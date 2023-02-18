Ruthless Liverpool stun Newcastle United before Nick Pope is sent off

Nick Pope - Getty Images/Stu Forster

By Luke Edwards, Northern Football Writer at St James' Park

It is not just significant in terms of the race for a Champions League place. Liverpool are back within touching distance in their pursuit, but Newcastle will head into their first cup final for 24 years looking jaded and without one of their best players, goalkeeper Nick Pope.

We will find out just how damaging that is at Wembley next weekend, but after 17 unbeaten league games, they will head into their Carabao Cup final with their third-choice goalkeeper and the bitter taste of defeat in their system.

Newcastle are stumbling, key players appear to have lost form, just as Liverpool’s have regained their bounce.

This must give Jurgen Klopp and his players a spring in their step. Newcastle had not lost at home since Liverpool were last here back in April 2021 but they were sliced apart by some precise, clinical attacking play.

This was Liverpool’s trademark, this was their thing. They did it as well as any side in Europe. Both their goals came from delicious passes, the first from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the second from Mo Salah. Both had picked up little pockets of space and found the perfectly timed runs of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. It was Liverpool at their lethal best.

As was the magnificent long ball out from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, spinning invitingly into the path of Salah that led to Pope’s sending off.

A bad start for Newcastle turned into a disastrous one. With back up keeper Martin Dubravka cup tied from his loan spell at Manchester United, Eddie Howe will have to rely on third choice Loris Karius, who has not played a first-team game for more than two years.

Nick Pope reacts to his red card

Liverpool had done so much damage inside the first half an hour and, crucially, are now just six points behind the Magpies with a game in hand. Liverpool are back and that is ominous for those above them. Newcastle actually started well.

Saint-Maximin's driving run from the halfway line sent Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold into retreat. That is always dangerous. If Saint-Maximin builds up speed you are in trouble as he can change direction far quicker than a defender can shift their body. Cutting inside on to his right, he picked out Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguay international had time and space but his first touch was so poor that he lost it, allowing Alisson to get off his line and close him down, the Brazilian spreading himself wide to smother the shot.

Teams normally double mark Saint-Maximin rather than let him go one-on-one with a full back and the Frenchman was dancing around the Liverpool man again moments later on his way to the byline. His cross should have picked out a teammate.

Alexander-Arnold, though, remains one of the finest attacking right backs in Europe and it was his vision and skill that gave Liverpool the lead. A moment of brilliance, curling a pass over the head of centre backs Sven Botman and Fabian Schar into the path of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan controlled the ball superbly and smashed a shot past Nick Pope. It was not, though a moment Kieran Trippier will want to be reminded of, as he had not only let Nunez move into the middle from the left flank, he had also been a yard behind the rest of the Newcastle backline to play him onside.

To make one mistake is excusable when you have been as reliable as Trippier but to make the same one twice in the same game is not acceptable for a player with his experience.

When Mo Salah chipped a lovely pass into the area to find Cody Gakpo, it was Trippier who was once again responsible for playing him onside, once again standing at least a yard deeper than his defensive partners.

The Premier League meanest defence had conceded two goals inside 20 minutes and their captain was largely to blame.

Cody Gakpo beats Nick Pope for Liverpool's second

It got even worse. A terrible free-kick from Trippier, straight into the arms of Alisson, ended up with Nick Pope being sent off, the Newcastle goalkeeper slipping as he came out of his area to try and stop a pinpoint long pass from his Liverpool counterpart reaching Mo Salah. Instead, all he could do was grab the ball with his hands way outside of the penalty box.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had his head in his hands, this game surely already lost and his goalkeeper had now got himself banned for the Carabao Cup final next week.

Newcastle looked crushed but recovered a little, Saint-Maximin once again spreading panic through the Liverpool defence, his shot tipped on to the bar by Alisson. The Magpies hit the woodwork again before half time, Dan Burn’s header from a corner. The ten men were playing well but surely too much damage had been done.

And it had. Newcastle were brave with ten but they were still well beaten.

Newcastle rocked by Pope red card: as it happened

Newcastle will have to pick up the pieces before Manchester United at Wembley. Liverpool go into a Champions League tie against Real Madrid with growing belief that the worst is behind them.

