal but he rather slashes at his shot and it flies well over. Probably should have hit the target from there. Newcastle starting to get their teeth into this.

08:12 PM BST

11 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Newcastle get some possession in the PSG half but Burn and Gordon got their wires crossed, and the ball ran out for a throw. Bruno does well in the Newcastle midfield to keep the ball and spread play to the right, before Isak was a touch unfortunate to be penalised for a nudge in the back of Skriniar.

08:10 PM BST

8 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Newcastle had the chance to lift a free-kick into the box, but Donnarumma claimed it at the second attempt. PSG are showing real composure in their build-up at the moment, Newcastle are trying to get in their faces to disrupt them but the the black and white shirts are getting popped around. It only takes one mistake though...

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper #99 Gianluigi Donnarumma

08:07 PM BST

5 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

First chance falls to PSG! Newcastle tried to press into their half, but the French side kept their composure to play through pressure with Zaire Emery carrying it forward. Mbappe had Trippier pinned back and lifted a cross to Dembele at the back post but his volley flew narrowly wide. Nice move from the visitors, who are leaving a really mobile front four up against Trippier, Schar, Lascelles and Burn.

08:04 PM BST

2 minutes: Newcastle 0 PSG 0

Jermaine Jenas says Newcastle have made a good start to the match 30 seconds in with the ball yet to hit the grass...

Still trying to ascertain PSG’s shape going forward and how all these attacking players fit together. It looks like Dembele and Muani on the flanks with Mbappe buzzing around Ramos in a more central position.

Newcastle sit a 4-5-1 defensive shape but then jump out to press when PSG pass back, and Gordon closes down Marquinhos near the corner flag. The winger waves his arms to pump the crowd up, but PSG have the goal kick.

08:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

PSG get the game under way. Newcastle playing in white shorts which is a change from the norm at home.

Fans of Newcastle United look on as they wave a flag prior

07:59 PM BST

A huge roar after the Champions League anthem

It was not so long ago Newcastle were losing to Cambridge United in the FA Cup. PSG will try to take the venom out of this atmosphere by keeping the ball and winning fouls, but they need to guard against dallying because Newcastle will be after them in the first few minutes.

Newcastle United fans with flags inside the stadium before the match

07:58 PM BST

The players are in the tunnel

I think Isak is key for Newcastle tonight. They struggled to move up the pitch at Milan and Isak needs to hold the ball and link to Gordon and Almiron to get their pace in the game. The Newcastle striker is up against two wise centre-halves in Marquinhos and Skriniar. Howe’s team must also try to exploit their three vs two in central midfield.

07:50 PM BST

The flags' are out at St James' Park

The stadium is awash with black and white and it looks like every fan is in their seat a good 10 minutes before kick-off. No doubt there will be cheers for the Champions League anthem (unless they are unhappy with Uefa FFP regulations...)

Newcastle United fans in the stands before facing PSG

07:44 PM BST

The atmosphere is building now

Newcastle United fans in the stands before their Champions League match vs PSG

07:37 PM BST

Luke with an update from St James'

Newcastle city centre began to fill up from teatime onwards, with every bar and restaurant within walking distance of St James’ Park packed and boisterous. A lot of those fans will not have tickets for the game itself but it shows how the whole city comes alive on big football occasions like this.

My colleague Jason Burt has just told me that PSG have picked a very attacking side, with four attacking players up front and two in midfield.

I think Eddie Howe will be quietly happy about that because I don’t think Newcastle are going to play with the handbrake on themselves. If PSG are going to come at them and look to win the game, Newcastle are generally better in free flowing open games than they are trying to break teams down - especially at home.

