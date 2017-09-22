Newcastle United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

In the space of a month, fortunes have reversed in a good way for Newcastle United. Looking for their fourth league win on the trot, the Magpies travel to Falmer Stadium to face fellow new boys Brighton and Hove Albion in Sunday's lone Premier League contest.

After a one-season bounce-back from the Championship, it was clear manager Rafa Benitez was beloved by the Toon Army, and they took his side during the summer transfer window as owner Mike Ashley wasn't fully forthcoming with the aggressive spending he promised the Spaniard.

The murmurs of discontent grew as Newcastle (3-0-2) stumbled out of the gate, losing their first two league matches and getting bounced from the EFL Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest at St James' Park last month. But Benitez and his backroom made some adjustments, and the immediate results have catapulted the Magpies into a top-four position heading into the weekend.

Newcastle fought off Stoke City 2-1 last weekend as defender Jamaal Lascelles scored on a corner delivered by Matt Ritchie for his second match-winner in as many contests. Ritchie's dead-ball service has been exquisite, and his four assists thus far are second in the top flight behind only Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (5) heading into the weekend's fixtures.

But it has been Lascelles, who has taken the captain's armband from Jonjo Shelvey following the midfielder succumbing to the red mist in the season opener, that has coalesced this Newcastle bunch. The 23-year-old has stepped up as a leader for the Magpies and sees a clear distinction between the side that got relegated two seasons ago and even the one from last season that fought their way back to the top flight.

"A couple of seasons back, we'd go a goal down or concede a goal and heads would drop," he told nufc.co.uk. "We'd be looking at each other like, 'who's going to step up?' But everyone steps up, the 11 of us. This group of boys are excellent, we just keep going.

"We've set our standards now. In the West Ham game we set our benchmark, and now we need to maintain and improve from that, and I think we have."

While Benitez may again become truculent as the January transfer window draws near with his wish list, he's also made the all-important distinction to be gaffer first, the one who has earned a pile of medals and trophies, and general manager second, noting to The Times, "There's a time to fight and I was fighting to help improve my team. Now it's a time to help my team."

As Newcaslte climb the heights of the table as the best of the three promoted teams in the early going, Brighton and Hove Albion (1-1-3) enter this match as the lowest of the three on four points, currently in 16th on goal difference ahead of West Ham United and Everton.

And for the Gulls, being home is a welcome alternative after an empty four-day stretch at Dean Court, where they lost to Bournemouth twice. A 2-1 defeat Saturday was compounded with a 1-0 setback in extra time Tuesday as the Gulls failed to find an equaliser in the final 21 minutes after conceding to Joshua King. On the bright side is ex-Newcastle United keeper Tim Krul played well in his Brighton debut, well enough to make his move permanent and be available for selection in this game.

"I felt he was very good and very assured," manager Chris Hughton said of Krul, without committing to the Dutch international, to the team's official website. "Some of the saves that he made weren't very difficult, but he needed to show good hands. Overall, it was a very assured performance."

Hughton will also have some lineup decisions to make as a quartet of his first-choice players will likely be available, including captain and defender Bruno and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, who has been out since a hamstring injury suffered in the opener versus Manchester City. Long-time striker Glenn Murray and Gaetan Bong are also expected to return.

Hughton, who guided Newcastle to promotion from the Championship in the 2009-10 season and was let go midway through the following campaign, refuses to look at Sunday's game as a grudge contest considering how the Magpies pipped Brighton for the second-division title on the last day of last season.

"There shouldn't be, because they (Newcastle) deserved it," he told The Argus about harbouring any ill will. "We had opportunities in the last three games to clinch the title and we weren't good enough at that particular moment to do that.

Read More