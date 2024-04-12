Newcastle slump a 'cautionary tale' for Tottenham in Champions League chase, says Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has described Newcastle's drop-off this season as "a cautionary tale" for Champions League-chasing Tottenham.

Newcastle finished 11 points ahead of Spurs last term but have been unable to build on their place in the top four, and trail Postecoglou's side by 13 points ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side also finished bottom of their Champions League group and their squad has been ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign.

Postecoglou has previously said the declines of Newcastle and Manchester United this term are the perfect examples of why finishing in the top four is not a "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" to go up a level.

Asked if those clubs' positions in the table proved his point, Postecoglou said: "I guess I gave that as an example of one of the reasons why I don't think it should be the end point or some avenue you think will get you to be successful for a sustained period just because you have achieved that.

"Certainly there is a cautionary tale there that getting into the Champions League also means greater demands. Demands on players, demands on the squad and you have to be geared up for it or else it can affect all parts of your season.

"It has been tough on Newcastle this year because the progress last year was fantastic. The reward for that was Champions League and this year for whatever reason it has made it a really challenging season on all fronts for them."

Newcastle are 13 points behind Tottenham ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash (Getty Images)

Spurs can move three points clear of Aston Villa, who face Arsenal on Sunday, with a win in the north-east but Postecoglou expects an energetic Newcastle side, in spite of their ongoing injury concerns.

"It’s a tough game, they’re obviously going through a tough time themselves in terms of injuries, like most clubs this year, but probably they’ve been hurt for a more prolonged period," he said.

"When I watch them, particularly at home, they’re still a very, very good side. I think the crowd gives them a lot of energy irrespective of who they put out there, and the games, irrespective of who they play against, tend to be fairly high tempo because of the energy in the stadium.

Story continues

"So we’re going to have to match that energy tomorrow, it’s the way we like to play our football as well. Hopefully by bringing our own energy to it we can overcome the challenge, it’s going to be a tough one."

Spurs are again set to be without Richarlison, who is still nursing a knee injury, while long-term absentees Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster remain sidelined and are unlikely to play again this season.

"He'll miss this week," Postecoglou said of Richarlison. "He is close but with the weekend off next week and with the last two rounds stacked with games for us, we feel having him ready for that is more important, but he's progressing quite well."