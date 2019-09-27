Newcastle United-Leicester City Preview

Looking to stay in the lead of the pack as the best of the rest in the Premier League, Leicester City attempt to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions Sunday when they host Newcastle United at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes (3-2-1) are third in the table, leading a group that includes Arsenal and fellow surprise package West Ham on goal difference. Brendan Rodgers' side did not get discouraged by a 1-0 loss at Manchester United a fortnight ago, impressively bouncing back with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sept. 21 and following that up with a 4-0 thrashing of Championship side Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Rodgers made seven changes to the side that toppled Spurs, with former Luton midfielder Justin James scoring for Leicester in his competitive debut. Demarai Gray, Youri Tielemans, and Kelechi Iheanacho also added goals as the Foxes looked to have gained an offensive rhythm that has eluded them at times despite their bright start.

"It was a very professional display, [we got a] clean sheet and four goals and it could have been more," assistant Chris Davies told LCFC TV. "We completely dominated the game, and it was everything we wanted. We made changes, but we were hoping [to see] what we saw tonight, so we're very pleased."

Maintaining that offensive swagger could prove challenging if top playmaker James Maddison is unable to feature Sunday. The England international, who bagged the winner versus Spurs from long range in the 85th minute, has been dealing with an ankle injury and was held out of Tuesday's victory.

"He's put some weight on his ankle so we'll see over the coming days," Rodgers said at his Friday press conference. "He's a big talent and he's been playing great. We've got a really strong squad. We made some changes in the week, and the rhythm, speed and intensity in the team was the same.

"It's just the risk of whether he's going to last the game or not. It's questionable whether he'll play or not. He's such a talented player, we'll give him every chance."

The 22-year-old has a goal and two assists while logging all but four minutes of Leicester's first six league contests.

Newcastle United (1-2-3) also have a victory over Spurs to their credit, but it remains their only one to date as they look to snap a four-match winless spell (0-3-1) and get some punch to a stale offence. The Magpies played Brighton and Hove Albion to a scoreless draw at home Sept. 21 in which they were second-best for much of the contest, earning whistles and jeers from the St James' Park faithful.

Things were so bad Steve Bruce switched to a four-man back at the half-hour mark to prevent Brighton from continuing to overrun the midfield. Newcastle finished with just 29 percent possession for the match, and even the late runout of striker Andy Carroll - making his first Newcastle appearance since 2011 - did little to quell the unrest.

"I can understand the frustration against a very decent Brighton team," Bruce told The Times. "The first half was disappointing with what we were trying to do. We found it very difficult. The ironic thing is, the big chances we had were the better ones. We need to take one of those."

Newcastle have scored just five goals in their first seven overall matches, failing to notch more than one goal in any contest. Record summer signing Joelinton has yet to catch fire, and his partnership with previous record signing Miguel Almiron has yet to take root. Their 19 shots on target are joint-18th with Wolves and ahead of only promoted side Sheffield United.

"On 'Big Joe', the burden of being a Newcastle United centre-forward is always going to be there and I think for any player who comes to the Premier League they need a bit of time, especially if you are young," Bruce said on Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast regarding the 22-year-old Joelinton. "No disrespect to the Bundesliga or wherever they have come from, it is totally different to playing against three big centre-backs from Brighton who bashed him to bits."

Leicester City dumped Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in the third round after playing to a 1-1 draw in St James' Park, with Maddison's first-half goal canceled out by Yoshinori Muto's marker eight minutes after the restart. The road team won both league matches last term, with Newcastle leaving the Midlands with three points on current Foxes midfielder Ayoze Perez's first-half goal.

The Foxes, though, are 6-1-2 in the last nine meetings between the sides in all competitions.