Howe speaking to BBC Sport about Pope's red card

I've not had a proper word with him but I've seen him and he looks visibly upset. He's been outstanding for us this season. It was probably technically handball but I don't know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me it was a harsh reaction but I understand if it's in the rules. It's harsh for Nick because he's been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him. We've got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season as has Loris [Karius].

Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's season

It's been a season where we haven't had much confidence. We've had good performances here and there but no consistent period so far. We're used to going on winning streaks, we know how to put them together. It's starting to feel - and look - like the Liverpool team that we're used to. It's a great stepping stone for us. It's the same set of players as last season, but we've put that aside and it's looking like a team that can string together a lot of wins between now and the end of the season.

How the race for top four is shaping up

More from Van Dijk

It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes but I'm happy to be contributing to the team. I think this whole season has proven any team can beat any team. We want to find consistency with what we have been doing the last five years. We want to be building consistency as a club. Today and in the last game against Everton we showed that. This is a good step and we'll take it. On to the next one.

Klopp knows he needed his goalkeeper today

Manager Juergen Klopp of Liverpool (R) weith goalkeeper Alisson

Van Dijk on the win

The red card changed the game a bit, for them but also for us. We could have done things better. But there is a reason that we are the only team to come here and win this season. We can be proud, we take it. It can be a bit of a mind game [playing with 10 men]. You have a lot of the ball, play more passes and can get sloppy.

A day to forget for Pope

Nick Pope conceded twice before being sent off in the 22nd minute - the earliest a goalkeeper has conceded twice and been sent off in a Premier League game.

Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Nick Pope (front L) reacts after receiving a red card during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool

Bubble burst

Newcastle conceded as many goals in the opening 17 minutes of this game as they did in their previous eight Premier League matches combined.

FT: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

A very important win for Liverpool, who are now six points off Newcastle in the Champions League places with a game in hand. After winning the Merseyside derby, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the likes of Van Dijk, Jota and Firmino coming back from injury.

It was a strange game, though. Newcastle created chances even after Nick Pope was sent off in the first half, and there was evidence of Liverpool's lingering fragility.

Newcastle could have crumbled but stuck at it. Attention turns to the Carabao Cup final, when they will be without their No 1 goalkeeper, but their league form has trailed off.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe

Three minutes of added time to play

Jota almost gets his goal after going around Dubravka but Newcastle get back on the line to clear the ball before Salah could score a tap-in.

88 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Diogo Jota never usually lets you down in the air, but he sends a header wide from a few yards out. That should have been the third Liverpool goal and game over confirmed.

86 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool with another hairy defensive moment, Saint-Maximin sniffing around a short back-pass, but Alisson stepped in just in time. Dan Burn dives in and catches Salah with a late lunge, but just a throw-in given.

83 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

What a chance for Newcastle and Wilson! Once again Alisson denies the home team after more slack Liverpool defending. Klopp will be furious that they have made heavy weather of this.

Excellent tackle from Milner on Saint-Maximin in the middle of the park.

80 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Alexander-Arnold sends Dan Burn for a hot dog to set Liverpool away on the break but Ritchie does well to sprint back and intercept Salah's box in the area. Liverpool corner. Headed clear by Newcastle.

77 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Matt Ritchie, on as a sub, whips a really dangerous cross in from the left but Van Dijk was there to head it away. Murphy is found wide right by Saint-Maximin but he shanks his cross into the side-netting.

75 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Robertson was in with a shooting chance but he tried to put it on a plate for Salah but the pass was behind the forward. Newcastle come forward again, they are still trying to find that first goal which could spark a comeback.

73 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool keeping possession without looking too menacing as an attacking force. Firmino and Jota coming on underlines what a strong squad Klopp still possesses, providing they avoid major injury problems.

71 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Joelinton's problem does not look too serious. In fact, he is a bit disappointed with Eddie Howe for taking him off with Wembley in mind. "I'm doing it for you," says Howe as Joelinton walks to take his seat on the bench.

