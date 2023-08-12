Newcastle United vs Aston Villa live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Aston Villa travel to St. James Park to take on Newcastle on the opening weekend of the new season - Getty Images/George Wood

04:47 PM BST

Diaby on debut

Aston Villa also have a debutant in their starting XI in the form of Moussa Diaby, who they signed from Bayer Leverkusen.

04:46 PM BST

Tonali debuts

Eddie Howe has handed a Premier League debut to Sandro Tonali. They signed him from AC Milan for £55 million earlier in the summer and he starts in midfield with Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Premier League debut... ⏳🔜 pic.twitter.com/vuVnIZaXaH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 12, 2023

04:40 PM BST

Full team news

Newcastle hand an immediate Premier League debut to new signing Sandro Tonali.

The summer recruit from AC Milan will line up in midfield alongside Brazil pair Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, while ex-Everton forward Anthony Gordon has been preferred to new boy Harvey Barnes in the forward line.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Almiron, Burn, Guimaraes.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff.

Aston Villa include winger Moussa Diaby for a Premier League debut in the starting line-up but fellow new arrivals Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres are only on the bench.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Diaby, Bailey, Kamara.

Substitutes: Olsen, Carlos, Tielemans, Torres, Chambers, Coutinho, Philogene, Archer, Kellyman.

04:36 PM BST

Newcastle players arriving

Let's get to work! 👊 pic.twitter.com/dnJtqtJjXS — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 12, 2023

04:32 PM BST

Aston Villa team news

Your Aston Villa team to start the @PremierLeague season at St. James' Park. 👊 #NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/CZF0HIwG5z — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 12, 2023

04:31 PM BST

Newcastle team news

04:27 PM BST

Team news shortly

We are just under five minutes away from team news dropping. Plenty of new signings expected to be on show this evening at St James’ Park. Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento could all make their Newcastle debuts whilst for Aston Villa, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans could all make their first appearances.

01:58 PM BST

Howe looking for one more signing

Newcastle United have invested heavily in the close season but manager Eddie Howe said on Friday they still need one more addition to improve squad depth as they fight on two fronts in the Premier League and Champions League.

Newcastle spent £128 million on bringing in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento in the close season.

But with the club qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, Howe said he would like to reinforce the squad.

Harvey Barnes is one of three new signings this summer for Eddie Howe's side - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

“I’d love one more player personally and I think then we’d have the ideal depth at this moment with the injuries that we currently have, let’s wait and see,” Howe told reporters ahead of their Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Not 100 per cent [sure of signing more players] because it depends on the deal and I think we may have to be creative with this last player.

“But it’s difficult to make that a definite because, again, it depends on injuries between now and the window shutting.”

The manager confirmed Joe Willock, who missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury, remains sidelined at least until mid-September.

“He has just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull to the area,” the 45-year-old manager said.

Joe Willock misses the start of the season due to injury - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

“We will probably miss him for the first group of games before the first international break.”

Howe did receive a boost with defender Fabian Schar returning from injury, saying that he has been training well.

Newcastle moved early to bring in midfielder Tonali from AC Milan, with the player signed in early July, and Howe said he is happy with how the Italian player settled in during pre-season.

“I think when you’re bringing players from abroad you have to try and get them early. I have to compliment Sandro on how he has handled the move and how he is adapting to the changes,” Howe said.

“We’re pleased to get the majority of our business done early and I think we’re in a good place.”

