Newcastle United vs Brentford live: latest score and updates from the Premier League

Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead from the penalty spot - PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:33 PM BST

90+9 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Gordon and Wilson try to keep the ball in the corner and do so three times. They were complaining about time wasting earlier. Strange, that. Oh, sorry. That’s game management when you do it yourself.

07:31 PM BST

90+8 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Pope comes to the edge of the area to grab a right-wing cross.

From his punt Newcastle earna corner when a series of blocks threaten to drop for Wilson until Roerslev puts it behind.

07:30 PM BST

90+7 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Yellow card for Bruno Guimaraes for an intemperate kick after being denied a free-kick himself.

07:29 PM BST

90+6 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Wilson is booked for pushing over Roerselv as he tried to take a quick throw and Gordon for dissent.

07:27 PM BST

90+4 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Schar slides in and catches Wissa before the ball a yard in from the left corner flag. Schar protests but it was man first. Free-kick. Jensen hoops it to the back post. Pope misjudges the flight but Wissa makes a total hash of the header as if surprised by the cross, bodging it wide.

07:25 PM BST

90+2 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Jensen shapes for a long throw on the right but hurls it short to Mbeumo instead. When he gets it back Jensen crosses and Burn clears it.

07:23 PM BST

90 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

We’ll have nine minutes of stoppage time.

07:21 PM BST

88 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Brentford break at pace, Maupay picking the perfect pass to put Schade in down the inside-left. Burn, covering round, makes 20 yards to knock it behind for a corner with an expertly timed sliding tackle.

07:20 PM BST

87 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Trippier curls it beyond the back post and Gordon slides in to centre on the half-volley. Flekken gathers easily.

07:19 PM BST

85 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Collins is booked for wrestling with Wilson when he left Wilson cut down his blindside. The free-kick is 28 yards out or so, virtually dead centre.

07:18 PM BST

83 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Lewis-Potter beats Almiron down the left and stands up a cross deep that Wissa cannot get any power on and floats it too close to Pope.

07:15 PM BST

No penalty

VAR tells Craig Pawson that Mbeumo’s hand was in a natural position.

Lewis-Potter ⇢ Hickey

Almiron ⇢ Barnes.

Gordon switches to the left.

07:14 PM BST

Pawson is advised to have a look at the screen

It will be up to him but surely he will overrule himself.

07:13 PM BST

Penalty!?!

Pawson awards one when Barnes heads down on to Mbeumo’s head and the ball deflects on to his hand. They were on the byline battling for Gordon’s cross. Seemed very harsh to me. Well, not harsh. Very wrong.

07:11 PM BST

78 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Schade warms Pope’s hands with a shot to the near post that was supposed to be a cross but he didn’t connect properly.

07:10 PM BST

76 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

After an absurd check for handball when the ball hit Collins shoulder, Newcastle have a corner from which Onyeka hits the deck when held off. No free-kick but the referee does stop the game and restarts it with a drop ball.

07:07 PM BST

73 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Trippier takes the Newcastle corner on the left, swinging it in. Testing Flekken’s mind and hands. The Dutch keeper does well, jumping to punch firmly upfield.

07:05 PM BST

72 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Triple Brentford substitution:

Maupay ⇢ Mee

Onyeka ⇢ Norgaard

Schade ⇢ Janelt

07:04 PM BST

70 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Ben Mee cannot go on and Frank uses the occasion to hold a coaching huddle with his players on the touchline. No substitution yet, though, so they carry on with 10 men.

07:01 PM BST

68 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Barnes gets away from Janelt and RSVPs the crowd’s invitation to shoot … by blazing it over the bar.

07:00 PM BST

66 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Flekken plucks Burn’s cross out of the air.

06:59 PM BST

64 min: Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Errors from Collins, Hickey and Flekken, who was booked for his madcap lunge, contributed to that penalty.

06:57 PM BST

Goal!

Newcastle 1-0 Brentford (Wilson, pen) Buries it top right.