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon

07:26 PM BST

Howe on Tonali's responsibility tonight

Sandro is one of the players in the squad with Champions League experience. I think he is an outstanding and suited to nights like this. We really hope it goes well today. He is an outstanding talent and I think our midfield looks strong today.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United FC (8) arrives for the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC

07:22 PM BST

Howe on stopping Mbappe

We don’t tend to focus on individuals and we have done our work on him.,We have to respect the talent he has. We have prepared for both [playing centrally and wide] and then the hard bit is implementing our plan to try and nullify his threat.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe

07:17 PM BST

Eddie Howe on PSG's tactical surprise

We’re delighted to be here, we want to succeed and do really well so it’s a big night for us. It’s all about the detail of how we play. They’ve changed their team slightly so we have to be tactically of them but also try to hurt them ourselves, I think we have the players to do that. I hope we have a good start in the match because I think that will really settle use down.

Former French Footballer and current Television Pundit, David Ginola, interviews Eddie Howe

07:09 PM BST

Alexander Isak looks excited for the night

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (14) arrives for the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain

07:05 PM BST

PSG team news: Luis Enrique picks very attacking line-up

Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ugarte, Zaire Emery; Dembele, Muani, Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos

Subs: Navas, Fabian, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Barcola, Tenas

By my count that is a team with three strikers in it, and you could make the case for Ousmane Dembele being classed as a forward too. The only certainty I see is that Dembele will play from the right. Goncalo Ramos is a true centre-forward while Mbappe likes playing from the left. Does that mean Kolo Muani playing off the front? Will be interesting to see how it plays out. A lot resting on Ugarte and Zaire Emery in midfield. Vitinha usually plays with them but is on the bench.

06:59 PM BST

Some more scenes from outside the ground

Police officers are seen outside the stadium before the match

PSG fans outside St James' Park

06:56 PM BST

Kylian Mbappe has arrived...wonder if Luis Enrique will find room for him

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain

06:51 PM BST

Newcastle team news: Joelinton not fit enough to make squad

Starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Anderson, Murphy, L. Miley

That team is not Newcastle’s strongest team and their squad is stretched by injuries. Two goalkeepers and four full-backs on the bench. Still, there is pace in the wide areas through Almiron and Gordon which could be vital on a night when they may be forced to play on the counter-attack.

06:44 PM BST

Objects being thrown between both sets of supporters

PSG Ultras and Newcastle United fans stand off in the city centre #NUFC pic.twitter.com/iAoRT6wF6u — Adam Pearson (YT) ⚫️⚪️ (@AdamP1242) October 4, 2023

Among them a traffic cone it seems:

A cone is thrown outside of St James' Park

06:36 PM BST

PSG ultras in Newcastle city centre

Paris St Germain fans walk to the stadium behind a banner before the match

06:35 PM BST

06:34 PM BST

How will Newcastle's up-and-at-them style translate in Europe?

Champions League football returns to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since 2003, and it is one of the most exciting games of this year’s group stage as Paris St-Germain come to town.

Newcastle were fortunate to escape from their first Champions League game at AC Milan with a goalless draw, and how Eddie Howe’s team adapt to Europe’s top club competition will be interesting. There is an argument that their hard-running style could make things very awkward for opponents, especially at home. However, there have been examples down the years of English clubs struggling to impress a more direct style on technically proficient opponents in Europe, and a lack of control was certainly a problem for Newcastle at San Siro.

The absence of Joelinton and Joe Willock impaired them in that match, two players whose ball-carrying in midfield can move the team up the pitch. The pair remain absent through injury while Callum Wilson is also expected to miss out. Anthony Gordon has been in fine form of late, but will be up against another flyer in PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. Newcastle will also be without Sven Botman until after the international break. Their general performances remain strong domestically, but this test promises to stretch them.

Howe said: “We’re really looking forward to the game. I can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere that our fans create here tomorrow. It’s going to be a memorable night and hopefully, our performance can make it that way too.”

PSG head coach Luis Enrique was complimentary when speaking about Newcastle, and his new-look team were worthy winners over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. Lionel Messi and Neymar have departed, with France team-mates Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani the supporting cast around Kylian Mbappe in attack. 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is one of the outstanding prospects in Europe while combative defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte was recruited in the summer. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe is an injury absence. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are viewed as the three strongest contenders to win the competition, and maybe that a lack of hype around PSG will be welcome.

Full team news on the way shortly.