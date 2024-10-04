Newcastle United handed triple fitness boost ahead of Everton trip

Newcastle United have been handed a fitness boost with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar all set to feature against Everton this weekend.

The Magpies travel to Goodison Park on Saturday evening looking to pick themselves up after taking just one point from their last two Premier League matches.

Newcastle were without striker Alexander Isak against Manchester City due to a toe injury and with Callum Wilson also injured, Anthony Gordon had to deputise as a No.9.

Isak and Wilson will both remain sidelined until after the international break, meaning Gordon could play as a striker at his old stomping ground.

Newcastle United to welcome back key players for Everton trip

The continued absence of Isak could prove costly for Newcastle.

However, Pope and Trippier have been pictured in training after missing the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe has confirmed both England internationals will be fit to feature on Merseyside, alongside centre-back Fabian Schar, who has been carrying a knock.

“Alex Isak will not make the game. We hope he will be back with Callum Wilson for the game after the international break,” said Howe (via Newcastle United’s X account).

“Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär should be OK. Martin Dúbravka took a nasty whack to the knee but it won’t be serious.”