Newcastle United's Joelinton receives medical attention after sustaining an injury

68 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Robertson makes a run into the box and he was found, but he could not adjust his feet to get the shot off. Then Elliott's deflected strike loops into the arms of Dubravka.

Another injury worry for Newcastle...Joelinton is down and stretching his hamstring out.

66 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Joelinton with a good burst through midfield but his shot from 25 yards was charged down. Far too easy for him to skip through challenges from a Liverpool perspective. Longstaff then does well to shift his feet, and Milner cleans him out. Somehow he gets away without a yellow.

64 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle with a couple of changes: the home fans will be delighted to see Callum Wilson come on for Isak. Gordon replaces Almiron, while Murphy is on for Trippier.

06:52 PM

61 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Saint-Maximin has not stopped trying to drag Newcastle forward. This time it is down the left, pushing Van Dijk into the penalty area, but he shoots horribly over from a tight angle.

59 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Nunez threatening on the break for Liverpool, cutting inside from the left and shooting with his right, but Dubravka got down quickly to make the save.

Now it looks like Nunez is going off with that shoulder problem. Liverpool fans will be hoping that is precautionary.

Klopp is actually making a quadruple sub: Elliott, Milner, Jota and Firmino on. Nunez, Gakpo, Henderson and Bajcetic off.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reacts after sustaining an injury

56 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Mis-communication between Van Dijk and Alisson, with the defender heading a long ball beyond his goalkeeper and out for a Newcastle corner. Schar was free to win the header, but he skewed the attempt horribly. He just needed to guide that towards the bottom corner.

53 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Decent chance for Newcastle and once again Saint-Maximin is the source of it. Driving run down the right and his low cross finds Isak who shoots over on the turn. At the other end, Nunez and Trippier have collided and both players are on the turf. Nunez is holding his shoulder.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (C) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool

50 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Henderson gallops forward on the outside of Salah but Trippier does well to head his cross clear at the back post. Liverpool have slowed the tempo of this game down effectively.

48 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Almiron shows tremendous endeavour to sprint back down the line and fight for a loose ball. Liverpool then play a bit of keep-ball but Joelinton does well to defend against Alexander-Arnold.

Then Joelinton blasts the ball into the face of Longstaff from close quarters. It's taken the wind out of the Newcastle midfielder, but he looks fine to continue.

Newcastle get us going

They have started the half on the front foot. If they score the next goal it's game on, if Liverpool score the next goal it is all over.

The players are back out for the second half

It could well be Loris Karius, their third-choice goalkeeper, against Manchester United in the cup final next weekend.

The reaction of a man who has lost his Wembley day out

Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Nick Pope (R) reacts after receiving a red card during the English Premier League football match

HT: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Almost everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for Newcastle. They were opened up by two quality Liverpool moves, before Nick Pope was sent off for a comical handball well outside his own penalty area. He will miss their first cup final since 1999.

Before those incidents, and even since with 10 men, Newcastle have played pretty well in general play.

Liverpool could be on their way to precious win, but Klopp will want them to defend with more solidity.

48 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Almiron tries a snap shot from the edge of the area, but he does not catch the shot and it drifts wide. The Dubravka collects a long ball over the top aimed towards Salah.

06:17 PM

Liverpool just need to manage their way through the rest of the half.

43 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool trying to re-establish some control, and Alexander-Arnold's cross deflects behind for a corner. Liverpool decide to whip a cross into the box, rather than take a short one and use the extra man. Newcastle defend.

41 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle are keeping the ball well, still testing Liverpool's defence. Saint-Maximin has the red shirts fixed whenever he gets the ball, Liverpool players do not want to go near him. Longstaff hammers a cross off Van Dijk and they have another corner.

Dan Burn hits the bar! Towering header but it just needed to be six inches lower.

06:09 PM

38 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle looking threatening from set-pieces again, but then Liverpool butchered a chance to make it 3-0. Salah just had to roll Nunez through on goal on the break but he did not connect with the pass, but then Almiron bundles Salah over at the edge of the box. Yellow card and Liverpool free-kick.

