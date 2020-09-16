Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto loaned to LaLiga club Eibar

Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto has joined LaLiga club Eibar on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Japan international arrived at Newcastle from Mainz in a reported £9.5million deal two years ago and has made 28 appearances in all competitions.

However, following the signings of fellow attackers Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson this transfer window, Muto has been deemed surplus to requirements by boss Steve Bruce.

Eibar confirmed the 28-year-old's arrival on their official website on Wednesday and he will now link up with compatriot Takashi Inui, who rejoined the Basque side last year.

Former FC Tokyo and Mainz man Muto scored two goals during his time at St James' Park and will take on the number 12 shirt at new side Eibar.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's charges kicked off their LaLiga campaign with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo last weekend.