06:56 PM BST

Penalty to Newcastle

Gordon makes contact with Flekken’s leg as the keeper goes out wide even though the ball was going out for a corner. Bad decision from Hickey, too, to try to find his keeper in such a tight space. Gordon initiated the contact, exploiting Flekken’s hotheaded lunge.

06:54 PM BST

59 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Mbeumo crosses menacingly from the right. Wissa thinks it’s coming to him at the back post but Schar dives in to stop it, almost diverting it past Pope but the keeper pounces on it. He then tries a quick clearance, bowling it out and Hickey throws up an arm to block. Yellow card.

The question on the ‘goal’ is whether the contact had consequence. I’m not sure it was the reason why he flapped at his punch but there was was a hand on the arm.

06:51 PM BST

No goal

Wilson has his arm around Flekken’s but it was very tame. The keeper should have been stronger as Wilson backed in.

06:50 PM BST

57 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Wilson puts the ball in the net but the referee blows for a shove on Flekken.

06:49 PM BST

55 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Hickey and Gordon have a fistful of each other’s shirts on halfway and Newcastle are awarded the free-kick. Brentford see it off, all the way back to Pope.

06:48 PM BST

52 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Newcastle keep probing away on the edge of the box, never finding the space to shoot as they try slick one-twos. The problem they have is that Brentford defend with all 11 men and there’s too much congestion. Hence the crowd keeps shouting ‘Shoot!’ because they have no faith that tippy-tappy will work against these opponents. And yet they almost work an opening when Brentford see off the thrust to 30 yards and Trippier bends in a deep cross. Flekken punchs flappily and when Barnes knocks it back across it eludes Gordon by only a matter of inches. Doesn’t look like an instinctive header of the ball but that was a decent cross and deserved better.

06:43 PM BST

50 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Burn takes one touch too many after linking up promisingly with Anderson and Barnes down the left and the crowd howls in exasperation.

Janelt tries to find Wissa with a torpedo, launching it 60 yards but goes too long.

06:41 PM BST

48 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Gordon is down clutching his knee, caught by Hickey’s boot in his followthrough as the winger tried to close down the clearance. He seems OK.

06:39 PM BST

46 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

No changes. Shay Given said at half-time that he could sense the crowd was jittery after three defeats and it was affecting the players.

06:24 PM BST

Half-time: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Newcastle improved as the half progressed but still looked very vulnerable on the break. Brentford’s slippery pace caused problems for Burn for the firts 20 minutes but Barnes has been much better helping him out since and has been getting on the front foot too.

06:22 PM BST

45+5 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

A seemingly outrageous dive from Bruno Guimaraes in the box goes unpunished.

06:21 PM BST

45+4 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Newcastle, satire is dead, complain about Flekken’s timewasting.

06:20 PM BST

45+3 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

The corner comes to naught and Jensen and Wissa can’t pierce the left side of the Newcastle defence when they launch a second wave.

06:19 PM BST

45+1 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Five minutes of stoppage time start with Anderson cutting in from the left on to his right and bending a shot that Flekken batters away. Trippier appears to be fouled by Norgaard as he tried to latch on to the clearance. The referee waves play on and Brentford break with Wissa being squeezed out in the box and Schar putting the ball behind.

Trippier hobbles back for the corner and goes spare with Craig Pawson.

Trippier, trodden on by Norgaard, gets up to question the referee's judgment - REUTERS/Scott Heppell

06:15 PM BST

44 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Poor free-kick from Trippier. Brentford comfortably see it off.

06:14 PM BST

43 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Norgaard is booked for a sliding tackle on Barnes 25 yards out. he telescoped his leg out to poke the ball away with his big toe but then scissored him with his other leg just to make sure.

06:13 PM BST

41 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

He is back on his feet and waves away the stretcher but he limps off all the same.

Substitution: Roerslev ⇢ Henry.

Rico Henry limps off - Stu Forster/Getty Images

06:12 PM BST

40 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Poor Rico Henry has suffered what looks like a terrible left knee injury when twisting it as he tried to push off after regaining his feet. Hopefully only a hyper-extension.

