Newcastle United edge Stoke City for third victory

Newcastle United picked up their third victory on the bounce at home, beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

It was Stoke (1-2-2) who settled the quicker, and certainly in terms of possession controlled the game for the first 20 minutes. But it was Newcastle who took the lead in their first threatening attack.

Matt Ritchie got in a telling cross which evaded both Stoke centre backs. Jack Butland may have come out to intercept but stayed at home, leaving Christian Atsu a simple tap in on the far post in the 19th minute for Newcastle (3-0-2).

Meanwhile, at the other end Xherdan Shaqiri saw a fine effort well saved by Rob Elliot.

On 57 minutes, Newcastle paid the price for their missed chances when Shaqiri fired in another left-footed drive which this time Elliot could not reach in the 57th.

It was the Newcastle stopper who then saved the day with a full-length save from Mame Diouf's header following a corner. Newcastle regained the lead on 68 minutes when a Ritchie corner was well met by Jamaal Lascelles, with his header going in off the underside of the bar.