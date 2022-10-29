Newcastle United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·20 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe fielded an unchanged starting line-up for the Premier League clash with Aston Villa as he looked for a fifth win in six matches.

However, there was a seat on the bench for Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin on his return from the hamstring injury which has limited him to just one appearance as a substitute since the end of August.

Caretaker Villa manager Aaron Danks, taking charge for the final time before Unai Emery formally replaces Steven Gerrard, also opted to stick the with 11 men who started last weekend's 4-0 win over Brentford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Watkins, Buendia, Bailey, Ings

  • GOAL! Wilson converts from the spot to put Newcastle ahead before half-time (1-0)

  • GOAL! Wilson adds his second (2-0)

  • GOAL! Joelinton then makes it three instantly (3-0)

  • GOAL! Almiron continues flying form with stunning goal from 25 yards (4-0)

Newcastle United FC 4 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:47 , admin

Joelinton looks to curl a shot into the top corner with his left foot but he gets his angles wrong and misses the net by a significant margin.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:45 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:45 , admin

OFF THE BAR! Murphy swivels with his back to goal and hits a cross to the far post, which Wilson rises to meet. He gets the better of Mings but can only send his headed chance disappointingly off the crossbar!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:45 , admin

Mings goes into a risky sliding challenge on Wilson inside the penalty area to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity, which the referee deems a fair challenge. The striker is protesting for a penalty but the match official awards Newcastle a throw-in on the left wing.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:43 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:41 , admin

Bruno plays a wonderful pass over the top for Murphy but the substitute’s eventual strike is blocked by a covering Young on the edge of the penalty area.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:39 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:38 , admin

Substitution Sven Botman Matthew Robert Targett

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:38 , admin

Substitution Joseph George Willock Jacob Kai Murphy

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:37 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:37 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:36 , admin

Substitution Leander Dendoncker John McGinn

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:36 , admin

Substitution Matthew Stuart Cash Lucas Digne

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:36 , admin

Assist Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:35 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:35 , admin

Newcastle have won more points than any other Premier League side so far in October (13 – W4 D1 L0). They last earned more in a single calendar month in the competition back in April 2006 (16).

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:35 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:33 , admin

Yellow Card Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:32 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:31 , admin

Newcastle have taken a stranglehold of this match, with their one-goal lead from the first half allowing the hosts to sit back before countering with blistering speed. Every Villa move is met by reprisals in the defensive end which could make for an even larger score line.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:29 , admin

Bailey also comes off as Ramsey is tasked with providing a spark.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:29 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:28 , admin

Substitution Emiliano Buendía Stati Philippe Coutinho Correia

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:28 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:28 , admin

Goal Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:27 , admin

Aston Villa are looking to respond immediately and half the deficit but Young and Bailey are squeezed out of possession on the left wing, with Trippier managing to keep the ball in play to spark a counter-attack.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:27 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:27 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:25 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:24 , admin

Assist Kieran John Trippier

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:24 , admin

Bruno dinks a pass towards the near post for Almiron, who is unable to generate much power behind his header, allowing Mings to turn it behind for a corner.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:24 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:24 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:23 , admin

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in the first half of their last nine Premier League fixtures after blanking Aston Villa in the opening period today. Wolves were the last side to score against the Magpies before the interval, with Ruben Neves beating Pope after 38 minutes.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:21 , admin

Longstaff spots a chance to shoot from 18 yards out but Mings manages to get in the way and deflect the effort to protect his goalkeeper.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:20 , admin

Bruno sprays a pass out to the left for Joelinton, who can’t do anything with the space he’s afforded by Cash; sending a right-footed cross directly into the arms of Olsen.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:18 , admin

Play is again stopped for a head injury, with Mings catching Longstaff during an aerial duel, sending both players to the ground. It does appear as though the two will be able to continue after a brief break, which is good to see after Martinez’s unfortunate issue earlier.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:14 , admin

Newcastle get the match restarted from the kick-off!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:13 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:13 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:01 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

16:01 , admin

Aston Villa have certainly done enough to open their account but great last-ditch defending from the hosts have foiled them on every occasion. Bailey is clearly the bright spark in the attack, always getting past his man with a number of nifty dribbling moves but Ings has been a somewhat isolated figure at the point of the attack. Perhaps the likes of McGinn or Coutinho can help bring the forward into play, while Young will certainly be replaced by Digne at full-back. Newcastle will look for a second goal to secure the win, with Saint-Maximin a wildcard should they be stifled early after the restart.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:59 , admin

An entertaining, extended first half at St. James’ Park comes to a close with the hosts ahead by a goal to nil, thanks to Wilson’s penalty midway through the 10 added minutes of stoppage time. A head injury to Martinez brought about two separate injury pauses, with the goalkeeper eventually forced to come off at the second time of asking. The constant breaks in play congested an otherwise fluid and free-flowing game, with both teams fashioning gilt-edged chances to score (though Buendia and Almiron for Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively). Wilson would not be denied his opportunity from 12 yards out in the 51st minute however, dispatching a perfect penalty after Almiron’s shot was deflected by the arm of Young.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:58 , admin

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 ASTON VILLA.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:57 , admin

NEWCASTLE SCORE BUT IT'S OFFSIDE! Wilson gets behind the last defender after receiving Willock's pass and rounds Olsen before slipping a shot into the net but the linesman belatedly raises his flag as the striker was unable to hold his run to get onto the pass!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:57 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:57 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:56 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:53 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:53 , admin

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Almiron receives a pass from Wilson and shapes to strike a first-time curling effort towards Olsen but Young’s arm gets in the way, with the full-back raising his hand during a sliding attempt to close down the shot. It’s fairly clear on review as Wilson steps up to give his side the lead.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:52 , admin

Penalty Goal Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:52 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:52 , admin

Yellow Card Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:51 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:50 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:50 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:49 , admin

Almiron jinks into the penalty area and draws two defenders towards him but Bruno fails to make the most of the space elsewhere, sending a chipped pass directly into the arms of Olsen.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:47 , admin

The fourth official indicates 10 minutes will be added to the end of the first half for stoppages.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:47 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:46 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:46 , admin

FANTASTIC SAVE BY OLSEN! With just the goalkeeper to beat from six yards out the goalkeeper rushes off his line and narrows the angle, parrying the effort and keeping the visitors level!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:45 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:45 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:44 , admin

There will be ample stoppage time no doubt, with two stoppages for Martinez and a break in play for Buendia taking up large chunks of the first half. Despite time ticking towards the 45-minute mark both sides will know a lot can still happen before the interval.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:44 , admin

Bailey is taken down cynically by Burn inside Aston Villa’s half, with the referee happy to keep his cards in his pocket for now.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:42 , admin

With just over five minutes left in the half before stoppage time it looks as though Danks has instructed his two wingers to change sides, with Bailey coming onto the right-hand side and Watkins on the left. The Jamaica international has looked the more lively of the two so far, providing Buendia with Villa’s best chance of the game.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:39 , admin

Longstaff hits an ambitious pass to the right corner for Almiron, which the Paraguay international manages to keep in play. The Villa defence manage to get into shape quickly though, preventing anything from penetrating their penalty area.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:36 , admin

Confirmation of the enforced change which sees Martinez replaced by Olsen in goal.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:36 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:35 , admin

Martinez gathers Joelinton’s low cross at the near post and once again goes down holding his head. The goalkeeper does not look comfortable as he once again speaks to the medical staff, shaking his head which prompts Olsen to prepare for his entrance.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:33 , admin

Longstaff plays an early cross into the penalty area looking for Wilson but Konsa gets to it first and puts his boot through the ball.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:32 , admin

Bailey’s high foot inside Newcastle’s half ends a promising Aston Villa move and gives the hosts a deep free-kick from which they’re looking to spring an attack.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:31 , admin

The match has been highly entertaining when it’s been allowed to flow, with chances at both ends, but a number of stops for injuries and fouls in the last 10 minutes has congested the game somewhat. The crowd at St James’ Park have let their feelings be known as well, booing every time the referee blows his whistle.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:28 , admin

Play is once again stopped for an Aston Villa player, with Buendia needing the assistance of the medical staff inside Newcastle’s penalty area following the blocked shot. He's down holding his knee following Burn's challenge, which emphatically denied the goal-scoring opportunity.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:26 , admin

FANTASTIC BLOCK BY BURN! Bailey gets the better of Schar, dropping a shoulder to get past his man before centring an inviting pass to Buendia. The playmaker takes a touch before turning it home but Burn’s last-second slide repels the close-range effort!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:25 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:24 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:24 , admin

Martinez has come back to his feet and is going through his process with both the medical staff and the referee. The goalkeeper looks intent on continuing while the referee receives some final convincing.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:22 , admin

Mings, who was tasked with tracking the run of Wilson, was pushed into the path of his goalkeeper by the lurking striker, who went shoulder-to-shoulder with his marker. Martinez remains down inside his six-yard box receiving treatment, while Olsen gets warmed up on the touchline.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:21 , admin

Play is stopped for Martinez, who has paid a physical toll for an outstanding stop on a Joelinton effort. The goalkeeper made the initial save - diving to his left to block the curling shot before taking a blow to the head from the knee of Mings during his attempt to smother the follow-up.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:20 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:19 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:18 , admin

Bailey centres a pass towards the penalty spot but a sliding Bruno again manages to diffuse an Aston Villa attack close to his own goal.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:17 , admin

Schar plays a perfect pass over the top of the defence for Almiron but his volleyed effort, hit with the outside of his boot, sails harmlessly wide of the target.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:14 , admin

Pope rushes off his line and perfectly times his intervention to steal the ball off the foot of Ings but a rushed throw presents the ball to the visitors once again, who are allowed to regroup in midfield.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:14 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:12 , admin

Watkins gets in a dangerous position on the right edge of the penalty area but his low cross into the box is a disappointing effort that’s deflected before receiving an emphatic clearance from Bruno.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:11 , admin

Bailey looks to break into the Newcastle penalty area but a poor touch allows Trippier to get in front of the wide forward before winning a clever free-kick to clear his lines.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:10 , admin

Cash drives forward down the wing looking to play an early pass into Ings but the combination of Bruno and Willock forces the frustrated full-back to play a harmless pass backwards.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:08 , admin

Longstaff sees Martinez off his line and hits a hopeful strike from 36 yards out which sails over the head of the goalkeeper but misses the inside of the far post by inches.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:06 , admin

CHANCE! Bruno plays the ball out to the right wing for Almiron, who immediately puts a pass towards the byline for Trippier. The full-back manages to stretch to keep the ball in but Wilson heads the ensuing cross narrowly over the crossbar!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:05 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:02 , admin

Aston Villa get the match underway from the kick-off!

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:01 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

15:01 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

14:57 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

14:54 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

14:52 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

14:48 , admin

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

14:48 , admin

Aston Villa also go with an identical formation, keeping all XI players in the line-up after their 4-0 hammering of Brentford. Martinez plays between the posts while Cash and Young flank Konsa and Mings in defence. Dendoncker and Luiz are tasked with sitting in front of the back four while Watkins, Buendia and Bailey are trusted to play behind the forward; Ings.

