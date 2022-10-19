Newcastle United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Everton in the Premier League today.

The Magpies are up to sixth and are five unbeaten, including a goalless draw with Man United at the weekend. They have only lose once in the top flight this term, the same as the top three, but injuries in attack have hampered them somewhat at times. Alexander Isak is out for the coming weeks after signing this summer.

Everton had just started to find a bit of form themselves but two defeats recently leave them 14th in the table. Goals have still been a problem with the Toffees netting eight in 10 matches this season. Everton have drawn four times this term, with Newcastle drawing six - more than any other team, with the Toffees joint-second in that regard.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

  • Newcastle United vs Everton team news

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

19:54 , admin

Yellow Card Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira

19:53 , admin

Coleman and Wilson square up to each other after the latter takes issue with how long Onana was spending on the floor after taking a knock.

19:51 , admin

Guimaraes leads a Newcastle break and funnells an incisive pass through to Almiron, who was charging into Everton's half. But Pickford is equal to the move and cuts it out quick.

19:50 , admin

Gordon does well to win a foul and, in the process, kill a nascent Newcastle attack.

19:47 , admin

Newcastle try a smart free-kick that sees Trippier and Guimaraes work together before picking out Wilson in the penalty area - only for his header to be easily claimed by Pickford.

19:45 , admin

19:45 , admin

Play has been resumed and Gordon has returned to the field.

19:44 , admin

Gordon is down in pain after suffering a strong challenge from Burn.

19:43 , admin

19:42 , admin

Both sides seem to be relatively evenly matched based on the opening ten minutes.

19:40 , admin

CHANCE! Murphy picks up the ball on the left flank and comes inside on his right foot, driving past a couple of opponents before unleashing an attempt on goal. It fails to work Pickford but it does fly only just wide and high or the top right corner of the net.

19:39 , admin

19:38 , admin

19:38 , admin

Newcastle do their best to construct an attack, with Trippier serving as creator-in-chief. Guimaraes gets a shot off from the edge of the box but it flies over the bar and fails to trouble Pickford.

19:38 , admin

19:37 , admin

Yellow Card Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

19:35 , admin

Pickford, formerly of Sunderland, of course, is being treated to quite a hostile atmosophere here at St. James' Park.

19:34 , admin

Newcastle start by pressing Everton but the visitors have already broken well - Onana carrying the ball forward, deep into Newcastle's half, before finding Iwobi. Nothing came of the move but it was perhaps a snapshot of what can be expected during this game.

19:31 , admin

We're underway here at St. James' Park.

19:31 , admin

19:31 , admin

19:26 , admin

19:18 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:10 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his last four Premier League games against Everton, scoring braces in September 2019 with Bournemouth, and home and away with Newcastle in the 2020-21 campaign.

19:00 , admin

Everton are winless in their last six midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League away games (D4 L2), having won each of their last five in a row before this.

19:00 , admin

Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games on a Wednesday (L1), having won just one of their previous 24 such fixtures beforehand (D5 L18).

19:00 , admin

After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and 2018, Everton have won just two of their subsequent eight against the Magpies (D2 L4).

19:00 , admin

Newcastle have won three of their last four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March.

19:00 , admin

Everton have made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Tottenham in London last weekend - Calvert-Lewin has come in for Maupay and Gordon has replaced McNeil. Both changes are like-for-like and shouldn't change the way the visitors set up at St. James' Park.

19:00 , admin

Newcastle have named an unchanged lineup from the side that drew 0-0 with United at Old Trafford last weekend.

19:00 , admin

EVERTON SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Neal Maupay, Tom Davies, Ruben Vinagre, James Garner.

Newcastle vs Everton team news

18:45 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Almiron, Murphy, Joelinton, Wilson

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Coady. Tarkowski, Gueye, Onana, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

19:00 , admin

EVERTON (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis, Matt Targett, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser, Joseph Willock, Elliot Anderson.

19:00 , admin

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Everton, after a tough start to the season, had been beginning to build momentum in recent weeks. Back-to-back defeats at the hands of United and Tottenham Hotspur has taken the wind out of their sales, however, and made this trip to the north-east a huge game in their bid to recapture some momentum. They're currently 14th in the league table having taken ten points from their opening ten fixtures.

Newcastle United vs Everton

19:00 , admin

Newcastle come into this one sixth in the Premier League, just a point off Manchester United in fifth and four off Chelsea and a place in the top four. They're in a good run of form, having won three of their last five, and will be confident that they can secure a home victory against Everton under the floodlights of St. James' Park.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

Hello and welcome for the live text commentary for the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park.

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

19:00 , admin