06:11 PM BST

38 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Brentford see off the corner at the near post but Newcastle chip it back in diagonally. Wilson backpedals to head it over while Barnes also goes for it. The former Leicester man was better placed but he didn’t shout ... or that’s what Wilson asserts.

06:09 PM BST

36 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Schar has two bits of cotton wool, one up each nostril. Wibble. Henry shares back to cover Gordon’s run down the right from a free-kick and, in the referee’s view, blocks the cross out for a corner. He doesn’t think he had the last touch.

06:07 PM BST

34 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Wissa is booked for busting Schar’s nose with a swinging arm as they went up for a header. It’s the kind of card and free-kick every forward queries and Don Goodman duly quibbles. ‘Never a yellow. You naturally use your arms when you jump like that.’

06:05 PM BST

32 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Barnes gets in down the left and whips over a cross through the six-yard box that Flekken dives to fingertip beyond Wilson who was racing in for a tap-in. Brentford break and Wissa has the chance to put Mbeumo through on goal from 50 yards but he misjudges that his team-mate is offside so doesn’t release the pass in time. He was way ahead of him and the last defender but in his own half.

06:03 PM BST

30 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Burn creeps round the back to meet the second corner but his back-post header is blocked and Wissa hacks it away before anyone can get a shot off on the half-volley.

06:01 PM BST

29 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Golden chance for Newcastle. Botman glances the corner on from the penalty spot and Bruno Guimaraes is unmarked at the back post as the ball bounces up sweetly to head from a couple of yards out. He gets there first, diving to head it down but Flekken spreads himself as he jumps towards Bruno and blocks it with the inside of his left leg, and Collins puts it behind for another corner.

Flekken saves from Bruno Guimaraes - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

05:59 PM BST

27 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Brentford;s shape defensively from the high camera angle is a clearly defined and disciplined 5-3-2. Newcastle are trying their hardest to go round the side but when they can’t Schar decides to have a pop from 25 yards and he earns his side their first corner.

05:56 PM BST

25 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Newcastle hustle the corner away and, when Schar gets the ball in the second phase of that clearance, Wissa is judged to have fouled him in a sliding tackle.

05:55 PM BST

23 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Big chance on the break for Brentford. Newcastle don’t have the defensive and midfield pace to cope with this. Jensen again hares down the right and sends over a terrific cross. Wissa slides in to try to get a touch from 10 yards but he can’t get there and Schar ushers it behind for a corner.

05:53 PM BST

21 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Newcastle free-kick on the left parallel with the 18-yard line. Trippier takes but can’t beat the first man, Janelt lumping it away.

05:52 PM BST

19 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Jensen again sends a ball down the right, this time for Mbeumo who takes it to the byline but has to resort to his swinger and shanks it out with his right foot. He wanted to cut back on to his left but didn’t have the time or space.

05:50 PM BST

16 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Wilson has to come deep and, having won the ball, he sparks a scratchy counter which ends with Anderson held up by a combination of Collins and Hickey.

Wilson tries to control an overhit pass - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

05:47 PM BST

14 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Pinnock sweeps a left-foot chip up the right for Hickey to cushion and hold by the corner flag. Burn strong-arms him as he shields it and in comes Barnes to slide in and win a throw.

05:45 PM BST

12 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Mbeumo sits Burn down but the ball trickles out for a goal-kick. Henry’s pace would make the left the obvious flank but Brentford are doing what Newcastle would least expect, putting Burn in their crosshairs.

05:42 PM BST

10 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Another slick Brentford move up the right after Hickey was awarded a rather contentious free-kick when Longstaff and Anderson seemed to have merely outmuscled him. Mbeumo is only milimetres away from latching on to Jensen’s cut-back. Brentford are tatgeting Burn’s lack of gas.

05:39 PM BST

8 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Jensen’s movement is keeping Burn on his toes on the left side of Newcastle’s defence. But the beanpole left-back uses his height to defend a quick chip up his wing.

05:37 PM BST

5 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Schar and Longstaff combine to push Gordon deep up the right to cross. He hits it long, too long for Wilson and Anderson, but Burn ensures Newcastle get the throw which Brentford defend well.

