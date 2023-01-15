Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League today.
The Magpies are flying high under Eddie Howe, fourth in the table and unbeaten since the end of August in this competition - though they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup recently. Goalless draws with Leeds and Arsenal recently leave them slightly adrift of the Manchester clubs above them, but a top-four finish this term would represent huge progress.
Fulham, meanwhile, are into the top six after four wins on the spin, including a derby win over Chelsea last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from suspension today to face his former club.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Kick-off at 2pm GMT
Newcastle - Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton
Fulham - Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa; Joao Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic
13:36 , Karl Matchett
13:35 , admin
Newcastle head into this game buoyed on by their mid-week victory in the EFL cup which sees Eddie Howe's side through to the semi-finals. They are unbeaten since their return to Premier League action after the World Cup and after an impressive draw against Arsenal in their last league fixture, the Magpies know a win here will move them back into third place and just a point behind defending champions Manchester City.
13:33 , Karl Matchett
Newcastle hoping to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the Premier League.
13:33 , admin
13:32 , admin
Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Fulham from St. James' Park.
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:00 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
13:30 , admin