36 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

As we frequently see when it is 10v11, Liverpool are taking some time to work out what the best course of action is. Do they fly forward in search of more goals, keep the ball for fun in midfield or let Newcastle come on to them? They have not played particularly well with the extra man, and Newcastle have another corner.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk holds the head of Newcastle United's Sven Botman

Newcastle fans' banner remembering Bobby Robson

Newcastle United fans unveil a tifo of Sir Bobby Robson, on what would have been his 90th birthday

06:04 PM

33 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle fans roaring them on, they have won consecutive corners are are still committing numbers into the box. Liverpool will not be happy with the fact Dan Burn was free at the back post.

31 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool will be happy if Newcastle keep trying to swing punches, because they look so dangerous whenever Salah and Nunez have space to gallop into.

The gamble nearly pays off for Newcastle though. Saint-Maximin has Liverpool players twisted in knots in the box, but Alisson tipped his powerful strike on to the bar.

29 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle are leaving Isak and Saint-Maximin up top to try and offer a counter-attacking threat, but that will leave mountains of work for Joelinton, Longstaff and Almiron in midfield. Liverpool just trying to keep the ball.

26 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

So many strands to this debacle for Newcastle. Dubravka, who has replaced Pope, is cup-tied for the final at Wembley because he has already played for Manchester United in the competition.

Young Elliot Anderson was the player substituted. A nightmare Premier League debut, through no fault of his own.

Newcastle red card! Pope sent off

Alisson caught the cross and launched a volley forward towards the run of Salah.

Pope had rushed out of his penalty area to try and get there first, he realised he was in trouble, and dived towards the ball head-first. He did not make a clean connection and he the ball hit his hand.

Certain red card. That means Pope is OUT of the Carabao Cup final next weekend. Dubravka replaces him.

So it turns out he is fallible...

20 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Newcastle were on top in the first 10 minutes but Liverpool have sliced them open with two moments of real quality.

Fabinho has been shown a yellow card for a late challenge. Alisson does well to claim the cross.

GOOOOAAAALLL! Gakpo makes it two

What a superb team goal. It started with a disguised no-touch turn from Bajcetic in midfield, who baited the press before spinning into space. The ball was worked to Salah in a No 10 position, and he gave the Newcastle defence the eyes with a chipped pass into the box. Gakpo brought it down on his chest, completely unmarked, and made no mistake.

Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (L) shoots and score his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east

15 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool fancying this, Henderson whips a really dangerous ball across the area which took a deflection. Liverpool's corner is cleared, before Saint-Maximin leads Newcastle away on the counter. His pass towards Isak is too heavy and Alisson claims.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal

13 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

Newcastle's defence has been so strong this season, but their distances were too big there and Nunez stood right in the middle of them. It was a quality take from the Liverpoool striker, though. Newcastle's fast start has been punctured.

GOOOAAAALLL! Nunez scores - but was it handball?

There will be a Var check of whether Nunez brought that down with his hand, but it was an emphatic finish.

A gap opened up between Trippier and Schar, Alexander-Arnold played the pass into space, and Nunez brought it down with his midriff.

No, that did not roll down his arm. The goal stands!

9 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool are the team doing most of the defending, Newcastle's high press is making it difficult for them to get out. Howe wants Liverpool to kick long so their two massive centre-backs can gobble up the aerial balls.

6 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Newcastle have started this game on fire, moving the ball really well from side to side, making Liverpool run without the ball. Liverpool need to weather this storm and wait for the game to settle down.

They do venture over the halfway line here, but Nunez's cut-back towards Salah was cut out.

4 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Newcastle try to feed a pass down the side of Van Dijk for Isak to chase, but it runs through to Alisson. On Van Dijk's first game back from injury, it is no surprise to see Newcastle test his sharpness on the turn.

Liverpool look far too open in the early minutes, and they need Alisson to make a superb smothering save after Almiron found space in the box.

2 minutes: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

A really open first few minutes with Isak and then Nunez threatening the back of the opposition defence. Pope does well to come off his line and out of his box to sweep up. Very promising.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool battles for possession with Nick Pope of Newcastle United

KICK OFF!

Liverpool get us under way, but there are two balls on the pitch and play stops within the first minute.

