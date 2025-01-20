Newcastle United complete signing of Aston Villa winger Gregory

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Aston Villa winger Freya Gregory on a permanent deal.

The Magpies announced news of the transfer via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

Gregory spent her youth with Aston Villa before moving across the Second City to join Birmingham City. The winger soon returned to Aston Villa and she has spent the last four-and-a-half years with the club. Gregory has gone on to make 22 appearances for The Villans in the Barclays Women’s Super League in which she has scored one goal. The winger has also spent time out on loan in recent seasons. Gregory has turned out for Leicester City, Reading and Southampton.

On the international stage, Gregory has represented England at various youth levels up to and including Under-23 level.

After sealing her move to Newcastle United, Gregory said “To have this opportunity to play for such an ambitious, passionate club is something that I’m really excited for.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the city and the club to see where this journey will take us all.”

Gregory becomes Newcastle United’s third signing of the January transfer window following the recent additions of Charlotte Wardlaw and Poppy Pritchard.