Newcastle survive frantic finish as Callum Wilson double sinks lacklustre Everton

Everton missed the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford found himself taken out of the firing line as Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti handed Robin Olsen a debut.

The Swede made a decent block from Allan Saint-Maximin to help keep the game goalless at half-time.

But Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Callum Wilson converted a penalty after being fouled by Andre Gomes at a corner.

Everton, missing the likes of playmaker James Rodriguez and suspended Brazilian frontman Richarlison, could not find a way back into the match.

Wilson wrapped up victory with a second goal five minutes from time when he slotted in after Ryan Fraser's cross had deflected up off Everton defender Yerry Mina.

Despite a stoppage-time goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle saw out the closing stages as goalkeeper Karl Darlow tipped a late effort over.

The Toffees remain second, three points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool, while Newcastle move into the top 10.

Southampton had earlier won 4-3 at Aston Villa, with a double from midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The visitors had a goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside call against Che Adams after only three minutes before Theo Walcott then struck the crossbar.

England international Ward-Prowse, celebrating his 26th birthday, then set up Jannik Vestergaard to head in the opener on 20 minutes from a free-kick.

Ward-Prowse then curled a fine 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to make it 2-0 after 33 minutes before then drilling in another dead-ball special past Emiliano Martinez just before the break.

Danny Ings scored Southampton's fourth after 58 minutes, and Tyrone Mings then pulled one back for Villa.

The home side reduced the deficit in stoppage time with a penalty from Ollie Watkins with Jack Grealish driving in another late consolation.

Southampton climb to third place, level on points with Everton and three off leaders Liverpool.

