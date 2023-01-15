Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League today.

The Magpies are flying high under Eddie Howe, fourth in the table and unbeaten since the end of August in this competition - though they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup recently. Goalless draws with Leeds and Arsenal recently leave them slightly adrift of the Manchester clubs above them, but a top-four finish this term would represent huge progress.

Fulham, meanwhile, are into the top six after four wins on the spin, including a derby win over Chelsea last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from suspension today to face his former club.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick-off at 2pm GMT

Newcastle - Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Fulham - Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa; Joao Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Newcastle United FC - Fulham FC

Newcastle United vs Fulham confirmed lineups

13:36 , Karl Matchett

Here are the teams again for today’s clash:

Newcastle - Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Fulham - Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa; Joao Palhinha, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:35 , admin

Newcastle head into this game buoyed on by their mid-week victory in the EFL cup which sees Eddie Howe's side through to the semi-finals. They are unbeaten since their return to Premier League action after the World Cup and after an impressive draw against Arsenal in their last league fixture, the Magpies know a win here will move them back into third place and just a point behind defending champions Manchester City.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:33 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle hoping to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the Premier League.

Story continues

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:33 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:32 , admin

Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Fulham from St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

An unchanged starting XI. 👊



HOWAY NEWCASTLE! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mALXMAN1fT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 15, 2023

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Newcastle United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin