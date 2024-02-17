Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Dominic Solanke breaks deadlock

(REUTERS)

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle host Bournemouth in the Premier League

58’ GOAL! - Gordon slots in a penalty (NEW 1-1 BOU)

51’ GOAL! - Solanke breaks deadlock (NEW 0-1 BOU)

Newcastle United FC 1 - 1 AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:23

Gordon sprints down the left and waits for support before sliding a pass back to Almiron, who is well outside the box. The Paraguay International then goes for an ambitious left-footed effort from range that goes high and wide of the target.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:22

Yellow Card Illia Zabarnyi

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:22

CHANCE! Huge chance for Bournemouth to take the lead for a second time. Solanke controls a cross into the box and offloads it to Kluivert. The winger is there, but he sends his right-footed effort over the bar.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:20

Penalty Goal Anthony Michael Gordon

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:20

PENALTY! Newcastle have a chance to equalise soon after conceding. The ball goes into Bournemouth's box from a free-kick and Smith drags Schar to the floor.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:17

The referee has been told to go to the screen to check a possible penalty for Newcastle. A nervous wait for the home fans.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:15

VAR CHECK! There is a check for a penalty to Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:14

Senesi barges Guimaraes to the floor and is shown a yellow card.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:11

Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:11

WIDE! Newcastle speed forward on the counter after Longstaff finds Almirón with a perfect throughball down the right. He gets to the ball ahead of Senesi and works space for a shot on his left foot but curls his effort just wide of the left post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:09

Bournemouth have scored at least once in 14 of their last 15 Premier League games (26 goals total), failing only at home to Liverpool in January (0-4 defeat). Away from home, the Cherries have netted in their last eight (15 goals total), their longest ever such run in the top flight. They will score in the second half if Newcastle keep giving Solanke chances to shoot from close range.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:08

Bright start from Gordon as he rushes down the left side of the box trying to make things happen. However, Zabarnyi gets ahead of him and protects the ball before getting fouled. Neto then takes time with the following free-kick, much to the frustration of the home fans.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:06

Newcastle get the ball rolling again. Howe will be hoping that his side can start the second half the way they ended the first.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:00

Solanke has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season and has netted 13 times for Bournemouth, so manager Iraola will be shocked that he didn't convert either of his two massive opportunities. He created an xG of 1.31 in the first half but couldn't find a way past Dubravka. The Cherries will be encouraged by their fortune down the right, with Semenyo and Semenyo getting the better of Burn, but they must do better with their end product. As for Newcastle, they have created an xG of just 0.51. The hosts have almost triple the amount of touches in the opposition box (17 against six) but haven't seriously tested Neto.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:58

Newcastle and Bournemouth go into half-time with the score goalless after two magnificent saves from Dubravka to deny Solanke. The Cherries went close early on when Kluivert found with a pass across the box, but the goalkeeper got down quickly to push away his strike from close range. Tavernier then created an even better chance for the Englishman, whipping a low cross into his path, but he couldn't poke his effort past the Magpies' shot-stopper. The hosts had a few chances of their own, but they were mostly from outside the box. Gordon lashed a shot straight at Neto and Almiron whipped a left-footed strike around the post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:52

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:50

Tavernier has the ball in the middle of Newcastle's half and sends a pass out to Kluivert on the left. He dribbles inside and shoots from range, but he curls his right-footed effort well wide of the left post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:49

Senesi slides Almiron to the floor on the right just outside Bournemouth's box, giving Newcastle one final chance to score at the end of the first half. Trippier is over it and Botman collects it on the second attempt, but his cutback is cleared.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48

There will be three minutes of additional time.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:47

Guimaraes stays on the ground after the tackle from Christie and needs some medical assistance. It's worrying for Newcastle, who have an injury crisis, but the Brazilian will be able to continue.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45

The tempo has slowed in the last couple of minutes, with Bournemouth surviving Newcastle's best spell so far. Semenyo has moved back over to the right and is putting pressure on Burn, who gets close to the winger and tackles the ball off the pitch.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:44

Yellow Card Ryan Christie

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:42

Defender Schar has scored three goals in his last three Premier League matches for Newcastle United, scoring from eight attempts at goal in those games (37.5 per cent shot conversion). His previous three goals came over a period of 82 games with 96 shots attempted (3 per cent conversion).

