Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth: Matt Ritchie earns point for Magpies

Antoine Semenyo's fourth goal of the season gave Bournemouth a 2-1 lead at St James' Park

Matt Ritchie's first Premier League goal since 2020 earned Newcastle a dramatic point and denied Bournemouth their first top-flight victory of 2024.

Eddie Howe's team were trailing going into added time but second-half substitute Ritchie converted from close range after the visitors failed to adequately deal with Bruno Guimaraes' inswinging delivery.

Bournemouth will be deeply frustrated not to have claimed all three points at St James' Park after twice taking the lead in an entertaining and, at times, chaotic second period.

Dominic Solanke capitalised on a Martin Dubravka slip to break the deadlock, only for Newcastle to equalise seven minutes later through Anthony Gordon's contentious penalty.

Antoine Semenyo appeared to have earned Bournemouth their first victory since 26 December with a thunderous finish from the edge of the penalty area, but winger Ritchie had the final say against his former club.

Newcastle stay seventh in the table, while Bournemouth move nine points clear of the bottom three.