Applause and then a minute's silence for Christian Atsu

Liverpool fans sign You'll Never Walk Alone.

After the whistle Dan Burn gets the crowd going. This ought to be a cracker.

Players, officials and fans observe a minutes silence in memory of former Premier League player Christian Atsu,

The players are out on the pitch

There is extra emotion inside St James' Park this afternoon, on what would have been Sir Bobby Robson's 90th birthday.

How the race for Champions League football looks

Liverpool's need to tighten up

Liverpool's last three away league games have seen them lose 3-1 to Brentford, 3-0 to Brighton and 3-0 to Wolves. They haven't conceded 3 plus goals in four consecutive away league games since September 1954.

Klopp on having Van Dijk back

It’s massive. Just having him in the dressing room is good, having him on the training pitch with his presence.

Howe on Anderson starting his first Premier League game

It's a good opportunity for him. He is a really big talent, a very good footballer. He certainly deserves his chance for the way he has trained in the last few weeks.

05:10 PM

There will be a minute's silence before the game for Christian Atsu

The former Newcastle player was found dead under rubble almost two weeks after the earthquake in Turkey where he was playing. Eddie Howe says he has referenced the tragedy in his pre-match words to his team.

All the bigwigs at St James'

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owner Jamie Reuben in attendance.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) and co-owner Jamie Reuben

The two teams analysed

No surprise that Klopp has stuck with the same midfield after Bajcetic's impressive showing in the derby on Monday night. They need all the legs they can get in there against a hard-running Newcastle team.

Eddie Howe has trusted Elliot Anderson in the engine room in the absence of Bruno Guimareas and Joe Willock.

Despite Liverpool's grim run of away results, I have a feeling they might be coming to Newcastle at a good time.

Liverpool team and subs: Van Dijk returns, same midfield

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Phillips, Kelleher.

Newcastle team and subs: Saint-Maximin preferred to Gordon out wide

04:21 PM

Jurgen Klopp: Finishing in the top four would be one of my finest achievements

By Chris Bascombe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would rank finishing in the top four this season among his greatest coaching achievements as he backed his side to recapture its best form.

Klopp believes his team has the capacity to embark on an extended unbeaten run having been encouraged by Monday’s Merseyside derby performance.

A result against fourth-placed Newcastle United would strengthen that resolve, with Klopp tentatively seeing similarities with the 2020-21 season when Liverpool recovered from a torrid mid-season to finish third.

“Yes,” Klopp replied when asked if Champions League qualification would rate as highly as major trophy wins.

“It would be cool. But it's a long way (off).”

There have already been enough false dawns in this campaign to make Klopp cautious about the impact of the 2-0 win over Everton.

"It could happen (a long winning run), but we don't think it will happen (without hard work),” said Klopp.

“Newcastle is already difficult enough but it must be much more difficult for Newcastle than it was for all the other teams we have visited recently.

"You need to be stable to go through this (kind of winning run). That's the difference at the moment. The games we won against Aston Villa and Leicester after the World Cup and this game against Everton - this was us. The intensity was there. Yes, the goals were counter-attacks, but with all the bad things we did this season we still have the second-most shots on targets and we still have the second highest possession.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who hopes Liverpool can build on their encouraging derby victory in Saturday's "massive" clash

Klopp left Jordan Henderson and Fabinho out of several games before recalling them for the derby, suggesting they needed time to physically and psychologically refresh after such a demanding few years.

"The World Cup was massively influential,” he said.

“Some deal better with it and some deal less good with it. Some trained more, some played less. It was really, really long since the start of the season and for us the end of last season was the latest possible and then it was 'go again’. It’s not just physical, it's your mental health.

"This is a long, long year, and for some players only a two and half week break since July 2021.”

Klopp meanwhile believes some Uefa employees must be held accountable after the damning independent report into last year’s Champions League Final held the governing body ‘primarily responsible’ for the chaotic organisation.

Klopp said: "I don't think Mr (Aleksander) Ceferin (Uefa President) made the decision, but somebody put all the papers together saying what the best place (for the final) is,” said Klopp.

“There are other people who bring that together. Maybe one of them should think if there is not a better place for them in another job.”