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:42

It's all Newcastle at the moment. Schar strolls out of the defence and collects the ball inside Bournemouth's half. Nobody comes out to close him down and he takes a shot from a distance. It swerves in the air but goes straight at Neto.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:40

Almiron drifts inside from the right and plays a quick one-two with Longstaff on the edge to work space for a shot. He jumps over a tackle and looks for the bottom-left corner with a curling effort but strikes his effort just wide.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:39

Newcastle are starting to build in confidence after a strong half from Bournemouth. Almiron gets down the left side of the box and can send the ball into the middle, but there is nobody there and Kelly clears it away. Those are the moments that show the Magpies are missing Wilson and Isak.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:37

Guimaraes has been quiet so far but almost unlocks the Bournemouth defence. He has possession just inside Newcastle's half and sends a throughball down the middle of the pitch to Longstaff, who rushes into the open space. It looks like he has a clear run at goal, but the ball gets away from him and Senesi flicks it away from him.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:35

It is still goalless, but that's only because of a few top saves from Dubravka. Both teams are clearly looking to win the game and playing with freedom, which has allowed for an end-to-end contest.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:32

Trippier is over a deep free-kick in Bournemouth's half and he lofts a cross into the box. Botman is the target, but the defender is nudged away from the path of the ball from the Cherries' defence, allowing Neto to claim it.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:31

Gordon bursts forward down the right channel before moving inside to get a shot away on his right foot. However, he drills his strike from outside the box straight at Neto.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:30

Kluivert has switched over to the right for Bournemouth and is tormenting Burn, who is struggling to deal with his pace on the wing. He spins past the Newcastle defender and makes up the ground that Burn has on him, but his cross is poor. If Kluivert can improve his end product, Newcastle will have a serious problem.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:28

Solanke has been directly involved in 15 Premier League goals this season for Bournemouth (13 goals and two assists), while away from home, Solanke has scored eight times and assisted five more goals in his last 16 appearances on the road in the league. He has already had two huge opportunities to score against Newcastle that were saved by Dubravka.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27

SAVE! What a stop from Dubravka, but Solanke should not be giving him a chance. Christie skips a challenge on the left and rolls a pass through to Tavernier, who whips a fantastic cross into a dangerous area. The ball goes through to Solanke, but his shot from close range is pushed away by Dubravka.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:24

Trippier's inswinging corner from the right is headed away by Semenyo as far as Gordon, who lashes a first-time effort towards the goal from just outside the box. The ball takes a few deflections before falling to Almiron, but he pokes his effort wide of the right post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:21

Howe has faced Bournemouth three times in the Premier League since leaving them, and is winless in all three (drawing two and losing one). Indeed, Newcastle managers have won just one of their last 13 Premier League matches against teams they have previously managed (drawing four and losing eight), a 3-0 win for Rafael Benítez against Chelsea in May 2018.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:21

Barnes is involved for the first time as he drives inside from the left to work a shooting opportunity on his right foot. The former Leicester City man gets to the edge of the box, but his curling effort goes well wide.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:20

HUGE SAVE! Bournemouth have another chance to break the deadlock. Cook has possession around the halfway line and plays a fantastic throughball behind Botman and into the feet of Kluivert. He rushes down the right side of the box and cuts the ball across to Solanke, but his right-footed effort is pushed away by Dubravka.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:18

SAVE! Tavernier has the ball outside of Newcastle's box and is not put under any pressure. He tries his luck from a distance with a low right-footed drive, but his effort is saved by Dubravka down to his left.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:16

