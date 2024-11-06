Newcastle United competing with Liverpool to sign starring La Liga defender

Sevilla just about managed to retain the services of Loic Bade during the summer, but doing so in 2025 is bound to be more difficult. Liverpool are one of the clubs showing strong interest in the 24-year-old central defender, but they are not the only Premier League side following his progress in Andalusia.

As revealed by transfer journalist Graeme Bailey (via CaughtOffside), Newcastle United are also in the race to sign Bade, who could end up leaving Sevilla as early as January.

“Bade has been playing ever so well this year, and a lot of clubs are looking at him. Obviously Newcastle are one of them. They are looking at more than a dozen centre-backs, which is not a massive surprise. Loic Bade is one of them.”

€20m was the asking price set by Sevilla during the summer, but given that interest has been growing over the last few months, it is likely that this valuation will be raised by Sevilla for 2025.