05:36 PM BST

3 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Pinnock heads away Longstaff’s cross and Wissa wins the ball at the edge of the area sparking a counter with Jensen up the right who pokes it through Burn’s legs to the underlapping Hickey to shoot from 10 yards from an angle of about 45 degrees to the post. He thumps the shot sweetly but straight at Pope who saves with his chest, the pace not allowing him to get his arms up.

05:33 PM BST

1 min: Newcastle 0 Brentford 0

Anthony Gordon starts on the right for Newcastle with Barnes on the left. Had forgotten Newcastle had reverted to Gullit-esque white socks. Black go better,

Fantastic atmosphere as Newcastle pass the ball around the back four and probe from deep.

05:30 PM BST

A minute's silence

For the victims of the Morocco earthquake and the floods in Libya. All matches have paid observed this today.

05:28 PM BST

Going Home

Greets the players as they come out of the tunnel, Newcastle in black and white stripes, Brentford in sky blue shirts and socks, navy shorts.

05:25 PM BST

Brentford's Swiss Army Knife

From Benrahma, Mbeumo, Watkins to Mbeumo, Toney and Canos to Toney and Mbeumo to Mbeumo and Wissa.

Bryan Mbeumo has scored four goals so far this season - George Wood/Getty Images

05:13 PM BST

Eddie Howe on his selection

Joelinton aggravated a knee problem in his second game for Brazil which is a huge blow for us and I think he’ll be out for a couple of weeks. Apart from that we’re OK.

04:45 PM BST

So, five changes for Newcastle

Seems a little drastic, though Sandro Tonali did report a thigh strain on international duty. He starts on the bench along with Almiron, Targett and Isak who were in the starting XI at the Amex. Joelinton misses out altogether. In come Botman, Longstaff, Anderson, Wilson and Barnes. Tonali, Joelinton, Almiron and Isak were all away on international duty. Longstaff, Anderson (who withdrew), Botman and Barnes were not.

04:40 PM BST

And now for those of you watching in black and white

Newcastle Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Wilson, Gordon.

Substitutes Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron.

Brentford Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Substitutes Strakosha, Maupay, Schade, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk.

Referee Craig Pawson (Sheffield)

04:33 PM BST

Brentford switch to three/five at the back

04:32 PM BST

Botman is back, Isak and Tonali on the bench

Today's team to take on the Bees 👊



HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Aad7mD4ELf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 16, 2023

04:12 PM BST

Preview: Howe's ceiling

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Saturday evening Premier League game between Newcastle United, who started Saturday in 14th place after three successive defeats, and ninth-placed Brentford who are unbeaten with one victory and three draws from their opening four fixtures. Newcastle did the double over the Bees last season, winning 5-1 at home when they were at their fluent best but, more impressively still, 2-1 away where few teams come away with a point, let alone a win.

And yet those three defeats on the spin – by Man City, Liverpool and Brighton – have persuaded many analysts to write well-sourced pieces hinting that Howe is in some jeopardy. It can be difficult reading the runes at St James’ Park but while there should be legitimate concerns because of his lack of experience and hence elite achievement over whether Howe can make Newcastle champions of England and ultimately Europe, it seems to me that he has shown himself perfectly capable of moving this side forward incrementally. In other words there is always a ceiling but this is not it. It seems weird that they did not buy another centre-back but there’s nothing much wrong with the team that Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton rescaling last season’s lofty peaks cannot solve.

As for Brentford, who continue to punch above their weight by virtue of arguably the second most astute recruitment ream in the league and Tomas Frank’s scarily underrated management, are transitioning smoothly towards their inevitable post-Ivan Toney future. Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade have the high pace and perceptive, patterned movement to trouble most defences and the return of Neal Maupay to his happiest hunting ground offers them an intriguing alternative when they need heft as well as his speed. Newcastle’s back four, especially if Sven Botman does not pass a late fitness test, will have their hands full – as will Miguel Almirón with Rico Henry who, if there’s any justice, must be on the verge of international recognition