Some really nice play by Bournemouth in Newcastle's half. Tavernier sends a backheel to Solanke, who drives towards the box before finding Semenyo on the right. He assesses his options and rolls a pass through to Smith, who sees his cross turned behind by Burn. However, the corner comes to nothing.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:13

Tavernier is walking off the pitch slowly after receiving treatment. Sinisterra was getting warm off the pitch just in case he was needed, but Tavernier can continue. Newcastle show their sportsmanship and give Bournemouth the ball back.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:13

The ball is cleared off the pitch by Neto, with Tavernier on the floor just inside Newcastle's half. He landed awkwardly after jumping for the ball in the air and needs treatment.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:10

Neto gets lucky. He collects a pass inside the Bournemouth box and takes a long time to release the ball. Gordon rushes towards him and blocks the clearance, with the ball going wide of the right post. That could've been an embarrassing moment for the Brazilian.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:09

CHANCE! Bournemouth go close this time. Semenyo bursts down the right and touches the ball just ahead of Burn before curling a low cross into the box. However, it is just ahead of Solanke and Kluivert, who cannot get across quickly enough to turn it in.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:06

WIDE! Huge chance for Newcastle. Trippier has possession on the right and he flashes an inviting cross into the box and towards the far post. Gordon gets just ahead of his marker but heads his downward effort wide of the post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:05

Bournemouth have had a strong start and are controlling possession in Newcastle's half. They have had a corner on the right and a free-kick on the left in the first few minutes, but both have come to nothing.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:03

Bournemouth have only four goals in their last five outings and are winless in that time, but the Cherries will be encouraged by Newcastle’s poor defensive record at St. James' Park. The Magpies have shipped 10 goals in their last three home Premier League games, conceding at least three times in each game, as many goals as they had conceded in their previous 16 at home combined. They have never conceded three or more goals in four consecutive home league games in their history.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:03

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Solanke with the first kick.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:00

Having lost their first two Premier League home games against Bournemouth, Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last three against them at St. James’ Park (winning two and drawing one). Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:49

Bournemouth make two alterations to the team that lost 3-1 to Fulham. Kluivert and Semenyo come into the attack and replace Scott and Luis Sinisterra, who drop onto the bench.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:43

Newcastle make one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last Premier League match. Barnes makes his first start since September and replaces the injured Callum Wilson. As a result, the Magpies are without both of their senior strikers, with Alexander Isak also on the sidelines.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph, Alex Scott, Enes Unal, Mark Travers, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Luis Sinisterra.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Joe White.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Bournemouth’s form completely opposes that of Newcastle. The Cherries looked to have recovered from a poor start to the season in December, with their Boxing Day victory over Fulham being their sixth win in seven games. However, Andoni Iraola’s men have stumbled since then and are without a victory in their last five top-flight outings (losing three and drawing two). Bournemouth lost 3-1 to the Cottagers in their previous fixture, slipping to 13th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone. Back-to-back matches versus Newcastle and Manchester City will make it difficult for the Cherries to end their poor run. As a result, the visitors will be looking at the start of March as an opportunity to turn their fortunes if they cannot secure a win in their next two, with matches against Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Newcastle had lost four successive Premier League matches but have now won two of their last three top-flight fixtures to move up to seventh in the table, just five points behind Manchester United in sixth. The Magpies have been in some enthralling fixtures, ending Aston Villa's 17-match unbeaten run at home before coming from behind to draw 4-4 with Luton Town at St. James' Park. Eddie Howe's men then beat a resurgent Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground in their previous outing, resisting two equalisers from the Tricky Trees to win. Champions League football might be out of Newcastle's reach, with the hosts 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, but a place in Europe still looks likely. However, the Magpies must improve defensively, as they have conceded 16 goals in their last six games.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth line-ups

14:17 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Barnes, Gordon

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…